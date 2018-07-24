Dissecting Airbus's Order Avalanche

Last week, we extensively covered the order announcement and news items shared during the Farnborough International Airshow. During the airshow the announcement stream is flowing fast, which means that we can make certain split outs, but a detailed split out per day is not possible. In this report we look at what Airbus's (OTCPK:EADSF), Boeing's (BA) biggest competitor, announced during the airshow and where it is helpful and meaningful to remove noise from the order news avalanche.

Figure 1: Order announcements per day FIA 2018 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

During the air show Airbus had announcements covering 501 aircraft valued over $64.8B at list prices. This includes all types of announcements. Now, there are certain types of announcements that we are not particularly interested in:

Customer reveals; These do not alter the order book other than putting a customer name on an order that was previously attributed to an unidentified customer. A small portion of Airbus's announcement covered customer reveals, namely 52 out of 501 units or 10% of all announcements with a value of $3.7B.

Up or downsizing; From time to time customers convert their orders from one type or subtype to the other. Except for their value these are not counted either. During the airshow, Airbus announced conversion orders for 18 aircraft with an upsize value of $340 million.

Options; Options as part of firm contracts and tentative agreements are not counted either since there is a lot of flexibility regarding options and they're called 'options' for a reason. There is a lot that changes or can change going from option to firm order and additionally it can take quite a while before these options are being firmed.

Freighter conversions: Freighter conversions carry a value that is often not disclosed and since these are conversions of second hand passenger aircraft, there is no 'production value' for such orders.

After stripping off the above mentioned order types we are left with firm orders, which should be added to Airbus's book in the coming month or months and expressions of intent to order certain aircraft, which should materialize in the coming months, but it might take up to a year before they do actually materialize.

Figure 2: Order announcements per day FIA 2018 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

When we only take into account the 'firm' parts of the agreements, we see that not a lot really changes. The first 2 days remain the best days for Airbus in term of announcements that we're counting.

Agreements per aircraft type

Figure 3: Orders and commitments per aircraft type (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Unlike Boeing, Airbus disclosed the numbers as we would count it; Excluding conversion, options and customer reveals. When solely looking at the firm orders and tentative agreements excluding options, we see that instead of 501 orders and commitments, there are 431 orders and commitments valued $62.1B at list prices. Based on these numbers and leaving out any comparisons with competitors, we can only conclude that Airbus had good airshow with strong order inflow for single aisle jets and appreciable order inflow for the wide body which saw 67 orders and commitment. Unsurprisingly, there were no orders for the Airbus A380 but Airbus expects Airbus A380 sales this year which would be a positive for the future of the program though we don't think that the Airbus A380 will ever be the success Airbus wanted it to be.

Geographical mix

Having a strong geographical mix is important and we'd like to see that back in the order inflow. Additionally, jet makers should be able to capture orders reflecting the growth profile per region.

Figure 4: Orders and commitments per region (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What we see is customers from undisclosed regions accounted for 47% of all orders. Probably a significant number of these orders and tentative agreements have been signed with Chinese customers, but given the trade war with the US a significant number of customers remain undisclosed at this moment. What we see from Figure 4 is how much Airbus, just like Boeing, depends on order inflow from other countries and continents.

Customer type

Figure 5: Orders and commitments per type (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What we see from Figure 5 is that most customers were orders, followed by customers of which it is unknown whether they are a lessor or airline. Some customers are not disclosed because of the tariff ware between the US and China, making Chinese customer more hesitant to disclose their order. Having strong lessor backing is always good, because lessors look for assets that retain value. Aircraft that are in demand, are just that. With that in mind we'd like to have seen lessors backing the wide body jets such as the Airbus A330neo. The commitment from the undisclosed lessor is for the Airbus A320neo, a family of aircraft for which no confirmation of market appeal is needed. From the figure, we also see that LCC commitments continue be an important source for Airbus. In fact, over 70% of the agreements came from LCCs.

Value

The last topic we address in this report is the value of the orders and commitments. Seemingly the orders and commitments are valued $70.2B. AeroAnalysis only considers the orders part of a firm agreement or tentative agreement which brings down the value to $62.1B. Now these are list prices, customary discounts are in the range of 50%. Using our internal aircraft prices, we estimated the value to be closer to $27.7B and that is very important to take note of. So, once you are going to slice and dice the numbers, you go from 501 aircraft to 431 aircraft and in terms of value you go from list prices of $70.2B to $62.1B to a market value of $27.7B.

Conclusion

During the airshow there is a lot momentum building via the PR machines of jet makers. In this report we removed the noise and do some necessary deflating to see how good Airbus's business was during the show and we think the company had a good airshow. The jet maker saw interest for all its aircraft with the only exception being the Airbus A380.

Airshows are just a snapshot, but they do show Airbus's core products performing well though it should be pointed out that the Airbus A330neo has yet to land a key contract with a big legacy carrier.

Changes we made compared to the coverage we provided during the Farnborough International Airshow daily reports:

The order from Goshawk Aviation Limited for 20 Airbus A320neo has been reclassified as a customer reveal. The order from MacQuarie AirFinance Group for 20 Airbus A320neo has been reclassified as a customer reveal. The order from Level for 2 Airbus A330-200 has been reclassified as a customer reveal.

