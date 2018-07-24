Glu Mobile: Where Will It Go From Here?

Where its greatest threat probably comes from - most investors don't see it.

source: Seeking Alpha

It's no secret to those following the gaming industry that Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU), over the last year, has easily more than doubled its share price.

The company has been hot in 2017 and 2018. But it appears it may be pulling back after some positive results and sentiment are winding down, giving the market pause concerning where the company goes from here.

Over the last 10 years Glu Mobile has managed to break the $6.00 per share mark a couple of times, but hasn't been able to hold it. It looks like it's once again pulling back as the market seems to believe the company lacks the catalysts needed to sustain momentum and share growth, as it stands today.

source: Seeking Alpha

We'll look at the challenges the company faces and what it needs to maintain a higher floor and ceiling.

Recent earnings results

Glu Mobile enjoyed a strong first quarter, generating revenue of $81.4 million, up 43 percent year-over-year. Bookings in the quarter jumped 25 percent over the first quarter of 2017, to $86.3 million. The five best-producing games represented 81 percent of sales.

On the bookings side of results, the major catalyst there was Design Home which generated bookings of $34.3 million, a increase 14 percent sequentially. Another strong performer was Covet Fashion, which accounted for bookings of $12.2 million, a gain of 22 percent sequentially.

With Tap Sports Baseball 2018 accounting for only $1.2 million in bookings, that could help improve results in the current quarter because it was released on March 27. It was the only new release in the quarter.

Evergreen games accounted for 32 percent of overall bookings, led by Kim Kardashian Hollywood, which produced $10.5 million in bookings.

The company boosted bookings guidance for the current quarter to $90M-$92M, and full-year guidance by $35M, to $360M-$370M. Advertising and offers generated $9.4 million or 11 percent of bookings. That was predictably down because of the seasonably strong performance in the Christmas season. Also cited was "the removal of certain offerable ad units on one platform during the quarter."

How to look at competitive threats

Direct threats from its peers is obvious, such as from larger competitors Activision Blizzard, Inc. and Electronic Arts Inc. While they could do some serious damage if they hammered away at titles Glu Mobile does well in, I don't see them as the more serious long-term threats to the company.

The major reason for that is gamers aren't as faithful to brands as they are to individual games, so Glu Mobile could release compelling games that attract a larger base of users. Gamers tend to go with what they like and aren't as affected by who the developer is. A brand may get a first and closer look, but it doesn't determine which games are adopted by the base.

That said, there is a concerning trend that has to be addressed, and that is the fact daily active and monthly active users, over the last year, have been dropping. I don't think it's coming from its direct peers, but from other players in the social media space.

Some may ask then why the company has been improving in some of its key metrics, and the answer is it has been raising prices. It's similar to the movie industry that has been losing foot traffic in physical theaters, but because of pricing power have in general, been able to increase revenue with a smaller customer base.

As for what is probably a bigger competitor for Glu Mobile, that falls onto the social media sector, which continues to attract more eyeballs, forcing people to choose between what type of content they want to engage in.

For example, gaming sessions on mobile fell 10 percent in 2016, and another 16 percent in 2017. That in spite of the fact people are spending up to 5 hours a day on their phones now.

The obvious conclusion is people are choosing different things they can do on their phones, with most of the time not being spent on gaming. Only about 30 minutes per day is now spent on mobile gaming.

How an investor views that will determine the conclusions they draw concerning the performance outlook for Glu Mobile over the long term. I don't think it'll have a lot of impact in the short term, because of the pricing power the company still has. Over the long term it'll be difficult to offset the declining user base.

At this time it looks like the most popular evergreen game titles continue to do well even in this social media environment, which points to the company needing to not only continue to enhance those existing titles, but start to roll out new evergreen titles that can provide a higher floor and ceiling for the company.

As it stands, I think it'll start to struggle the longer it takes to develop long-term winners.

It was also odd to hear the company say in the last earnings report that the strength of its evergreen titles gives it time to crank out a much needed hit game. My view is the company has been struggling to find a major new hit that will break it out of the cycle it's been in for some time.

Mr. Earl said this when asked about it:...we talk about this a lot and we are grateful that we are now in the position to not have to launch things in order to make numbers. This is a situation that gives the opportunity to really optimize the gameplay, the economy and as we are learning, I think a lot of the players in this market have learned that it just takes a long time to kind of get these things right.

The logic sounds right, but considering the struggles the company has had to produce another evergreen hit or two, the evergreen titles offer limited support for the performance of the company. In my view the company is vulnerable if it has to rely upon spending on new features to its existing games while it fails to develop a new, major hit that will generate a lot of interest and press.

Conclusion

I think Glu Mobile should do well in the next quarter or two, but the longer it takes to produce more evergreen hits, the more pressure its share price will experience. Even as it is, I think it is likely to pull back, based upon past performance. There is no reason I see that this will change in the near term.

If the company can develop some significant titles in the near future, there is no doubt in my mind it'll easily break through the past stock performance and soar to new heights.

The problem is the company has struggled to make that happen for some time, and even if it ends up being successful, there is no way of there being any visibility in that regard.

For that reason Glu Mobile should be considered a trade at this time rather than an investment. I think the risk/reward for a small percentage of investing capital is worth it, but until it proves it can move beyond its current portfolio of evergreen hits, it's going to struggle to gain sustainable growth traction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.