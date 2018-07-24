Lending Club: There's Good News And There's Bad News

Lending Club has been going down in price since 2015.

Lending Club (LC) is what's called a "Financial Tech" stock which basically means a company that uses the internet to conduct financial business. They are mostly companies that have gone public over the last 5 to 10 years and typically use a lot of software development to give them advantages over competitors. Much of the software is used for data analytics theoretically giving them an advantage in choosing which customers to pursue, which products to offer and how to make the resulting transactions profitable.

What LC does is loan money to individuals and small companies to use for bill consolidation (mostly credit cards) or perhaps to fund a business expansion. Loans are typically in the $5,000 to $40,000 range. In LC's case they provide a front-end marketing service for investors (banks provide 48% of funding) that fund the loans. LC makes money on interest and transaction fees.

The way it works is you apply online. For example, if you have $30,000 CC debt and good credit you can get a 3-year payoff at about 6% and a 5 year at about 7%. That is a big improvement over a typical rate of 17.5% on purchases and an amazing 23.5% on cash advances. So you take out the $30,000 loan, pay off your credit cards and save thousands in interest while you are at it. In addition, your CC is now zero and you can start using it again.

That is a compelling argument.

They came to market via an IPO late in 2014 and were an immediate hit rising over 50% their first day. They were immediately valued at over $9 billion. Today they are at less than $2 billion, a drop of almost 80%.

If we look at my favorite "Jaws" charts we see they are indeed far behind in the price column. That, of course, does not mean they are undervalued. The low value could be correct or even high.

Here is my "jaws" chart 1 comparing LC to an ETF called "Global -x Fin Tech ETF" (FINX). In fact, FINX owns 126,000 shares of LC.

Yep, LC looks bad when compared to peers.

Then for "Jaws" chart 2 we compare LC to the S&P 500 Index we get this:

No surprise there either. LC has not participated in the market's move up.

And finally here is LC's chart since the IPO. Talk about ugly.

So here is the good news and the bad news.

Good news:

1. They had a good Q1 with most metrics beating Q1 2017 by a large margin including Earnings, Contributions Margin and EBITA margin. See slides here.

2. The creditworthiness of their borrowers, as planned, is improving. For 2018 Q1 credit classes A and B (the two highest rated) are up to 54% of loans form 41% a year ago. This may explain why banks are increasingly providing funds, usually at lower rates than other sources. Banks now represent 48% of their borrowings.

3. Rising interest rates should be a plus for the business. Not only will margins go up (hopefully) but from a marketing standpoint they can argue that consolidating your CC debt now will keep you from paying higher rates next year and the year after.

4. Insider buying over the last year was 11 times insider selling.

Bad news:

1. They have never made a profit. Does this mean their model is suspect?

2. They settled a class action lawsuit late last year for $125 million. There is at least one more class action to deal with.

3. They are under investigation by three federal agencies: the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission), the DOJ (Dept. of Justice) and the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) for various claims of misleading both investors and customers.

From the 2017 10K:

" The Company continues cooperating with the DOJ, SEC, FTC, and other governmental or regulatory authorities or agencies. No assurance can be given as to the timing or outcome of these matters."

These kinds of government actions can last for years as shown by this chart of Bank America when it was being fined more than $50 billion between 2004 and 2017. BAC's price struggled for more than 8 very long years before it consistently exceeded $15. That gives me great pause.

For more details on these problems see the 10K pages 141-144 here.

Note from the previous chart that LC has been between $4 and $6 for about 2 years. That is a long way from 8 years.

What to do with Lending Club?

Well, for my personal taste, the bad news overwhelms the good news. However, it is an intriguing stock and if it falls under $4 I would look at it again. And if it falls under $3 again like it did for 10 straight days in April I would be very interested. Another way to invest would be to buy the 2020 LEAP $4.50 options at about $1. If they turn it around over the next 18 months you could make a lot of money.

Interestingly Morgan Stanley just upgraded Fintech to "Attractive" (see here) but put LC at "Equal Weight."

