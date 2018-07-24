Halliburton: A Bad Beat Opportunity

We discuss key trends in operational performance and offer a technical picture that suggests $41 is a key level, which also serves as an entry point for the value-oriented investor.

We are always on the lookout for a BAD BEAT, a special situation in which a stock is hammered harder than it deserves, setting up a potential long-term (or short-term) entry point into a quality equity primed for a bounce. Halliburton (HAL) appears to be setting up for such a situation. This is a strong choice for an oil service stock and is our second choice behind competitor Schlumberger (SLB) long term. We recently were encouraged by Schlumberger's performance and think that Halliburton, much like its competitors in the sector, will benefit longer term from the oil market which has been turning positive as it finds equilibrium.

That said, the company just reported earnings, and we were are surprised at the response from the Street to a top-line beat and an in-line bottom line. The Street is interpreting the results as somewhat lackluster relative to consensus expectations, given the strength of the oil sector in recent months. However, we see a 9% decline in share prices on this news as overdone. We know that Halliburton stock has rebounded nicely as oil prices have regained strength, but the stock has pulled back toward support levels today:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see in the two-year chart, the stock has given up tremendous gains. With shares at $41, they have approached what our chartist considers a battleground level. Several closes under $41 could be bearish, with shares likely to recede toward the $36-37 level. We see this line as holding, so long as oil prices remain stable. That said, we think this key level will hold, and investors should be looking to establish a position here, even if oil stays in the $60 range. We think a rebound toward $45 is likely based on the chart. That said, let's talk more about the fundamentals.

Fundamental overview

Oil prices have rallied in the last two years. In recent weeks, oil has receded a bit, but price remains strong and at a level where oil service stocks should remain very profitable.

WTI crude as an example here has support around $65-66, and we believe this line will hold. If it does not, downside could be ahead for SLB, and we would want to watch the $41 level for HAL stock. Our inclination is toward the upside, as we see oil moving back toward $70. As such, we see short-term upside for HAL from the oil price standpoint alone. Operationally, the company is the healthiest it has been in five years, thanks to extreme fiscal discipline in recent years and with oil prices having rebounded. In short, we are again excited about the name with this recent pullback.

We believe that the performance of the name and our expectations moving forward continue to justify a positive outlook on Halliburton.

Revenue growth to continue

We have discussed in past pieces looking at the oil sector and Halliburton, in particular, that expected a rebound in oil but not this quickly. We were eyeing 2020 as the target year when we would see a regression to the mean in oil prices but were pleased it occurred ahead of this goal. Overall, oil has been looking for equilibrium between the peaks in 2007-2008, to the lows of 2009-2010. We have seen spikes and falls. Ultimately, we think the equilibrium price is in the $80 range. This remains to be seen, however. With this understanding, and oil having been in the $60-70 range for most of Q2, we saw revenue growth coming for the company. Revenues grew to $6.15 billion in the quarter:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This is an immense return to top-line growth. It is a major testament to how correlated revenues are to the price of oil. Now, as we watched oil prices remain strong in Q2, we of course were expecting strong revenue growth, thanks to the move in oil prices. Our expectations were for $6 billion flat, and the company brought in an additional $150 million over our projections. We should note that consensus estimates were more liberal than our estimates, and Halliburton beat these by $40 million.

Overall, we saw growth of 24% from last year. That is stellar, and we anticipate revenue growth to continue, even with oil slightly retreating in recent weeks. There were several pockets of growth to be aware of. North America needs to be highlighted. As we know, this is a growing energy market in the world and, of course, a leading producer and consumer. On a year-to-date basis, Halliburton grew revenues 47% versus last year. The U.S. land rig count has increased 16%. We also want to point out that Completion and Production revenue was $4.2 billion, an increase of $357 million, or 9% from Q1 2018. There were higher completion sales in Europe and Africa, while increased pressure pumping in the United States was noted.

We continue to believe that the overall risk is to the upside from here as the rebound in oil is a long overdue reversion toward the mean, even factoring in the recent pullback in prices. If the company can continue its diligent expense management, we see earnings expanding.

Expenses rising with revenue generation

Keep in mind that as oil prices declined from 2014 forward, Halliburton worked diligently to cut expenses, first by cutting the fat, then by becoming surgical. It was operating at the bare bones levels, turning off rigs, cutting staff, etc. That said, to generate higher revenues, often time more spending is necessary to bring operations online, to fund labor, pay for expansion etc. That said, with revenues rising so sharply, we were not at all surprised to see that spending ticked up from last year as more operations were brought online. Operating expenses were up from last year:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We were expecting a rise in costs but were looking for $5.3 billion, so the company spent nearly $60 million more than we anticipated at $5.36 billion to generate its operating income of $789 million total. Much of this was likely due to higher-than-expected revenues, though we note expenses were also driven up by increased drilling services and project management activity in the Middle East and India.

That said, Halliburton did see similar interest and lower corporate-related expenses. Factoring in both revenues and expenses, our estimates for earnings per share were met.

Earnings interpreted as bearish?

With the action in the stock today, we can only surmise that an in-line quarter is being interpreted as bearish by the Street. We think this is a classic BAD BEAT. Revenues surpassed our expectations, while expenses were also slightly higher as well. The net impact led to earnings that met our expectations and that of analysts but, most importantly, show continued growth:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Adjusted net income came in at $511 million, or $0.58 per diluted share. This is strong growth from the $0.23 taken in during last year's Q2, adjusted for impairment charges. On the whole, earnings were right about what we expected. Nothing to get too excited about, but nothing to be concerned about. A 9% decline is an overreaction.

Opportunity?

Considering the stock has pulled back this much, coupled with the fact that we interpret the results as mostly good news, we see opportunity. Moreover, there is room for international growth. Of all the commentary in the release from Jeff Miller, President and CEO, one line stood out. He stated in the earnings release (linked in the introduction):

"Halliburton is better positioned for the international recovery than it has ever been and we are ready to make the most of it. We have competitive market share in all of the major markets and have consistently executed to manage the changing dynamics"

This statement is highly bullish when we couple it with the fact that the North American business is remaining solid. Considering today's pullback to $41, the stock is attractive on a valuation basis. This is because we foresee a strong 2018 from the company. With oil prices even stabilizing in the $60 range, we are expecting margin expansion on the back of diligent expense management, and strength especially coming out of North America.

With our outlook and our expectations for the year, we remain bullish on the stock for 2018. On the top line, we are still anticipating revenues of $22.8 billion to $24.55 billion under the assumption of oil remaining at present levels or higher. Assuming this growth and managed expenses that expand margins, we are targeting earnings per share of $2.20 to $2.50 (a slight revision down from $2.25-2.55). This prices the stock at just 16.4 times 2018 earnings on the high end. This is attractive, from our viewpoint, especially when we factor in the $0.18 quarterly dividend. With the recent pullback, the annualized yield is 1.6%. While this is not high-yielding, investors will be paid to wait.

Take home

We remain bullish and think this is a classic BAD BEAT under our philosophy of investing. While oil prices drive the major momentum in this stock and the sector for the most part, we have a rare opportunity to take advantage of a market overreaction that is mispricing the stock, in our opinion. With oil prices moving higher on the long-term chart and stabilizing in the $60 range in the near-term chart, the company should have no issue meeting our expectations. We are admittedly surprised by today's action and think the Street is wrong.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time-sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts "under "Follow."

Want more BAD BEAT opportunities? Time is running out, so act now. Our 46% annual discount period will end very soon. Get our highest conviction rapid-return trade ideas for ~$1 a day. What we do for you: Find beaten-down stocks and profit from their reversals. Give you our best ideas to make money. 2-3 swing trades a week, monthly deep value plays. Guided entry and exits. Open discussions of ideas with other day-traders and DEEP value investors. Invest in your future by joining BAD BEAT Investing today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HAL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.