A 35,000-Foot Look At The Last 35 Years

Rates have gone down and stocks have gone up during the last 35 years.

On occasion, it is informative to pull back from the short-term day-to-day market activity and take a "generational" look at what the markets have been up to. In this piece, we are taking a 35,000-foot view of the last 35 years in the market.

Looking back 35 years or so, it becomes obvious that stocks have been trending upward and bond yields have been trending downward. This demonstrates that money has been steadily flowing into both stocks and bonds for nearly four decades (chart below).

Notice that the correlation between the SPX and the yield on the 10-year treasury was negative before the year 2000, and positive after that. What this means is that on average since 2000, rallies in the S&P 500 have been accompanied by rising rates, not falling rates, which is contrary to the consensus view that rising rates kill bull markets. The latter was true in the two decades leading up to 2000, but not in the two decades since. This adds more support for the old market adage, 'the majority are wrong, the majority of the time'.

In fact, the positive correlation between rates and the stock market started a couple of years before 2000, during the later stages of the tech rally (blue dashed arrows in the chart below).

The fact that rates and the stock market have been rising together for the last two years, fits with our view that we are in the later stages of this particular secular bull market and that new highs and higher interest rates are both equally probable in the future. When the crash will come, of course is unknowable, but we can say, with some confidence, that it won't come while there is fear in the market.

Much of the fear present in this bull market, almost from the beginning, has had to do with valuations. The consensus has been that stocks are overvalued and, therefore, market prices are unsustainable. While there is a variety of ways to determine valuations, we like to look at the 'Net Yield', which is the difference between the dividend rate of the S&P 500 and the 3-month (or 6-month) Treasury rate. When plotted against the SPX, a pattern emerges where the Net Yield drops late in the bull cycle, then first flattens before rising again as the bear market starts (chart below).

Even though the Net Yield has recently turned negative, it is still much higher than at any time during the tech bull market, and higher than during most of the housing bull market. By this measure, stocks continue to pay more than at almost any time in the past several decades.

That stocks will become overvalued in the future is certainly a very high probability event, but not something that will happen until the following occurs:

The 10-year minus 2-year bond yields invert.

A general consensus develops that the Central Banks’ actions from around the world have made things “different this time.”

Fear will almost disappear and confidence will be running feverishly high throughout the market.

None of the above applies today. The market is not about to roll over in the near future. There are new highs coming to a bull market near you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.