Idera Pharmaceuticals: Strong Pipeline, Strong Fundamentals, Attractive Entry Level

Today, I want to sharemy analysis of Idera Pharmaceuticals with you. The company's stock price has fallen by more than 60% since June, driven by a merger attempt with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals that was recently terminated as well as the trial failure of a rare disease drug. However, upon taking a closer look, this strong decline might not be entirely warranted: The company has a strong balance sheet with almost 50% of its market capitalization in cash, and its immuno-oncology pipeline has shown strong trial results.

Company Description

Idera Pharmaceuticals, in its own words, is a clinical-stage patient-focused biopharmaceutical company developing novel nucleic acid therapeutic approaches for the treatment of certain cancers and rare diseases.

The company is based in Cambridge, MA and was founded by Sudhir Agrawal in 1989. Mr. Agrawal held a number of roles in the company since its inception, including CEO from 2004 to 2014 and President of Research from 2014 to 2017. He retired from the company in May 2017, but retains an approx. 1.8% stake in the company. Since 2014 (after Mr. Agrawal's departure from the position), the CEO position is held by Vincent Milano, former Chairman, President and CEO of ViroPharma, which was acquired by Shire in January 2014.

Pipeline

Idera is focussed on developing therapies that attempt to cure cancers and rare diseases for which only limited treatments exist. More precisely, its pipeline is split into two broader areas: Immuno-oncology and Rare Diseases.

Source: Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera's research focusses on toll-like receptors (TLRs), a class of proteins that are an important part of the immune system. Idera describes them as something like a smoke alarm, alerting the body when trouble is detected. Idera's TLR immune-modulation platform attempts to find drugs that can turn the immune system on or off depending on the type of condition being treated.

Let us first take a look at the company's rare disease pipeline. Its most notable opportunity here was the IMO-8400 Phase 2 clinical trial, which attempted to inhibit the over-activation of TLRs 7, 8 and 9. When over-activated, the three TLRs are thought to cause autoimmune diseases. The autoimmune diseases that Idera targetted with its trial was Dermatomyositis, a rare condition causing symptoms such as muscle weakness, skin rashes, joint pain and difficulty swallowing. However, in June 2018, the company announced that its Phase 2 clinicial trial of IMO-8400 had failed to achieve statistical significance versus placebo. Another rare disease indication was GSO-APOC-III for the potential treatment of Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome and Familial Partial Lipodystrophy. However, the company announced in May 2018 that it would not advance IDRA-008 into clinical development due to a variety of reasons, including competition and the results of a safety evaluation. Idera's update on corporate strategy and outlook, released last week, no longer mention any initiatives in the area of rare diseases, now describing Idera as a pharmaceutical company focussed on the development [...] of tilsotolimod for the treatment of cancer.

Thus, lets take a look at the other half of Idera's pipeline, which is focussed on the immuno-oncology space. Here, the company's approach is based on an investigational TLR agonist called tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), which appears to very selectively active cancer-fighting cells (T-cells) within tumors that the body's immune system is not recognizing (and thus not fighting). The drug has been granted both Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA and is currently being reviewed in a number of indications.

Idera's ILLUMINATE-204 phase 2 trial of IMO-2125 in combination with Yervoy for the treatment of Metastatic Melanoma showed promising results: Out of the 21 patients treated, eight achieved Complete Response, with six of those patients still maintaining this Complete Response. An additional six patients achieved a Partial Response. Thus, IMO-2125's Objective Response Rate stood at 38.1% versus Yervoy alone with an Objective Response Rate of 13%. Additionally, the combination of IMO-2125 with Yervoy did not appear to add any toxicity versus Yervoy alone. The company is also planning to provide data for its ILLUMINATE-204 phase 1 trial, in which it assesses the combination of Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda and IMO-2125.

Partially based on the results of the ILLUMINATE-204 trial is Idra's ILLUMINATE-301 Phase 3 trial, which was launched in March 2018. As part of the trial, the company is evaluating the efficiacy and safety of intratumoral IMO-2125 in combination with Yervoy, a immunotherapy for unresectable or metastatic melanoma marketed by Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), versus Yervoy alone. In other words: Idera is hoping that its trial will show that the immune modulation caused by IMO-2125 can further boost the efficiacy of Yervoy. The trial aims to recruit approximately 300 subjects who experienced further progression of their disease while on Opdivo (also marketed by Bristol-Myers Squibb) or Keytruda (marketed by Merck). Idera expects topline data to be released in mid-2019.

Another indication is ILLUMINATE-101, which aims to assess the efficiacy of intratumoral IMO-2125 in patients with refractory solid tumors. In its recent update on corporate strategy and outlook, Idera described that the release of ILLUMINATE-101 data as a near-term milestone. While this indication should have a less overall effect on Idera's share price, positive results should serve as a catalyst to the stock.

Potential Market Size

In my eyes, the best way to assess tilsotolimod's potential market is to view it relative to Yervoy and Keytruda - the two drugs tilsotolimod is administered with in Idera's most promising trials (ILLUMINATE-301 and ILLUMINATE-204). (For the ease of this exercise, I shall only focus on the 2018 sales estimates to assess this potential, without considering a growth or decline in price or sales of either drug.)

According to Bloomberg, analysts estimate that Yervoy will bring in approx. USD 1.5bn. in revenue in 2018. At USD 120,000 per four-dose treatment, this would mean that about 12,500 four-dose treatments of Yervoy are given per year. According to Credit Suisse,, Keytruda will bring in about USD 4.2bn. in revenues this year. In Idera's trial, patients receive 10 doses of Keytruda at 200mg and the aforementioned nine doses of IMO-2125 over the course of 29 weeks. At Keytruda's average sales price of USD 47/mg, one treatment would cost about USD 94,000 (USD 47/mg x 200mg x 10 doses). This would mean that about 44,500 ten-dose treatments of Keytruda are given per year. Other sources however say that the price of a Keytruda treatment is closer to USD 150,000 year, which would put the number of treatments to about 28,000 per year.

In the ILLUMINATE-204 trial, patients received nine doses of IMO-2125 at 8mg per dose with every four-dose treatment of Yervoy or every ten-dose treatment of Keytruda. Tilsotolimod could theoretically be given with each four-dose treatment of Yervoy or ten-dose treatment of Keytruda.

If we add together the number of Yervoy four-dose treatments (12,500) and Keytruda ten-dose treatments per year (28,000), we get to a figure of 40,500, the number of treatments with which tilsotolimod could theoretically be administered each year. This figure could be considerably lower if it is only given in more difficult cases of melanoma (e.g. those where Yervoy or Keytruda alone fail to deliver a Complete or Partial Response). On the other hand, IMO-2125 could also be given with almost every dose of Yervoy and Keytruda treatments if the combination shows to be significantly more effective in treating its indications without adding any side effects relative to Yervoy and Keytruda alone.

Pricing is hard to assess as there are no FDA-approved TLR antagonists used for cancer treatment; if we use the USD 47/mg figure for Keytruda, this would put us at around USD 3400 per treatment. However, given the general high cost of cancer treatments, I would not be surprised if a higher price overall could be achieved. Thus, let's take a look at a range of potential revenue figures for tilsotolimod:

Source: Own calculations based on the aforementioned figures for number of treatments per year and price per treatment.

While the higher end of either of those figures might be less realistic, I do not find numbers in the top left corner to be very unlikely. Even at "only" 5,000 treatments per year and a price of USD 5,000 per treatment, Idera could theoretically bring in USD 25mn. in revenues. At a somewhat modest gross margin of 70%, gross profit would stand at around USD 17.5mn.

BioCryst Merger

On January 22, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Idera Pharmaceuticals announced that they had signed a merger agreement. The intention of the merger was build a company focussed on rare diseases, led by Idera CEO Vincent Milano, with the merger terms set in a way that would've resulted in Idera stockholders owning 48.4% of the company, while BioCryst stockholders would've owned 51.6%.

However, BioCryst stockholders quickly began to rally against the merger. On February 16, Great Point Partners, LLC submitted a letter to BioCryst's board of directors, stating that, among other points, the merger terms were unfair for BioCryst stockholders compared to Idera shareholders, and that BioCryst's lead product, BCX-7353, was significantly undervalued. Other investors soon followed up, such as RA Capital Management, who owned 7.1% of BioCryst's common stock. RA Capital stated that the merger lacked meaningful synergies due to the different research and development work streams. This was visible, for example, in the indicated USD 300mn. required in additional financing, the same aggregate amount needed by Idera and BioCryst as standalone entities.

Eventually, Idera announced on July 10 the termination of the merger agreement with BioCryst after BioCryst's stockholders voted against the proposed merger, even though the majority of Idera's stockholders had voted in favor of the merger. As part of the merger agreement, BioCryst would reimburse Idera USD 6mn.

In my eyes, this was a favorable outcome for Idera. As described above, the purpose of this merger was to build a company with a strong position in rare diseases. However, after Idera's IMO-8400 phase 2 trial failure, and the decision not to advance IDRA-008 into the clinic, its rare disease platform is somewhat limited. While I haven't analyzed BioCryst to assess whether the merger would've been beneficial to Idera stockholders due to a comparably large ownership in the combined company, I have no doubt that Idera can be successful by itself with a focus on immuno-oncology rather than rare diseases.

Financials

Despite the turmoil in its pipeline and the failed merger, Idera's balance sheet look highly attractive at current levels. As of March 31, 2018, Idera had cash & short-term investments of USD 107.5mn., and only a very small balance of short-term debt (USD 0.1mn.). At the current market capitalization of USD 186.9mn., this would mean that Idera's market capitalization is more than 57% cash. It should be noted that those figures don't include the USD 6mn. it is set to receive from BioCryst.

Over the last year, cash burn has fluctuated between USD 15mn. to USD 20mn., meaning that the company should have runway for more than year. In its financial outlook from July, Idera stated that it expects cash to fund current operations into the third quarter of 2019. If Idera's pipeline progress once again is reflected in its share price and/or it achieves positive trial results, I would not find it unlikely for the company to raise money through an equity offering.

Share Price Development

Idera's share price has come down significantly since the beginning of the year. In January prior to the merger announcement, the company traded up from about USD 2.20 to around USD 2.50. After the announcement, the stock fell significantly to a level between USD 1.50 and USD 2.10 per share, where it remained until June. After the announcement that Idera's IMO-8400 trial had failed, shares began to plummet, first falling to around USD 1.40 and then even further to the current levels around USD 0.85 to 0.90 after the company announced the merger termination:

Source: Google Finance (as of July 20, 2018).

As mentioned, I don't think that such a significant move is warranted. While the IMO-8400 trial failure is unfortunate, it was the less important indication relative to Idera's immuno-oncology trials. The termination of the merger is also no disaster for the company, and as mentioned earlier in this report, its pipeline still offers a number of attractive indications in markets with an attractive size. Additionally, Idera's cash balance of USD 107.5mn. is not only more than sufficient to fund the company until next year, but also significant relative its share price: Cash per share currently stands at USD 0.52, with a burn rate of approx. USD 0.10 per quarter. I would find it unlikely for the stock price to fall close to, or even below these levels, unless further trial results shed significant doubt on tilsotolimod.

Conclusion

Overall, I think that Idera was heavily oversold since June 2018: Its share price fell from a peak of USD 2.12 on June 6 to USD 0.86 as of Friday - a 60% decline in value. While this is painful for existing investors, it offers an an attractive entry point for new investors or those willing to double up. Its strong cash position, combined with a very promising pipeline, is too attractive to pass up. While I'm unsure if it will return to its pre-June peak, I would find it unlikely for the company to stay at current levels, or to fall even further. Rather, I expect a recovery to above USD 1.00, maybe even to around USD 1.40, the level prior to the announcement of the merger termination. Over the long-term, if Idera delivers on its pipeline progress, the share price could rally even more substantially.

