Vertex Pharmaceuticals Opportunities And Dangers

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is a successful large cap ($46 billion) pharmaceutical company specializing in the treatment of CF (cystic fibrosis) but aiming at a broader array of disease targets.

Given its ambitions, the current stock price is not unreasonable, presuming continued future successes bring new drugs to market over the next decade. Potential new investors, however, should be aware of how much future success is priced into the stock already, as it may be priced to perfection.

With Vertex about to release Q2 results on Wednesday, July 25, it is a good time to review the situation.

The High P/E Dilemma

As I write Vertex has a P/E ratio of 214. That compares the trailing 12 months of earnings (including Q1 but not Q2) on a GAAP basis to the current price. Since non-GAAP earnings are better than GAAP earnings, you can get a lower P/E on a non-GAAP basis. Since estimates of earnings for the coming year anticipate improvements, you can also estimate "forward looking" GAAP or non-GAAP P/Es that are not so high.

Here I will use the most typical measure, trailing 12-month GAAP P/E, because that is most comparable and least arguable.

What is the return on investment if the stock price of Vertex stays flat, and earnings do as well? It is the inverse of P/E, or 1/214, or just under 0.5%. That would be a very bad investment.

In finance theory stocks that are growing profits quickly should have higher P/Es than those that are growing profits slowly. If it is foreseen that growth rates will drop in the future, the P/E should drop now, by a factor that reflects future returns. Since that has not happened with Vertex, its stockholders must believe that profits are going to continue to climb quickly. That implies that drugs currently on the market will continue to rapidly increase revenues or that drugs in the clinical pipeline will get regulatory approval and start generating significant revenue.

How unusual are high P/E ratios? Not that unusual among popular stocks, whether driven by Wall Street broker and analyst yammering or by crowds of individual stockholders. For instance, on July 18 Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) ended with a P/E of 291, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) with 160, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) with 32. Most noticeably Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has a trailing loss, and so an infinite P/E. Of course, at some point in the future Tesla might turn a profit. I use a rule-of-thumb that a stock with a modest earnings growth rate should have a P/E of 20. But professional opinions vary.

Sometimes companies do make enough profits in the present to justify the high P/Es of their pasts. Their P/Es drop when the stock price drops. And sometimes, as in the Dot Com Bubble, they turn into disasters for their investors. There is no general rule. I always urge caution when analyzing a high-P/E ratio stock. Which is the case for Vertex.

I would note that I own stock in several biotechnology pharmaceutical companies in the same position as Tesla: they don't yet make a profit. Several may be years from having a drug approved by the FDA. The bet is that the clinical trials will pass muster, then the drugs will be prescribed, and revenue will exceed expenses sometime in the foreseeable future. There are also occasions when a company that was profitable has a bad couple of years, but it has a high P/E because it is reasonable to speculate that profits will rise once whatever is needed for a turn-around gets done.

The Incivek Lesson

Starting with the negatives, what can go wrong, once a company like Vertex has been making profits and has an impressive clinical pipeline that bodes well for the future?

Well, there is pipeline failure, when a promising drug fails its Phase 3 trials due to lack or efficacy or an unexpected serious side-effect turning up. That is hard to predict but will be part of the pipeline analysis below.

The other is the bane of capitalism, ruinous competition. We don't have to look far to find a historic example. Vertex has one of its own: Invcivek. Approved to treat Hepatitis C in 2011, it was a big revenue generator for Vertex until newer, better drugs from Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) introduced in 2012 began to cut into the market. Table 1 shows how quickly Incivek revenue fell off in 2013, to essentially nothing in 2014. Other Vertex drugs were not able to make up the difference, but hopes for the pipeline kept the stock price (and P/E) up until

Table 1: Incivek v. total revenue

Quarter Incivek revenue (millions) Total Vertex revenue (millions) Q1 2013 $205.6 $328.4 Q2 2013 155.8 310.2 Q3 2013 85.6 221.7 Q4 2013 19.3 351.2 Q1 2014 4.0 118.5 Q2 2014 9.3 138.4 Q3 2014 10.3 179.0 Q4 2014 0.6 144.6

Source for table data: openicon.com

VRTX data by YCharts

Note from the chart that after the 2014 lows the stock price came back in 2015. The 2016 drop was because of politicians talking about the high prices of drugs during their election campaigns.

CF market

Vertex's drugs like Orkambi and Kalydeco have been modern medical miracles for CF patients. They also each generate revenue at over a $1 billion per year rate. In Q1 2018 Orkambi had revenue of $354 million, while Kalydeco revenue was $250 million. A newer product, Symdeko (Tezacaftor plus Ivacaftor), produced $34 million.

One of the interesting points about CF medicine is that not all CF is alike. There are a variety of genetic mutations that cause CF. Patients with different mutations may not respond to the same drug. Orkambi itself is a combination drug of lumacaftor and ivacaftor (Kalydeco is ivacaftor alone). So despite the success of the earlier CF drugs, there are more in the Vertex pipeline.

VX-659 is in Phase 3 trials.

VX-445 is in Phase 3 trials.

VX-152 is in Phase 2 trials.

VX-440 is in Phase 2 trials.

VX-371 is in Phase 2 trials.

VX 659 + VX 561 is in a trial combined with Tezacaftor.

VX 445 is in two Phase 2 trials, one with VX561 and Tezacaftor and one with Ivacaftor plus Tezacaftor.

With all of these drugs and their combinations, assuming success, most CF mutations and patients should be covered.

Kalydeco, the first of the drugs, was approved by the FDA in 2012, and is an orphan drug, so it has a relatively long life ahead before generic competition becomes available. The good news is that the new CF patients will be on top of the existing ones. So I see CF revenue as likely to continue to ramp until all addressable patients are served.

Rest of Pipeline

Vertex has been gradually putting together a moderate pipeline beyond CF therapies.

Four of its discoveries have been licensed to Merck. All are in Phase 1 and have targets in oncology: VX-970, VX-803, VX-984, and an unnamed therapy. They claim to target DNA damage and repair. Merck was excited enough to pay $230 million upfront for the deal. It is very difficult to predict how early-stage cancer agents will work out in the Phase 3 trials needed to gain regulatory approval. Two of the therapies are in Phase 1 trials and two are preclinical.

VX-210 is in a Phase 2b/3 trial for spinal cord injury. It is "designed to promote neurologic recovery by inhibiting a protein known as Rho, which blocks neural regeneration after injury." That would be wonderful for patients, if it works. I believe it would also be a large revenue generator, if approved by the FDA.

Vertex has two pain medicines in trials: VX-150 in Phase 2 and VX-128 in Phase 1. I suppose the market can always admit a new paid medicine.

CTX001 is for hemoglobinopathies. It is a collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics. The idea is to edit the genes of patient stem cells so that they produce fetal hemoglobin, hopefully fixing beta-thalassemia and sickle cell anemia. It is an early-stage technology, but a promising one.

Finally, Vertex has licensed VX-787 to Janssen Pharmaceutica, part of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), for treating influenza. It is in Phase 2. It was licensed in 2014, and, well, there are a lot of flu vaccines on the market or being developed. On the other hand, if successful, it is a big market.

Again, if even a few items in the pipeline gain FDA approval, they should generate significant revenue, helping to justify the stock price.

Potential Upside

How fast can earnings grow? If they double every year, in 3 years they would be up by a factor of 8, and if the stock price stays where it is today, the P/E ratio would become a quite reasonable 27, which would still represent expectations of moderate future earnings growth.

Did earnings double between Q1 2017 and Q1 2018?

In Q1 2018 Vertex total revenue dropped by 10% y/y, to $641 million from $715 million. However, that was due to the presence of $233 million in collaboration revenue in Q1 2017, which was not repeated. Product revenue was up 33% y/y to $638 million.

GAAP EPS was $0.81, down from $0.99 year-earlier, again affected by the collaboration revenue.

Non-GAAP EPS was $0.76, up 85% from $0.41.

So, yes, if non-GAAP EPS continues to grow at the latest y/y rate, in between 3 and 4 years today's stock price will be reasonable. Usually if non-GAAP EPS grows, GAAP EPS catches up, with a lag. If there is still such a high earnings growth rate in 4 years, the P/E could be roughly as high. Then the stock price could also be up by a factor of roughly 8.

If that were the only scenario, I would buy VRTX despite the current high P/E.

Potential Downside

One reason a stock may fall, despite no real change in estimated future earnings, is that the rest of the stock market or a sector, like Healthcare, falls, dragging all stocks with it. This is particularly a danger for high P/E ratio stocks, because their P/E ratios may shrink, causing them to fall faster than the market.

Kalydeco (ivacaftor) is itself not a very complex compound:

Other molecules may work for CF besides those made by Vertex, and they would not be stopped by Vertex patents.

If competition appears, it could greatly lower the pricing of CF drugs. There is already competition from older, less effective drugs, like Pulmozyme (Dornase alfa, from Genentech). Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX) is developing Alidornas alfa for CF, but I see it as more of a competitor for Dornase alfa than the Vertex drugs.

Also worrisome (from an investor's point of view) is the possibility that governments or insurers will negotiate, or dictate, lower pricing. Despite their relatively simple chemistry, Vertex's drugs are among the most expensive on the market. For a summary of the pricing controversy, see the Wikipedia Ivacaftor article.

If Vertex successfully expands beyond CF drugs, that would make its model more resilient and able to compensate for lower prices with higher unit sales volumes.

But the main potential downside is a fall in the P/E ratio. As the revenue and earnings base gets larger it becomes more difficult to keep up a high growth rate. More mature biotech companies may get a growth spurt from time to time, but earnings growth over 50% per year, year after year, is unlikely. Much less the doubling, 100% annual growth assumed in Vertex's current price. Some companies do maintain high P/E ratios even after earnings growth slows, but that is rare, and not logical.

The key question is: how good is the pipeline? So good it can double earnings year after year for, say 5 years? I just don't see that.

Here are the current P/Es (non-GAAP, trailing 12 month) for four of the largest biotechs by revenue and market capitalization. All of them had much higher P/Es when they were younger:

Company Ticker P/E ratio Amgen AMGN 16.5 Biogen BIIB 19.5 Celgene CELG 16.4 Gilead GILD 11.4 Vertex VRTX 214.0

Conclusion

Vertex has done tremendous work helping patients with CF. Hopefully it will continue to expand on that work and bring good medicines to patients in other indications. However, investors need to consider the price the market puts on a company, and whether that may make a good company a poor, mediocre, good, or great investment.

Because of its extensive pipeline and record of success at getting FDA approval for its drugs, the presumption for Vertex is rapid revenue growth going forward, at least until the prior untreated cases of CF are absorbed and the growth rate is limited to the birth rate of CF patients.

I think Vertex is in a position to greatly expand its approved drugs, revenue, and profits. However, I think the stock price is high. Basically it is priced to perfection. As earnings go up, if its P/E holds, the stock price will go up. So it looks fine, until such time as something goes wrong, as with Incivek. Then if investors look at how much in earnings they get for each dollar of stock they own (or could buy), there could be a reckoning.

That makes it too risky for me, at the current price. But it may be appropriate for investors (including the institutional investors that own most of the stock) with different risk profiles and timeframes for investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN, BIIB, CELG, GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.