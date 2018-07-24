A Window Of Opportunity At Atlas Copco, But Is It Wide Enough To Climb Through?

Atlas Copco is vulnerable to a sharper slowdown in semiconductor equipment orders, as well as an industrial slowdown/correction, but the valuation is getting interesting on a long-term basis.

Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) (ATCOa.ST) is one of those top-notch companies that has historically validated the concept of a watchlist – bide your time, wait for your opportunity, and then take advantage when it arrives. Of course, those opportunities always come with caveats – Atlas Copco doesn’t sell off “just because”, and that is the case today. While the slowdown in semiconductor capex orders that rattled investors may well be a temporary blip, nobody knows how big of a blip it will be and it seems less likely that strength in the remaining businesses will produce meaningful additional boosts to estimates during this up-cycle.

Atlas Copco shares do look undervalued on the basis of forward EV/EBITDA, but not yet on the basis of discounted free cash flow and that is my preferred “buy” signal (though “preferred” is by no means the same as “perfect”). I do see some downside risk as the industrial up-cycle ages, and with the possibility of a longer pause in semiconductor order growth, but I wouldn’t try to get too cute with timing this opportunity unless you expect a sharper correction to industrial equipment is on the way.

Still Beating

Atlas Copco reported what is likely to be one of the strongest results in the multi-industrial space this quarter. Revenue rose 14% as reported and 11% on an organic basis, with double-digit growth in Compressor (up 13%) and Vacuum (up 16%) and 6% growth in both Industrial and Power. Ingersoll-Rand (IR), Nordson (NDSN), and other more direct comps have yet to report, but Atlas Copco’s results support strong demand in general manufacturing (compressors and tools), process industries (compressors), oil/gas, and construction.

Gross margin was a little weaker this quarter, and that’s looking to be the norm this quarter, while operating income rose 18% with a 70bp improvement in operating margins. Power Technique margins did weaken (with segment income down 2%), but Compressor and Vacuum were both strong (income up 18% and 24%, respectively, with 30bp and 80bp of margin improvement).

If that had been it, I think the perception of the quarter would have been positive. Revenue and EBIT both beat expectations by 3%, and management saw no real signs of flagging demand for compressors or industrial tools.

But Skipping A Beat On Orders

That wasn’t it, though, and the company’s orders were the main reason the shares sold off after earnings. Compressor orders rose 12% year-over-year, with stronger demand for larger compressors, while industrial compressor orders did flatten out sequentially, while Industrial orders rose 8% and orders improved sequentially as well.

Vacuum orders were the problem. Overall orders were up 10% organically and beat expectations by 1%, but vacuum orders missed by about 5%, up 8% year-over-year and down 7% sequentially as management acknowledged a decline in semiconductor-related orders. Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) flagged weakening semiconductor orders recently, and this had been a controversial subject for the last few months as some companies and analyst have warned of an impending slowdown while others have argued that there were no such signs.

At this point I’d say the question of a near-term slowdown has been answered. Now the question is how long this slowdown lasts. Atlas Copco management talked of a one-quarter pause in orders, but it was pretty clear from management’s comments that they didn’t have especially good visibility here. There are valid arguments that this will be a relatively short correction, but past cycles have shown that predicting the length and magnitude of cyclical moves is very difficult.

The Opportunity

I am not worried about Atlas Copco from an execution standpoint, but I do have some concerns about where we are in this industrial upturn. Honeywell (HON) management recently said that they did not believe the cycle had shifted to “late cycle”, and recently-raised guidance would support that. On the other hand, Illinois Tool Works (ITW) just reported a rare miss-and-lower quarter, and there are some signs of slow downs in short-cycle industries (certainly in electronics).

Atlas Copco’s products, particularly the compressors, tools, and assembly systems, are very much tied to industrial activity, so as long as industrial production remains healthy, so will Atlas Copco’s orders and revenue. And it’s also worth noting that this company isn’t as deeply cyclical as some industrials, as many of its products are tied to operating budgets instead of capital budgets, and service revenues are a significant part of the business.

If and when industrial and semi equipment companies sell off more meaningfully, I expect Atlas Copco to get a little more active on M&A. There are several adjacent/complementary markets I believe Atlas Copco would like to get into (including, perhaps, VAT (OTCPK:VACNY) and its vacuum valves business) at the right price, and the company has the balance sheet flexibility to add another 10% or so to revenue (at or around prevailing industry multiples) without any real stress.

As is, I expect mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth around 5% from Atlas Copco, which is more than I expect from Honeywell, Dover, or Illinois Tool Works, and so not exactly a conservative outlook. On the other hand, I expect only modest margin and FCF generation improvement from here, so my long-term FCF growth estimate for Atlas Copco is actually a little less than for those aforementioned names.

The Bottom Line

Running my estimates through my DCF model still suggests high single-digit annualized returns for Atlas Copco at today’s price, which is okay but not what I typically like to see for a new position. On the other hand, using the company’s operating margin and returns (ROA, ROIC) to drive a “fair” forward EBITDA multiple range of 12x to 14x does suggest some interesting potential undervaluation.

I like to buy at or below my DCF fair value when I can and sell above my EV/EBITDA-based fair value, but that’s not always possible. Atlas Copco has the quality I’d look for in making an exception to the rule. My caution at this point is largely about whether the vacuum business will get weaker than management currently expects, as well as some concern about whether this is too late in the economic cycle to buy in. Still, I don’t plan to get too demanding about entry opportunities as I believe that, on balance, it’s probably going to be better to overpay a little in the short term than miss out on owning Atlas Copco over the long term.

