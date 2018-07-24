Largest Investors Bailing Out Of Noodles & Company

With shares of Noodles & Company (NDLS) trading at $12 per share, well ahead of their intrinsic value in our view, the company has announced its intention to take advantage of investors' ebullience by commencing a follow-on stock offering.

What is most telling about the deal is not that the company itself will sell 2.5 million new shares, but that existing shareholders (three of which together own more than 70% of the company, plan to sell a whopping 7.275 million shares, which together comes to roughly 25% of the company (~41 million total shares according to the latest quarterly report).

We downgraded shares of NDLS to our lowest "1" rating back in April, mostly on valuation concerns, and the stock has continued even higher since:

We believe the combination of high valuation versus peers and a mass exodus by the controlling shareholders speaks volumes as to the investment merits at current prices.

NDLS Valuation Versus Peers

Below is an updated summary chart of our fast casual coverage universe (9 companies), which includes various data points as well as our current ratings (1 to 3, with 3 being best). We have highlighted in yellow each company's EV/EBITDA valuation ratio based on our internal 2018 EBITDA estimates and current stock prices.

Source: Company financial reports and Dining Stocks Onlines (DSO) internal estimates

Although we stress the high valuation of NDLS versus peers, you may notice that other stocks on this list trade for higher EV/EBITDA valuations. In fact, NDLS is only the 6th highest out of nine companies.

We believe it is important to consider growth rates and business models, as well as valuations, when comparing peer companies. For instance, both Freshii (OTCPK:FRHHF) and Wingstop (WING) - the highest and third highest valuations on the list - operate near-100% franchised business models, which means lower capital needs, more predictable cash flow, and a different investor base. All of those factors should translate into a higher valuation. The second mot expensive company is Shake Shack (SHAK) which is a market darling right now with sales growth rates in excess of 20%.

By contrast, NDLS is not growing at all right now (1 new unit is slated for 2018, on a base of nearly 500 existing locations). In fact, the chain was forced to close dozens of stores over the last year or so due to underperformance. Additionally, we believe their brand is not as well positioned or loved, compared with a Chipotle (CMG) or Habit Burger (HABT).

When one considers the entire picture (growth rate, market positioning, business model, valuation) we believe the only rational conclusion is that NDLS is severely overpriced at 19 times our 2018 EBITDA estimate.

Major Shareholders Bail

According to the recently filed prospectus for the follow-on offering, the company's three largest shareholders (Catterton, Mill Road, and Argentia) control more than 30 million shares, out of ~41 million outstanding:

Source: NDLS offering document (page 3)

Assuming those three entities sell the maximum amount (7,275,000 shares), they will liquidate roughly 25% of their stake in a single transaction and flood the market with stock. All told, including 2.5 million new shares to be sold by the company, nearly 10 million shares will need to find a new home.

While any one shareholder can have multiple reasons for selling, we believe that it speaks volumes that all three are doing so simultaneously and in large numbers. Given their combined controlling interest in NDLS, they clearly have more information about the business than any other investors, so their actions speak loudly. Given we felt the stock was overvalued before this offering was announced, our level on conviction is even higher now. We advise caution with NDLS shares as a result.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NDLS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.