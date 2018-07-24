3 Reasons Lululemon Is Still Cheap

One of my favorite observations by Peter Lynch is the “be here now” approach when it comes to picking stocks. When a stock jumps by 50% or more in a short time like Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), some investors may be tempted to ignore the company, thinking they’ve missed their opportunity. The good news is just because a stock goes up, doesn’t automatically mean it’s overvalued. In fact, there are several reasons to believe Lululemon’s run is just getting started.

Organic growth

The first reason to continue to expect big things from Lululemon has to do with the company’s ability to create strong organic earnings growth. In the company’s last quarter, revenue increased by 23% in constant currency and adjusted earnings per share jumped nearly 72%. It’s instructive to compare Lululemon to another growth story in its industry to get an idea of how the company stacks up.

One of Lululemon’s most formidable competitors is Nike (NYSE: NKE), which has been on a tear itself this year with the stock up more than 20%. There are several differences between Lululemon and Nike of course, not the least of which is Nike’s market capitalization is nearly ten times Lululemon. Though Nike has far more worldwide brand awareness, Lululemon is schooling its competitor when it comes to organic earnings growth.

On the surface, Nike seemed to have a great quarter recently, with revenue up 13%, and diluted EPS up 15%. However, if we dig a little deeper, Nike’s EPS gain is largely an illusion. Most significantly, Nike’s income tax expense was less than half of last year, even though revenue was higher. In fact, of the $129 million in earnings growth reported, $82 million or 63% was from a decline in income tax expense.

This significant gap in taxes, helped to mask the fact that Nike’s operating expenses grew faster than revenue. Without this significant tax savings, Nike’s core EPS would have increased by less than 5%. This is significant because investors are willing to pay more than 24 times next year’s projected earnings for Nike. If Nike is worth 24 times earnings on 13% revenue growth and essentially 5% EPS growth, what about Lululemon?

As we saw, the company reported over 70% EPS growth. Was there a special event this year or last that affected earnings? Yes, and this 70% growth is after an adjustment for restructuring charges last year. Did Lululemon pay significantly less taxes? Quite the opposite, as the company’s tax expense more than doubled from last year.

With 70% annual EPS growth, Lululemon outpaced Nike’s reported figure by more than 300%, yet the stock sells at a premium of roughly 40%. If Lululemon can continue this run in EPS growth, it seems likely investors will be willing to assign a higher premium to the shares. To have confidence in the stock’s future, potential investors want to know if this type of growth will continue.

This doesn’t sound like a stretch

It’s great that Lululemon has been doing well, but that doesn’t do much for investors considering jumping in today. This leads us to the second reason investors should be considering Lululemon… management has a road-map with 20%+ growth implied.

There are generally two types of growth stories. First, is the classic example of Nike’s market position today. The company has moved into a mature phase in the U.S. and is looking for most of its growth internationally. Not to put too fine a point on it, Nike’s U.S. revenue increased by just 3%, whereas each of its international segments witnessed growth from 12% to 35%. Based on this scenario, Nike plans on expanding digital sales (which don’t rely on locations), and plans to continue to expand overseas.

The second type of growth story is Lululemon. The company is still growing fast in the U.S. and international growth is even better. Compared to Nike’s lackluster U.S. growth, Lululemon posted nearly 22% annual revenue growth domestically. On the international front, the company’s “Outside of North America” division represents just 11% of total revenue yet grew by more than 50%.

What’s excellent for Lululemon investors, is a comment by the COO Stuart Haselden in the last conference call. He said,

“Looking to the future, we remain firmly on track to achieve our ambition of $4 billion in revenue in 2020.”

Last quarter’s implied run rate comes in at $2.6 billion annually. $4 billion by 2020 would require at least 24% annual revenue growth for the next several quarters. Assuming the company can maintain its discipline on the expense side of the house, this sets up Lululemon for strong EPS growth as well.

Adjusting to reality

The last key to determining if Lululemon could be a good value at these levels has to do with analyst expectations for earnings in the future. In fact, analysts following Lululemon remind me of the much-maligned weatherperson who seems to always get the forecast wrong. This is a similarity between Nike and Lululemon, both companies are making analysts look silly. Lululemon has beaten expectations in each of the last four quarter by an average of 11%. Nike also beat expectations over the last year by an average of nearly 18%.

Where Lululemon is concerned, analysts keep revising estimates upward for the next two years. This year’s forecast has been revised up by almost 5% in the last 90 days, next year’s projection is up 6%. The good news for investors considering Lululemon stock is these forecasts don’t seem to be aggressive enough.

The company is flat out saying by 2020 it expects to be at $4 billion in sales, yet analysts are only expecting EPS growth between this year and next of 15%. With this data to go on, investors are currently paying over 34 times future earnings for the stock. With management telling us that 20%+ sales growth is on track, it seems unlikely based on Lululemon’s recent history that EPS will only grow by 15%.

The bottom line is it doesn’t matter if Lululemon is up 50% this year. It doesn’t matter what someone else made on the stock already. What matters is analysts seem to continue to underestimate the company. Lululemon has fast organic growth, and management has a realistic plan in place to continue this run. If you don’t own Lululemon stock, I would take this opportunity to invest, as analysts and the market adjusts to the reality that the shares are still undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.