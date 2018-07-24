8x8 Inc. Earnings In A Few Days. Should You Buy?

Over the past twelve months, the shares of 8x8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) are up about 60%. Now, three days before the next earnings announcement, I think investors would be wise to use this opportunity to get out before an inevitable correction in the shares. At the very least it would make sense to add put options to the shares in order to ensure against what I consider to be an inevitable correction from these levels. I'll go through my reasoning below by focusing on the financial history here and by looking at the stock itself. In my view, price and value can remain unmoored for some time, often for an extended period of time, but sooner or later price and value will meet. I think investors would be wise to make preparations before that happens.

The Business

Incorporated in California in 1987, and reincorporated in Delaware in 1996, 8x8 is a leading provider of enterprise cloud communication solutions. These solutions include unified communications, team collaboration, and contact center. The 8x8 Communications Cloud offers businesses a secure and reliable approach to migrating their legacy communication systems to the cloud. This allows customers to rely on a single provider for their global communications as well as customer support. 8x8 services customers in over 100 countries, ranging from small businesses to large enterprises. Prior to 2004, the vast majority of revenue derived from VOIP solutions. Today, substantially all of the revenue comes from the sale of communication services and related hardware.

As has been well argued in other articles, the potential size of the company's market is enormous. The potential size of the market is enormous, obviously, but it prompts the question: if the company hasn't managed to generate profit consistently in this enormous market yet, what will it take? It's not like "Cloud" is a new concept.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here indicates that this is a growth company in one way and one way only. Revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 18% over the past five years. At the same time, though, loss from operations and net income have done very badly. In particular, the company has gone from generating a modest profit five years ago to a significant loss in FY 2018. In fact, it seems that revenue and net income are unmoored and that the more the company sells, the worse it does. I ran a correlation on revenue and net income and found a fairly strong (r=-.76) relationship between the two. This prompts the question if rising revenues won't lead to rising operating profits or net income, what on Earth will it take?

It should also be said that the company has been diluting the shareholder base pretty dramatically over the past five years. The number of shares outstanding has grown at a CAGR of about 2.5% over the past five years.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

It's all well and good for me to go on about how sluggish a company is, but a sluggish company may be an excellent investment if the price of the stock is right. For that reason, I must spill some virtual ink trying to answer the question whether this stock is reasonably valued or not. For those who can't stand the suspense, it is not.

Two of the tools I use to make this determination are the price to free cash flow and a review of the assumptions embedded in stock price. In order to accomplish the latter, I turn to the excellent work produced by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman describes how an investor can use a fairly standard finance formula, and high school algebra, to isolate the "g" variable that describes what the market assumes as a growth rate. Using this methodology, it seems that the market is assuming a perpetual growth rate of about 11% for these shares, which I consider to be excessively optimistic, especially given the history of ongoing losses.

The following is the price to free cash flow chart for 8x8 up until this past April. I have excluded the period April to present because over the past three months, the price to free cash flow has exploded to ~5,500. Showing this graphically would blow out the y-axis, so I've excluded it. The fact that the shares have grown from ~16.25 times (on July 4, 2012) to over 5,500 today should be enough indication that they are quite expensive relative to the overall market and to their own history.

Source: GuruFocus

Risks To My Thesis

My regular readers know that I pay a great deal of attention to what insiders are doing, the idea being that they know more than the rest of us about the future of the company. With that in mind, I should point out that two insiders (Vikram Verma and Marry Ellen Genovese) have since August 2017 bought 31,025 shares for a total of ~$438,500 (weighted average share price of ~$14.20). The shares have rallied very nicely for these insiders since then, but I can assume that they are still on the long side of the trade and that they know something I don't. I must, therefore, offer people who like this company for its future prospects with an alternative to outright share ownership. Thankfully, there's a way to do that.

Options To The Rescue

Central to my investing philosophy is the notion that price and value can deviate for long stretches. In my view, 8x8 is sufficient proof of this given the performance over the past year. Investors (speculators?) have bid the shares up based on revenue growth and not much else. I don't think it's wise to assume that the market will suddenly become sane, so there's a very good chance that the shares will continue to rally no matter how bad the results in a few days.

I think options provide shareholders with an alternative to risking their capital with the shares. In particular, I recommend the November calls with a strike price of $25. The bid-ask on these is currently $1.05-1.15.

The economics of this trade are as follows. If an investor sells their shares and takes the bid on these calls, they move their risk from $22.27 to $1.15. If the shares rally between now and November, the investor will participate in most of that upside. If they languish, the call will likely expire worthlessly. In my view, calls expiring worthless is not great but is certainly better than having the entirety of the capital exposed.

To paraphrase a politician whom I find personally loathsome "let me be clear", I'm not suggesting that people run out and buy these calls. I'm suggesting that calls are a better alternative for people who insist on owning the shares. The best solution, in my view, would be to eschew this company entirely until price reaches a reasonable level.

Conclusion

There is much to dislike about 8x8's investment prospects as the company prepares to announce. The company has a history of losses, yet the stock is more expensive than it's ever been because the crowd has bid the shares up on hope of a future. The one bright spot is the fact that insiders have bought over the past year. While I think much of the "juice" of this trade is behind us, I need to be forthright about the insider buying. In my view, it makes sense to avoid the shares at these levels. For those who insist on remaining long here, though, there is a much less risky way to accomplish that position. For 5% of the risk, such people get access to most of the upside. For everyone else, I strongly recommend avoiding this stock until price comes down to match value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.