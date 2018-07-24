Verizon: The Key Takeaway From Today's Earnings Beat

I was pleasantly surprised to see postpaid net adds and churn improve, even without the benefit of the unlimited plan launch that attracted new customers in 2017.

Verizon (VZ) has done it.

Despite the well-known challenges in the telecom industry, the New York-based carrier delivered its first back-to-back, all-around earnings beat since fiscal 2015. Revenues of $32.2 billion topped consensus by a healthy $440 million and pushed the top line up by more than 5% YOY. In great part aided by a lower effective tax rate but also by tight operating cost management that led to a 110-bp improvement in non-GAAP op margins, adjusted EPS of $1.20 beat expectations by six cents and rose 26% above year-ago levels (see summarized P&L table later in this article).

The headlines numbers might look good enough to justify modest pre-market bullishness -- VZ was up around 2% ahead of the opening bell. But I believe there is more to the story that is not evident in the key P&L metrics.

Below is a graph that summarizes the evolution of Verizon's postpaid net adds and postpaid churn over the past 14 quarters. For perspective on the importance of these performance indicators, the wireless business accounted for 70% of the company's total revenues in 2Q18, with postpaid connections representing 96% of the total count. Notice how both numbers have improved sequentially, and deteriorated very little in the YOY comparison -- an encouraging feat, considering the tough comps as 2Q17 marked the beginning of a recovery in usage.

What makes the trend more meaningful is the fact that wireless service prices have stabilized, with players like Sprint (S) bumping the price of its flagship plan by 10% to $22 per line on the family offering, following the unlimited data wars of 2017. In other words, Verizon has been able to produce solid operating results in 2Q18 without much aid from discounted pricing or promotional offerings.

Likely helping to propel net additions further was the increased popularity of wearable devices, possibly aided in part by Apple's (AAPL) release of the Series 3 Watch with stand-alone LTE capabilities in the second half of 2017. But even on the smartphone side of the equation, the nearly 400,000 net postpaid additions this quarter looked solid compared to 2Q17's 590,000 (again, remember the tough comps in the wake of the unlimited plan launch of February 2017) or last quarter's 220,000.

I believe the encouraging results presented above speak not only to positive macro factors, with the heated U.S. economy probably boosting discretionary spending and causing wireless service consumers to be a bit less price sensitive, but also to the "strong loyalty" that Verizon's management gloated about this time last year. The training wheels (i.e. the use of unlimited plans to attract new customers) are off, and Verizon appears to be doing just fine.

On the stock

Around April of this year, I changed my stance on the telecom space and adopted VZ as my preferred U.S.-based play in detriment of AT&T (T). Even without the benefit of having the Dallas-based company's 2Q18 results available for further analysis, I believe my relative optimism about Verizon is justified, given today's earnings report.

With the stock still looking cheap, as forward P/E remains stuck in the low teens, an enticing dividend policy and solid trailing FCF yield of over 5% (see above), I believe investing in VZ could be a smart move -- particularly for income-seeking investors looking for a good-quality telecom stock.

