OIL Weekly: OPEC's Crude Supply Halt Will Prolong OIL's Lift

Net speculative positioning on crude oil dipped during the week, following August contract expiry and strong long profit-takings partly offset by short coverings.

U.S. crude stocks rise moderately but still evolve below both last year and the five-year average level.

Introduction

Welcome to my Oil Weekly report. In this report, I wish to discuss about crude oil inventories and net speculative positioning changes, based respectively on the Weekly Energy Information Administration (EIA) report and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) estimates, to assess investor sentiment on oil markets. Then, I identify key global and oil market developments and their impacts on iPath S&P Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL).

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to the latest EIA report, U.S. crude inventories posted a moderate build, up 1.44% (w/w) to 411.1m barrels on the July 6-13 period, whereas Cushing inventories' drop pursues, down 3.34% (w/w) to 24.86m barrels. With this moderate crude inventory increase, oil seasonality improves slightly but remains short of 5% or 16k barrels below the 5-year average and down 15.8% or 79k barrels under last year's stockpile, sustaining OIL share price.

Source: EIA

Following EIA's inventory rise, the five-year U.S crude stock spread improved but remains short of 16k barrels, providing a healthy support for black gold futures and OIL share price.

Source: EIA

On the other hand, refined petroleum stocks continued to shrink on the reported period. Gasoline inventories declined moderately, down 1.32% (w/w) to 235.8m barrels, whereas distillates dropped marginally, down 0.3% to 121.3m barrels.

Meanwhile, U.S. import/export oil balance weakened over the week. Crude exports continued to dip, down to 1.46m barrels, whereas net imports climbed to 7.61m barrels, up 40.73 (w/w), establishing above the 20-week mean of 6.13m barrels.

Source: EIA

With five consecutive weeks of stable U.S oil production, crude output broke the 10.9m barrels level and reached a new record of 11m barrels per day and is expected to maintain its current sluggish pace, given latest Baker Hughes oil output indicator, which posted five oil rig removals and eight oil and gas rig dismissals on the July 13-20 period.

Source: Baker Hughes

In the meantime, OIL declined 5.84% to $8.05 per share, amid sharp Saudi Arabia output rise, which increased crude oil availability in the near term.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Legacy Commitment of Traders Report ((COTR)) released by the CFTC on July 10-17 period, crude net speculative positioning on Nymex dropped 3.54% to 631,294 contracts, whereas OIL dipped 9.52% to $7.89 per share.

Source: CFTC

During the period, net positioning length drop is due to strong long liquidations, down 5.93% to 710,471 contracts and is partly offset by robust short coverings, down 21.46% to 79,177 contracts. With this robust speculative short dip, investors seem to maintain their bullish positioning while quickly abandoning their bearish positioning, indicating that OIL and black gold markets might prepare for a new rally.

Since the beginning of the year, net speculative positioning advanced slightly, up 1.13% or 7 08 contracts, whereas OIL gained 19.91% to $7.89 per share.

Oil slip is close to an end as OPEC's supply lift soothes

Since my last article, OIL lost 5.84% to $8.05 per share, following increasing fears regarding global supply materialized by current OPEC output, which could flood oil markets. Indeed, since the last OPEC meeting in Vienna oil giant, Saudi Aramco has widely opened its valves, significantly boosting its net oil exports, contributing to push crude prices lower. Furthermore, recent oil downside was facilitated by Libya's output normalization and U.S. compliant signals on Iranian oil sanctions. Although global oil demand remains robust, latest President Trump announcement on a 25% tariff increase on European cars and a $500b tax envelope on Chinese imports will undoubtedly hurt medium to long-term economic growth, oil purchases and in turn OIL price share. However, in today's oil markets, price formation is driven by supply, and with Saudi Arabia's recent pledge to steady its oil exports in July and reduce it in August, market participants will be more inclined to accumulate long positions on crude futures, which will further boost OIL price.

Meanwhile, Brent and WTI spread further eased, shrinking from $4.75 to $4.08 on the July 10-17 period indicating an oil supply scarceness and arbitrage improvements on crude markets.

Concomitantly, the greenback's horizontal trading pursues, although recent Trump remarks on rising interest rates and a stronger dollar contributed to send the currency lower, this is good news for oil futures and OIL price share, which becomes more affordable for international investors.

Source: Tradingview

WTI futures backwardation continues. However, the future curve somewhat eased on nearby maturities following June prompt contango return.

With U.S. crude inventories level still subdued and global supply soothing in the coming months, I believe crude markets will likely witness another sharp advance during the coming weeks, boosting OIL's share price.

