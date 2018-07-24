Cal-Maine: Risks Mounting

There are growing headwinds in the form of egg prices, feed costs, and in California, voters will be considering a ballot initiative to make all eggs sold come from cage-free sources.

As shares dip below $45 following earnings, we are becoming intrigued but have to understand the fundamental landscape.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) is a name we have trade frequently and successfully. We previously called for a buy on an excellent BAD BEAT setup in the spring. After a gain of 13%, we thought it was time to sell as we closed our position and alerted members of the trade in our membership chat room.

Today, the company has just reported its earnings, and we will discuss the results and outlook for the name in this column. We believe that because the company has turned the corner, but there are several key metrics to watch. Ultimately, as the stock approaches $40, we are getting intrigued. Let us discuss

Revenue Growth

Revenues have been pressured from their highs back in 2016, but they rebounded heavily this year as egg prices spiked.

Net sales in the present Q4 2018 were $443.1 million, rising 61.4% from last year. Of course, these sales are still down slightly from the peak we saw in early 2016 and late 2015, but there is no question the company is seeing strength. The strength is from stronger egg pricing (see below) as volumes were down. The company sold 251.9 million dozen eggs this quarter, down from 273.0 million dozen last year.

Sales of specialty eggs rose to 25.5% of sales volume from 22.7% last year. What is going on here? Well, we can tell you this was a direct result of changes in demand and pricing. Both demand and pricing were higher. We will say that specialty egg sales represented 25.5% of volume (compared to 22.7% last year). What is going on with pricing?

Egg Pricing Matters And Its High

We are a bit concerned to see volumes decline, but revenues are driven mainly by pricing. Pricing was more favorable and is now at a two-year high. Take a look at the net average price of a dozen eggs in the last three years.

What does this tell us? It tells us the fundamentals are improving, and that matters when we are looking for value and trades to make. This chart suggests that the revenue results are strongly associated with the price of eggs, and therefore, you must realize Cal-Maine is basically an option play on the commodity that is eggs in many regards. This is also why the name is getting a bit riskier. The rally in egg prices has been impressive, but we have to imagine that prices will seek equilibrium again. After the huge run-up in the last year, we believe the pressure is on. This was noted by management:

Market prices were exceptionally strong during the first part of the quarter but fell significantly following the Easter holiday. Overall, average customer selling prices were up 74.1 percent compared with the fourth quarter last year. According to reports from IRI, a consumer market research firm, retail demand has been favorable throughout this period, especially around the Easter holiday season. Export demand remained at near historical levels during the fourth quarter. Together, these demand trends have supported market prices at recent production levels. However, according to recent USDA reports, the chick hatch rate has been up for the last eight months and has increased by approximately 10 percent since the beginning of calendar 2018. Given these trends, the projected increase in the U.S. laying hen flock and potential excess shell egg supply could create additional pricing pressure.

This commentary has us concerned. Specialty egg prices also increased versus last year. This increase in specialty egg pricing, along with the rise in non-specialty egg prices, is what led to the reported change in revenue. You must keep an eye on pricing. Take a look at the last three years of specialty egg pricing.

As you can see, specialty egg prices remain higher than traditional eggs. Still, we are surprised how much traditional eggs have closed the gap on pricing. We believe this means either specialty eggs will see higher prices in coming months or traditional egg pricing will see a decline. Given the chick-hatch rate, we believe that risk is to the downside for egg pricing, and with it, revenues could be pressured moving forward. Still, we note the ratio of specialty-to-traditional egg pricing has narrowed tremendously. Now let us consider expenses.

Feed Costs Are Significant

Like other industries, there isn't much the company can do about the price of an underlying commodity. Overall, egg prices are beyond Cal-Maine's control, but when it comes to factors impacting income, the company does have some control over expenditures such as labor, packaging, shipping of the product, etc. Many of these items can be adjusted/controlled, but one key expense to watch which the company has less control over is feed costs and they have risen recently.

Feed costs remain comparatively low, but we do note they have increased. Feed costs rose 9.2% over last year, due to the higher cost of feed ingredients, primarily soybean meal, and a slightly lower feed conversion rate. Thankfully, the rise in revenues and per dozen egg pricing offset the increase in feed costs. This had a beneficial impact on margins.

Gross margins are important to watch, but understanding their drivers (egg pricing and feed costs) can help you figure out if margins are likely to be strong. With what we are seeing, we predict margins will remain positive, but this could be the highest we will see this year. This is because we think feed costs will remain above $0.40 per dozen while the price per dozen is likely to be pressured in coming months. That said, earnings were strong thanks to higher revenues and moderate feed costs.

The Bottom Line Impressive

While key metrics and the fundamentals that go into sales matter, we care about profits. The Street is always watching for profit, and at the end of the day, this is really what matters. The reason the stock is retreating is because the future of egg pricing is in question. That said, what a quarter for operating income. It came in at $91.3 million compared with an operating loss of $38.3 million a year ago. What a difference a year makes.

Factoring in rising sales and overall expenses, net income saw a boost versus last year. We saw net income come in at $71.8 million or $1.48 per share in the quarter compared to a loss of $24.5 million or $0.51 per share last year. This is a huge improvement. It is also worth noting that the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was a 13-week period compared with 14 weeks for the same period in fiscal 2017. So, this was a massive improvement from a year ago.

Here is the best part of these earnings rising. It means the company is nearly ready to begin paying a dividend once again.

The Dividend Is Back

The company only pays a dividend when it has earnings, but any losses the company endures must be made up for by future earnings before a dividend can be paid. Given these earnings results, the company now has recovered all its cumulative losses. As such, a dividend is coming. At the end of the Q3 2017, cumulative losses were $20.5 million. With $71.8 million in net income, the company has decided to pay one-third of its remaining income as a dividend. Therefore, Cal-Maine will pay a dividend of $17.1 million or $0.351 per share next month to common shareholders.

Take Home

While we love to see the dividend payment, we have concerns over the future of egg pricing and feed costs. As shares are now at $45 and falling, we are intrigued but want to see shares move lower before getting back into the stock. This is because we believe that the egg market has drastically improved from a year ago, but we see risk from prices normalizing. With the chick hatch rate high, and demand strong but stable, we think prices may have peaked in the near term. When we couple this with the fact that feed costs have crept up, we have a recipe for compressed margins.

Investors should also be on the lookout for possible regulation. In California, voters will be considering a ballot initiative to make all eggs sold come from cage-free sources, and there will be minimum standards for their free-range chickens. If passed, it will cause a big increase in the costs to do business in California.

Given these fundamental headwinds, we will remain on the sidelines and reassess the stock under $40.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.