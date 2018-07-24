JD.Com: A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price

Based on my valuation, JD share price has more than 100% upside until year end and is a potential 10-bagger over the next decade.

I outline why JD.com is likely to increase its core China ecommerce revenues by factor 10 over the next 10 years.

“It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.” (Warren Buffett)

In this article I will explain why JD.com is a great company that is not only trading at a fair, but even at a wonderful price. JD`s share price has short-term upside potential of more than 100% and for the patient investor, JD.com is a potential 10-bagger. Here`s why:

The path to increasing China e-commerce revenues by factor 10 over the next 10 years

JD.com is China`s second largest ecommerce company in the B2C space, right after Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), the owner T-Mall. Despite being 10 years younger than Alibaba, JD is already a significant challenger to Alibaba`s market leadership. By the end of 2017, JD.com`s market share was 24.7% compared to Tmall`s 56.5%.

Recent financial reports by JD.com and Alibaba reveal that JD is continually increasing its market share. In 2017, the gross merchandise value (GMV) of products sold through JD`s platform increased by 96.7% from RMB 658,2 billion in 2016 to RMB 1.294,4 in 2017. In contrast, Tmall`s GMV increased by only 29% in fiscal 2017.

In contrast to Alibaba, JD.com owns the whole logistics behind its e-commerce system. This enables JD.com to provide a superior customer experience. JD is famously known for its extremely fast delivery times (90% same day or next day) and authentic products. As China`s middle class expands, JD should be able to grab further market share from Alibaba.

In fact, JD.com may be able to increase its revenue in China by factor 10 over the next decade. There are three key drivers behind this growth potential:

Increasing ecommerce online penetration

As of today, the online penetration of retail in China is at 16.1 percent. Just 6 years ago, in 2012, the online penetration was only 6.2%. By the end of 2017, China had 772 million internet users, which represents approximately 56% of the population. As the E-commerce infrastructure in China improves and as more people become connected to the internet, it seems plausible that China`s online penetration can continue its long term trend and achieve a penetration rate of 40% over the next 10 years, which would equate to an increase by factor 2.5.

2. Increasing purchasing power by the Chinese middle class

China`s ever-increasing GDP continues to grow at astonishing rates. If China`s GDP increases by 5% on average over the next 10 years and if we assume an average inflation rate of 2%, the nominal growth in purchasing power of 7% per year will double the nominal purchasing power of the average Chinese. This expected increase in purchasing power alone is therefore likely to increase JD.com`s revenue by the factor 2.0 over the next 10 years.

3. Increasing market share in the China ecommerce market

Many articles highlight the superior customer experience that is provided by JD.com relative to other players in the Chinese ecommerce market. The primary reasons are a strict policy on fake goods and incredibly speedy delivery times. As the Chinese middle class grows, these factors should become even more important and should help JD to further increase its market share. If Richard Liu continues to execute as he did over the past decades and keeps JD`s lead in providing a superior customer experience, there is no reason why JD would not increase its ecommerce market share. I share Richard Liu`s expectation that JD will outgrow Alibaba in the future and model an increase in JD`s market share of 50% in the B2C space after 10 years (up from today`s circa 25%). This would equate to another increase of JD.com`s revenues by factor 2.0.

In summary, according to my estimates, JD is likely to increase its ecommerce business in China by the factor 10 (=2.5 x 2.0 x 2.0) over the next 10 years. This would equal a compound annual growth rate of 25.9%.

The international opportunity – partnering-up with global leaders

As if the opportunity of the core China e-commerce business wasn`t enough, there is additionally a literally endless growth opportunity for JD.com if the international opportunity is taken into consideration.

The most natural expansion for JD.com is the one to South East Asia, which has just begun. South East Asia is where most of the world`s future GDP growth will come from. JD has already entered the e-commerce markets of Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

At the beginning of 2018, JD has announced that it has plans to enter the e-commerce markets in the US and Europe as well. As the logistics infrastructure is much better developed in these markets, JD plans to partner up with local players like UPS or DHL for the last mile delivery and will lever its own expertise in logistics centers to excel in these markets.

At this stage it seems too early to forecast explicit revenues from JD`s international business. These markets are competitive and JD will have to fight hard to gain significant market shares. The risk of these endeavors is however limited. As JD aims to partner up with local companies, there is less need to invest in costly infrastructure. Furthermore, any unprofitable market can be exited relatively easily in case the developments turn out to be unpromising.

On the positive side, the international expansion has definitely option value. JD is a world-class player in ecommerce and has the potential to apply its cutting-edge technology internationally.

Beyond local partners, JD.com has attracted the backing of Google and Walmart, which seem very open to the idea of challenging Amazon where possible.

Given Richard Liu`s track record in China I believe there is a decent probability that JD.com will have success in at least some international markets, providing significant upside to JD.com shareholders. At the same time, the downside is limited due to the partnership approach and the options to exit international markets at any point of time.

Valuation

Richard Liu manages JD.com for the long run and sacrifices short term profits to maximize the value of the business in the long run. While I applaud this approach, it also makes JD relatively hard to value. JD`s earnings are artificially suppressed due to long-term growth investments, so there is no reliable earnings measure to which a standard PE-ratio for a high-growth company could be applied.

Investors still have some guidance. In the long run, Richard-Liu aims for a net profit margin of 3-5% for the core ecommerce business. Let`s go ahead with the expected value of 4%. In 2017, JD had net revenues of $55.7 billion. For 2018, JD is on track to deliver about 30% revenue growth, resulting in expected 2018 revenues of $72.4 billion. Without growth investments and assuming the 4% net margin, JD would deliver $2.9 billion in earnings. For a business that grows at 30% and with a growth runway as long as in the case of JD, a PE ratio of 30 is clearly in the range of plausible values, if not conservative. My 2018 year-end valuation for JD.com`s core ecommerce business is therefore $87.0 billion.

Besides the core ecommerce business, JD.com also owns major stakes in deconsolidated, where investors have access to private market valuations through recent funding rounds. In February 2018, JD.com sold a stake in its logistics unit. JD keeps the remaining 81.8%, of the logistics business, which was valued at $13.5 billion in this transaction, so JD`s stake is worth approximately $10 billion.

In July 2018, JD Finance raised money at a valuation of $20 billion. JD`s remaining stake is about 40%, with a value of circa $8 billion. Furthermore, JD had cash holdings of $8.0 billion as reported in the 2018 Q1 numbers.

If we add these three components to the $87 billion valuation of the core ecommerce business, JD`s total value is $113 billion. This represents 123% upside compared to the current market capitalization of $50.7 and would translate to a share price of $79.41 (as per the writing of this article, the share price of JD.com was $35.51). This enormous discrepancy between price and value leaves a considerable margin of safety.

To be sure, I would not even be a seller at a share price of $79.41, because I believe in the enormous long run potential of the business. Going back to the 4% net profit margin, a price-to-revenues ratio of 1.0 would equate a price-earnings-ratio of 25. When they high-growth phase of JD.com is over and the company only grows with nominal GDP growth, a PE-ratio of 25 seems reasonable. If JD does not accumulate significant leverage (which it hasn`t done so far), I foresee a steady-state valuation of JD.com at a price-to-sales ratio of 1.0. As outlined above, I expect JD.com to increase its revenues by factor 10 over the next 10 years. In 2017, JD.com achieved net revenues of $55.7 billion. Over the next 10 years, this may increase to $557 billion and a respective market capitalization. If my assumptions turn out to hold, JD.com would be a 10-bagger over the next 10 years, not even accounting for the potential value of JD Finance, JD logistics, or all the cash generation that is likely to happen along this way.

Risks

My valuation approach to JD.com is sensitive to a number of parameters. While I believe my expected values are reasonable, there are two factors where the range of potential outcomes is particularly variable in my opinion: JD`s market share in 10 years and the net profit margin. Alibaba is a formidable competitor and may be able to improve the customer to an extent that would keep JD from gaining further market share. Furthermore, strong competition between the two may lead to JD`s long term margin goal to be further pushed into the future. However, once JD has achieved a significant position in a market, a 3-5% net margin is definitely non-usurious.

A large part of JD`s share price fall coincides with the trade war. In my opinion, JD.com should be largely unaffected by the trade war. Currently, only about 3% of China`s GDP is represented by exports to the USA. Even in a worst case outcome of the trade war, this ratio is unlikely to fall below 2%. In sum, my worst case scenario is that the trade war will lead to a one-time decrease of GDP growth in China by 1% (say 5.5% instead of 6.5%, and back to normal in the following year). Therefore the potential indirect impact of the trade war on JD.com through lower purchasing power of the Chinese consumer is minimal.

I hardly expect any direct effects of the trade war on JD, as long as there are substitutes for US products on JD.com. Either the Chinese consumer is willing to pay a higher price for US Bourbon, or the consumer will switch to a bottle of Scotch whisky.

If we consider the “One Belt, One Road” initiative, which aims to dramatically improve the logistical infrastructure between China and Europe, Donald Trump`s trade war agenda may very well turn out as a dramatic own-goal. Trade between Europe and China is very likely to increase, whereby US products are at risk of simply being left out. If full export trains leave China to Europe and return fully loaded with imports from Europe, this is not only good for China and Europe, but also for JD, especially should its European expansion plans succeed.

Conclusion

JD.com is a high quality, high growth company that appears dramatically undervalued.

My price target for 2018 year end is $79.41, representing 123% upside compared to today`s price of $35.51)

In the long run, when no more growth investments are necessary, and the true profitability of JD.com is revealed, I expect a steady-state price-to-sales ratio valuation of 1.0 (based on a net profit margin of 4%, which is in line with management goals, and a PE ratio of 25).

JD.com has the chance to increase alone its China revenue to more than $500 billion over the next 10 years, making JD.com a potential 10-bagger.

Significant further upside potential through the ongoing internationalization, as well as the developments of JD Finance and JD Logistics.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.