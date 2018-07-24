Macy's Needs A Breather

Image credit

A huge 2018 so far

Macy’s (M) has had a monster run in the past nine months or so. The stock has more than doubled off its November low as fears over the company’s debt load and earnings growth have subsided. Indeed, it seems everyone has turned bullish on Macy’s after several quarters of just the opposite behavior. I was once a Macy’s bull on the yield as well as the valuation, but at today’s level, I believe the stock is fully valued.

The magnitude of the rally can be seen clearly above, as Macy’s has retraced the entire decline from the end of 2016 to late 2017. Those that held through the past two years surely would have experienced a wild ride, but just as the selloff from the low-$40s to $16 was overdone, the rally that retraced that move, I believe, is too much, too soon.

Results have certainly improved

Recent results have been strong as the company continues to see better sales and margin performance. Indeed, Macy’s struggled in recent years with both of those things, in addition to its crippling debt load, which still stands at just under $6 billion, nearly half of the company's market capitalization. Now, all three of the company’s brands are performing well and it seems the low-single digit comp gains are enough for investors to forget how bad things were. After all, seeing improvement on very low levels of comp sales is better than nothing, but it isn’t like Macy’s is charting new highs with its sales productivity. In other words, it is merely retracing losses from earlier quarters, so enthusiasm should wane as a result.

Looking ahead to Q2, the Friends and Family event shifted from Q2 last year to Q1 this year, juicing comp sales gains in this year's first quarter. It follows that this will detract from Q2 comps and thus, a negative comp when Macy’s reports next month certainly isn’t out of the question. I hazard a guess that investors are not prepared for such an event, given the shares are very near their recent highs.

Operating margins are improving but are still very low in the 4% range. The gains in comparable sales have helped but SG&A costs are still ~38% of revenue, which is extremely high for a retailer. Indeed, efficient retailers are in the 25% to 30% range for SG&A; Macy’s struggles with operating margins can be traced directly its bloated support costs. Until that changes – no indication has been made management believes this to be a problem – further margin expansion will be very challenging.

A fully valued stock

If we look at estimates for forward growth, the analyst community appears to agree with the above assessment. Earnings are expected to be roughly stagnant for the foreseeable future as Macy’s continues to grapple with razor-thin operating margins. At just 10 times this year’s earnings, the stock doesn’t look particularly expensive. To be fair, I wouldn’t say it is expensive. But I would say that it is fully valued given that it is already trading in its longer-term average PE range of 10 to 11 and that earnings growth is far from assured. Comp sales gains in the low single digits won’t be enough to power earnings higher with operating margins having plateaued already. Keep in mind also that next year, comparables will be much more challenging as Macy’s won’t be comparing against its trough in sales any longer. Again, this supports the stock being fully valued here as catalysts for further upside are lacking.

The yield is still very strong at 3.9% but pales in comparison to what it was late last year, when it crested 6%. I believe the distribution is very safe so a cut isn’t going to happen, but given essentially no earnings growth being forecast as well as competing priorities – paying down debt and buying back stock – dividend raises are likely to be small. If investors are good with a ~4% yield, Macy’s fits the bill. However, keep in mind that with the stock already at its highs and catalysts for further upside conspicuous in their absence, risk here is quite elevated in my view.

Overall, I believe Macy’s has run too far, too quickly. The stock is fully valued here – or at least very close to it – and comparables for sales and margins are only going to get tougher going into next year. That will make it more challenging for investors to justify further upside. This was a great stock to own at $20 but at $39, it looks very pricey. If you want to own it, I think you can wait for a better price and higher yield.

