Raytheon: Buy This Military Contractor For Great Total Return

Raytheon (RTN), one of the largest manufacturer for defense and other government markets, is a buy for the total return growth investor. Raytheon has steady growth and has plenty of cash, which it uses to expand its product line and buy back shares. The company is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Raytheon has a great chart going up and to the right for five years. The latest dip in 2018 has created a buying opportunity for this solid growth investment.

RTN data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Raytheon will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing for possible investment. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Raytheon passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Raytheon does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 13 years of increases and a 1.7% yield. Raytheon is, therefore, a fair choice for the dividend income investor. The payout ratio of dividends is low at 35%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. RTN passes this guideline. RTN is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $58 Billion. Raytheon 2018 projected cash flow at $3.5 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing the dividend each year. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 8.0% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Raytheon can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued sales growth of their defense products in the United States and foreign countries. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. RTN passes this guideline since their total return is 140.71%, more than the Dow's total return of 52.43%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $32,200 today. This makes Raytheon a great investment for the total return investor looking back. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. RTN's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $245, passing the guideline. RTN's price is presently 22% below the target. RTN is under the target price at present and has a relatively average PE ratio of 20, making RTN a good buy at this entry point with a steady dividend and earnings growth to continue. The present dip provides a good entry point to buy this company at a discount. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great and the increasing dividend for 13 years makes a good combination. This makes RTN a good business to own for the total return investor long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes RTN interesting is the long-term growth of the economy and defense budget giving you an increasing growth in the military sector.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Raytheon beat against the Dow baseline in my 54.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 54.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 140.71% makes Raytheon a great investment for the total return investor. Raytheon has an average dividend yield of 1.7% and has had increases for 13 years, making Raytheon a fair choice for the dividend income investor. The Dividend was last increased in April 2018 to $0.8675/Qtr. from $0.7975/Qtr. or a 9% increase.

DOW's 54.0 Month total return baseline is 52.43%

Company name 54 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly dividend percentage Raytheon 140.71% +88.28% 1.7%

Click to enlarge

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on April 26, 2018, Raytheon reported earnings that beat expected by $.09 at $2.20, compared to last year at $1.73. Total revenue was higher at $6.3 Billion more than a year ago by 5% year over year and beat expected revenue by $100 Million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out July 2018 and is expected to be $2.38 compared to last year at $1.89 a good increase. The graphic below shows the first quarter highlights.

Source: Earnings call slides

Business Overview

Raytheon is one of the largest manufacturers of military defense systems sold in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters

Raytheon Company, incorporated on December 17, 1953, is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity. The Company operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information, and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS), and Force point. The Company serves both domestic and international customers, primarily as a prime contractor or subcontractor on a range of defense and related programs for government customers. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land- and sea-based radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems. The Company's IIS segment provides a range of technical and professional services to intelligence, defense, federal and commercial customers. IIS specializes in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR); navigation; DoD space and weather solutions; cybersecurity; analytics; training; logistics; mission support; engineering; automation and sustainment solutions, and international and domestic air traffic management (ATM) systems. IIS products include Cybersecurity and Special Missions (CSM), Global Training Solutions (GTS), Navigation and Environmental Solutions (OTC:NES), Global Intelligence Solutions (GIS), Mission Support and Modernization (MSM), and Transportation and Support Services (TSS). GTS provides training solutions, logistics, and engineering support, principally under the Warfighter Field Operations Customer Support (FOCUS) contract with the United States Army. GTS also provides training solutions and, through its professional services, provides commercial solutions, processes, and tools. NES supports programs for National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the United States Air Force by implementing environmental and navigation ground solutions and data processing. NES capabilities include ground systems for command and control of space assets, data processing and exploitation, storage architectures, and data handling and processing systems."

Overall Raytheon is a good business with 8% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for RTN's military products. The good earnings and revenue growth looking forward provides RTN with the capability to continue its growth as the defense business increases, and foreign sales are expanded.

The graphic below shows the sales by major divisions and the total Q1 sales increase.

Source: Earnings call slides

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and on June 13th they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates two more times this year, but will go slow at one for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the FED.

From April 26, 2018, earnings release Thomas A. Kennedy (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said

Now turning to our results, Raytheon is off to a strong start in 2018 as we've continued to build on our growth momentum from last year. In the first quarter, sales increased 4.5%, and our sales, EPS, and operating cash flow were all the better than expected. Bookings were solid, and our backlog was up over $2 billion year-over-year. Overall, our growth strategy continues to be well-aligned with the needs of our global customers, and we are increasing our sales and EPS guidance for the year. You can see the strong global demand for our integrated air and missile defense systems in our recent progress on international opportunities. At the end of March, Poland signed LOA for Phase 1 with the U.S. government to purchase our combat-proven Patriot air and missile defense system. This paves the way for the U.S. government to begin contract negotiations with Raytheon. We still expect booking for Phase 1 in 2019 and Phase 2 in 2020, making Poland a partner that depends on Patriot to protect its citizens and armed forces. The Phase 1 opportunity for Raytheon is expected to be over $1 billion with the total Raytheon Poland Patriot opportunity to be around $5 billion. In the first quarter, we also booked over $550 million on our air-to-air missile, AMRAAM, for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and international customers. AMRAAM is one of our many franchise missile programs. And within the last six months, we have booked over $1.2 billion in orders for AMRAAM. We expect demand to continue for this advanced capability."

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Raytheon business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. RTN has good constant growth and will continue as the world military budgets grow. The graphic below shows the 2018 guidance for Raytheon business.

Source: Earnings call slides

Takeaways

Raytheon is a good investment choice for the total return investor with it's good projected growth as worldwide defense budgets increase and the company buys back shares. Raytheon will be considered for The Good Business Portfolio to increase the group of growth companies. If you want a steady growing total return, in the growing defense business RTN may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

On July 12th bought a small starter position (0.1% of the portfolio) in Simulation Plus (SLP) a small software company that helps test/simulate new drugs before they are released. This is a very speculative investment and should be watched carefully.

On June 20th closed out covered calls and sold KHC position, I needed some cash. I got a better price using the calls but missed some of the recent gains.

On June 8th sold KHC July 57.5 calls against the position and will make 4% if the KHC price remains the same. The calls are now in the money, and I may move them up and out when the time value is small.

On May 14th, I trimmed the position of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II(EOS) from 9.2% of the portfolio to 8.9%. I still like EOS and don't want to overweight this fund which is high in technology companies.

On March 29 increased position of American Tower (AMT) to 0.8% of the portfolio, I will continue adding to this position as cash is available.

On March 29 sold entire position of L Brands (LB), it does not look good for the company going forward.

On March 23 increased position of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to 2.4% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 16 increased the position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) to 2.4% of the portfolio. I want to get this company to a full position of 4%.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 7.5% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) is 8.5% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 9.9% of the portfolio and Boeing is 13.4% of the portfolio, therefore BA, EOS, and Home Depot are now in trim position with JNJ getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 14% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter of 2017 earnings was fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter of 2017 earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared to expected at $2.64. I just can't bring myself to sell any more Boeing. Farnborough Air Show is coming up which can give Boeing positive orders.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like it. JNJ has announced a dividend increase to $0.90/Qtr which is 56 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 1st Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, PEP, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, LB, MMM, ADP, PEP, SLP, EOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.