Anat Admati's presentation here is a good review of where we are 10 years after the last financial crisis. The bottom line: in the words of JP Morgan CEO, Jamie Dimon "Financial crisis is something that happens every 5, 7 or 10 years." It's now been 10, we should be expecting the next. Alas, few are prepared.

At a June 20 2018 Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR) Associates meeting, Anat Admati reflects on what has been learned about financial regulations, the relationship between corporations and the government, and the role that economists can play in the ten years since the Great Recession. Admati is the George G.C. Parker Professor of Finance and Economics at the Graduate School of Business and a senior fellow at SIEPR. Here is a direct video link.



