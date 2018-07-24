Ambarella's Future Dependence On The Chinese Market Will Become Problematic In The Long Run

The strategy shift means that AMBA's future revenue will become highly dependent on the Chinese market, like it used to be on GoPro.

Overview

Ambarella (AMBA) has been suffering from profit loss due to its major customer GoPro (GPRO) shifting to competitive solutions since 2017. However, the bright side of the story is that, revenue of Ambarella grew 7% in FY17 and 10% in FY18 if business with GoPro is excluded from the calculations. The loss in wearable sports and drone camera markets was partially offset by fast growth from the automotive and IP security markets. Thus, it makes perfect sense that Ambarella sets its new strategy focusing on auto and security camera makers. Such strategy shift means that Ambarella's future revenue will become highly dependent on the Chinese market, like it used to be on GoPro.

Future Dependence on China

1) Automobile

In fiscal year 2018, Ambarella achieved 135% growth in the auto sector. Its customers are mostly economy car brands such as Toyota, Nissan, Honda and Renault, as well as Chinese players including Geely and SAIC, while premium carmakers tend to purchase more high-end and advanced solutions. For example, the chip supplier of Benz is NVIDIA (NVDA) and of BMW is Qualcomm (QCOM). Although Ambarella claims that it has made significant progress in upgrading its CV chip, it is not very likely that premium carmakers will switch to Ambarella's solutions within the next three to five years, because the transition cost is high and Ambarella's new technology has not been sufficiently tested by the market.

That said, Ambarella's future growth in the auto sector will heavily depend on its ability to deepen existing partnerships and secure more OEMS in the economy car market. Chinese local carmakers such as BYD, Dongfeng and Chery are the most potential new customers for Ambarella to reach out to. First, AMBA's experience with Geely and SAIC provides valuable guidance for this company to further dive into the Chinese market. Second, Ambarella's solutions present a good fit with these carmakers' needs due to its relatively modest price and yet mature technology.

For now, Chinese domestic chipmakers are not able to compete with Ambarella in terms of quality, and solutions from big international players such as Qualcomm and NVIDIA are too costly for these carmakers to adopt. Last but not least, the Chinese domestic car market is simply huge enough. China is the largest auto market in the world, and over 40% of consumption is from local brands like Geely. If Ambarella could fully capitalize on this market, it can help deliver double-digit revenue growth for years to come.

2) IP Security

As to the IP security business, the link between Ambarella's past growth and the Chinese market expansion has already been direct and explicit. Ambarella has benefited greatly from substantial government-led investments in surveillance infrastructure. Its customers include Hikvision, a Chinese company with global market share of over 25%. Ambarella's dependence on the Chinese market in IP security is not likely to change in the future, because Ambarella could not easily find another market that will have the demand and capability to build up its surveillance infrastructure in such a huge scale like China. The most realistic way for Ambarella to continue growth is to strengthen partnership with Chinese OEMS like Hikvision and Dahua.

Risks

Risks come with such dependence on China. The short-term risk lies in macroeconomics, especially huge budget deficits of the Chinese government. In March 2018, China reduced its government budget deficit target for the first time in six years, by 0.4% of GDP. This move mostly affects security camera market due to weakness in government spending in the short run. However, the issue of budget deficit is only temporary because of strong economic fundamentals that continues to support China.

The real problem comes with development of the domestic semiconductor industry in China. Early in 2015, the Chinese central government launched "Made in China 2025," a strategic plan to encourage upgrade of domestic manufacturing industries. It states goals such as that China wants home-made chips used in smartphones to take up 40 percent of the domestic market by 2025, thus to cut reliance on imports from US companies. The recent US ban on ZTE again raised Chinese people's awareness that it's urgent China gains the capability to produce its own advanced chips.

There might be decades to go before China becomes fully self-sufficient in meeting its chip demands, but it is foreseeable that more preferential policies will be directed at local chipmakers such as Hisilicon, Shenwei and Phytium. This hurts Ambarella's competitive advantages in both auto and IP security markets. Especially in surveillance where the Chinese government is the biggest end customer, domestically made chips will almost certainly have a heavier weight in the government's procurement plan in the long run.

Conclusion

The lesson that GoPro teaches Ambarella is about diversification, which is easier said than done. As we can see, even when Ambarella tries hard now following a strategy to deliver growth from multiple sources, it is unavoidable that China will play a role as important as GoPro once did to Ambarella's future performance. In the short run Ambarella is worth a buy if this company shows capability to better capitalize on the Chinese market, but investors should be alert about the associated risks, which may become increasingly problematic as Ambarella fully grows its business in China.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.