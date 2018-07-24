Arista Has Competitive Edge

Earlier in June IDC reported that the worldwide Ethernet switch market recorded $6.29 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2018 representing an increase of 10.9% year over year. Some of the most important drivers behind the stellar growth includes explosion of cloud service providers and datacenters, and the proliferation of internet based big firms (such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Yahoo!). Consider the public cloud computing market which stood at $219.6 billion in 2016 and expected to reach $411.4 by 2020 whereas datacenter market stood at $31.52 Billion in 2017 and expected to reach $62.30 Billion by 2022. Arista’s (ANET) competitor Cisco (CSCO) fell by 3% last week after a website called theinformation reported that Amazon is entering the network switch markets, no wonder why investors were worried about Arista too. But shortly after the rumor was squashed Cisco’s stock price was back on track. Valuation multiples alone suggest that Arista is overvalued, as indicated by its greater price multiples compared to both the average and median stats, as well as EV multiples. But sales growth and profitability metrics suggest otherwise, including technology.

P/S P/B P/E EV/Sales EV/EBITDA 5y Sales growth 5yA EBIT margin Cisco (CSO) 4.09 4.26 17.67 3.91 12.86 -1% 25% Arista (ANET) 11.2 10.83 44.36 10.6 33.96 356% 20% Juniper (JNPR) 1.99 2.25 46.62 1.61 7.78 8% 12% HP Enterprise (HPE) 0.75 0.98 8.59 1.08 6.56 -50% 7% Extreme networks (EXTR) 1.15 9.06 14.03 1.52 18.49 100% -4% Average 3.84 5.48 26.25 3.74 15.93 83% 12% Median 1.99 4.26 17.67 1.61 12.86 8% 12%

Source: Data from Stockrow, processed by the author

Back in 2012 Arista founder Bechtolsheim made a forward-looking statement: the best way for networking to catch up with Moore's Law is to abandon Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (OTC:ASIC) design. Even if you look at it from a general technological perspective, the power of integration will be a dominant value proposition in every aspect of information technology. "I'll just flat-out say ASIC designs will never be on Moore's Law," he said. His reasoning was that certain considerations such as the chip's clock rate becomes secondary in the way ASICs are designed. In 2013 Bechtolsheim told in a NetworkWorld interview that Arista saw three disruptions revolving around hardware, software and customer buying, which serves as a core strategy in Arista’s operations till today. In the interview he pointed out that Arista saw three disruptions that involved hardware, software and customers.

On the hardware front, he pointed out that reliance on custom ASIC and specialty chip have fallen behind by several years, and it is meaningful because Arista’s reliance on silicon chips have a better price/performance ratio than specialty chips. On the software segment the firm was seeing need for special purpose networking software for the datacenters and cloud. Because Cisco’s specialty was enterprise-side general and Juniper’s was service provider side with general purpose in mind, there was a special opportunity to tap. Arista’s networking software Extensible Operating system (EOS) is designed with integration ability in mind and it is fully programmable and highly modular. "Cloud and software-defined architectures are shaking up the Ethernet switch and router markets.” said Petr Jirovsky, Research Manager of Worldwide Networking Trackers. EOS can integrate third party tools easily, allowing users to build their own software that can be used with EOS. There are also other issues, consider the traditional routers which are based on proprietary hardware and are expensive and difficult to scale up, whereas Arista’s software runs on off-the-shelf merchant silicon from Braodcom, intel and others and uses leaf-and-spine architecture to easily scale up.

“One of the greatest threats to Cisco's business is the rise of generic "white-box" routers and switches. These unbranded devices generally have less powerful hardware than Cisco's products, but the heavy lifting is accomplished via cloud-based software. This disruptive approach is known as software-defined networking (SDN).” Motley Fool

Cisco didn’t like Arista eating up their market share. They understood that Arista’s purpose-specific approach will hurt them and that’s why Cisco sued Arista. A number of Arista’s employees, including its CEO is an ex-Cisco employee. If you hire people from Amazon to build you an ecommerce platform it is natural that the people you hired will use their experiences from Amazon. If Arista did not have a unique blueprint then the success it accumulated wouldn’t be so fast. The enterprise market wants lower cost IT infrastructures that are highly scalable, which is why Arista is on very good terms with some of the biggest tech firms. Now that AT&T decided to phase out Cisco’s equipment from a significant portion of its infrastructure with an in-house switch, it can save millions of dollar a year. Clearly the white-box routers and switches are on rise as cloud based software enable the heavy lifting. Earlier on 19 th this month U.S. International Trade Commission determined that it will review the t he final remand enforcement initial determination (REID) that the ALJ issued in June, which says Arista did not violate a cease and desist order regarding one of the patents. Currently the litigation risk is the prime factor in determining whether Arista is correctly priced or not, if results from the court are in favor Arista, it’s a buy.

