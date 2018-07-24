Tech Target: Sitting On A Goldmine Of Data

Investment Thesis

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT), a small-cap online technology review marketplace, looks to be an interesting investment because of network effects, a seismic business model change, and solid financials.

Network Effects

TechTarget is the leading producer of online content in the enterprise IT space. The company employs 175 full-time editors and puts out 75,000 pieces of content annually. Apparently, the site brings in 18 million monthly eyeballs, 97% of those being organic. In short, its content is valuable and there’s a lot of it.

What this has done is create a double-sided network effect. IT vendors obviously want to sell so they are forced to list products and make targeted content for TechTarget. This means there is more value for buyers who also leave peer-to-peer reviews to help out other buyers. Then there is more incentive for the vendors to make sure they have good reviews and the cycle continues. This network effect leads to TechTarget sitting on a ton of valuable data. Think of it as Yelp (NYSE:YELP) but for enterprise IT.

Seismic Business Model Change

A little before 2013, TechTarget realized the power of the data that it had collected over the prior 14 years. So the company made a suite of products called IT Deal Alert (ITDA). The premise was to use the purchase intent data from IT buyers and charge IT vendors a monthly subscription for its use so that they could target these buyers.

It’s like if Yelp started selling subscriptions to restaurants to help them bring in more customers based on customer’s dining habits. Hmm…maybe Yelp should pay attention?

In the years since, ITDA has been a smashing success. Rather than rely on marketing content fees paid by vendors, TechTarget now uses all of its user-generated data to sell back to the vendors. Think about how valuable that is to vendors. If you knew what you potential customer’s buying habits were, you’d be able to predict when and how to sell to them. And TechTarget enables this flow of information.

The company also predicts that the lines between the two portions of its business, Core Online operations and ITDA, will become blurred. In other words, vendors will leverage content marketing campaigns and data insights to get the most out their marketing budgets.

ITDA is a subscription model so it allows the company to have more revenue visibility. Though both operating segments are very profitable ITDA is growing at a much faster rate. As you can see from the chart below, ITDA is becoming an increasingly important driver of the overall business.

Solid Financials

In the latest quarter, revenues grew 17% to just a tad over $27 million. On the surface, 17% doesn’t seem like a whole lot but under the covers, ITDA sales shot up 31% and online core sales plodded along, growing 5%. ITDA customer count ballooned to 600 as well, up 30% from 450 a year ago.

Gross margins increased in the period to 75%, up from 71%, presumably as a result of more subscriptions added. Adjusted EBITDA, the company’s preferred profitability metric, which some investors may not take seriously, grew 105% to over $5 million in the quarter.

These rapidly improving financials have resulted in quite a hefty valuation though. The company trades for 140x TTM earnings. On the surface, this seems outrageous, but let’s dig a little deeper.

Full year guidance for 2018 came in around $123 million. The latest enterprise value is $927 million, suggesting a forward EV/sales ratio of over 7x. High but not terrible. On the EBITDA front, guidance came in around $30 million, which means that company is trading at about 31x forward EBITDA. For a company that is as deeply entrenched in the IT world as TechTarget, the valuation might not be as bad as it previously seemed.

Moreover, the company actually buys back its shares. In the last 9 years, share count has decreased 45%. Differing greatly from a typical fast-grower, TechTarget is profitable and it even partakes in share buybacks. There is still about $2.4 million available from the $20 million buyback plan initiated in June of 2016.

Risks

TechTarget, though it has seen extremely great price action on its stock, still has some risks. For one, ITDA sales have been decelerating. As you can see in the chart above, in the past five years, it grew at a CAGR of 89%. In comparison, its latest growth came in at 31%. Obviously some of that deceleration is due to the law of larger numbers but hopefully not because the addressable market is being saturated. At last count, ITDA had 600 customers, a small fraction of the Fortune 5000. Plus, upsell opportunities into products like the Priority Engine can continue ITDA’s growth trajectory.

Another risk is if the company’s core business flames out. The core is still a platform off of which ITDA can grow. If it proves to be old-news, ITDA will most likely have a tough time sustaining this company’s valuation on its own.

To End

TechTarget is an integral part of IT vendors’ marketing plans and IT buyers decisions. Its value proposition led to rich data insights that it then packaged and now sells to vendors. This resulted in a big business model shift and big price action within the last year. Though, there are some questions about its valuation, keep an eye on this one.

