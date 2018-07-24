Is It Time To Buy First Majestic Silver?

First Majestic Silver (AG) is a Canadian silver miner based in Mexico. Until recently, AG had been operating a portfolio of six mines that primarily produced silver. However in May 2018, it announced acquisition of Primero Mining Corporation. With this acquisition AG managed to add a highly valuable silver asset (the San Dimas mine) to its existing portfolio.

Q2 production update unable to create the desired impact:

On 16th July, First Majestic announced production results for Q2 2018 and increased the full year production guidance as tabulated below.

Moreover, the production table presented below shows that Q2 silver production was up 27% Q/Q while ore processed increased only 5%. Likewise, there was a significant 60% Q/Q increase in gold production, from ~15.8 koz. in Q1 to ~25.5 koz. in Q2. These results combined with the increased production potential from San Dimas mine, helped AG to raise its full year guidance.

Ideally these results should have helped the share prices to rise. However, the actual price movement was against this expectation. Although I will discuss the main reasons that reflected poorly on the share price, I support a bullish case for an investment in AG. So let's get into the details.

Brief technical analysis suggest a rebound is quite likely:

At the time of writing this article AG last traded at $6.36, down 3.93% from the previous day. However as seen in the chart below, since 6th July, AG dropped ~22% from its peak price of $8.26 which was very close to its 52-week high of $8.48.

The graph also shows that the stock has went far beyond the support levels of $7.7, and reached an alarming $6.4. At this point, I think it is high time for AG to bounce back within range of ~$7.5 in the short term because the shares seem to have entered the oversold category.

Shares have tanked due to significant short-selling activity:

As I will discuss in the article, the decline in share price is not due to any expectation of poor future performance. Rather, short-selling is arguably the reason why AG's price tanked. Consider the following diagram:

AG's free float volume is ~144 MM shares out of which 23.6 MM shares (or ~16%) were shorted during the last two weeks. This establishes that the recent sharp decline was a market play and I think it also provides a great entry point into this large silver miner as the stock is quite likely to go up from current levels.

Where's the beef in this PM stock?

The table below identifies the mine-wise production from AG's seven mines during Q2 2018 and the data itself has a story to tell.

This table represents production for the complete quarter however, the figures quoted for SD (read: San Dimas) mine only represent data for 52 days from 10th May to the end of the Q2. A quick analysis of the above table is enough to establish the underlying value in the SD mine. As shown above SD produced ~1.7 million Eq.oz.(read: equivalent ounces) of silver which accounted for 33% of quarterly production. Besides, it is the greatest quarterly output from any single mine; and if you compare the processed volume of ore against the equivalent silver production, it is easy to identify that SD mine has better grades compared with the rest of the mining assets.

Now lets consider the production potential of AG's mining assets. These are summarized in the table below:

From the above table it is easy to identify that the newly added SD mine is the most valuable asset owned by AG and will greatly help in shaping AG's future. San Dimas has the highest silver and gold reserves among AG's mining assets. However, a discussion of a mining asset's production potential seems incomplete without a discussion of cost. Generally, high ore grades means lower mining costs and the table above also shows that SD's ore grades (both silver and gold) are heads and shoulders above the ore grades in AG's other assets. The next table provides some specific numbers on the cost metrics:

The table above demonstrates that SD has the lowest AISC among other assets. Additionally, by doing simple math it can be deduced that the addition of San Dimas helped AG to reduce average AISC guidance from the range of $15.94-$17.01/oz to $14.53-$15.83/oz. Therefore, it can be concluded that San Dimas is a resource-rich, high-grade and low cost mine that could help AG improve its margins and also provides a timely replacement for some of the diminishing mines. Theoretically, the increased production guidance (discussed in an earlier section) and the high-grade reserves together with low AISC and 'Cash Costs' should result in increased cash flows and profits.However, I believe that any significant fundamental upside to this stock can only accrue in a favorable silver market.

The role of silver in AG's growth:

AG's revenue is composed of 58% silver, 33% gold and the remainder is attributable to other PMs (read: precious metals) including lead and zinc. The chart below demonstrates that over the past 10 years AG's price has leveraged ~4-5 times over the price of silver.

With the addition of SD mine, I believe AG has become fundamentally stronger but it still needs support of the silver metal to recover its lost charm. Now lets see the trend in silver prices:

This monthly price chart shows that silver is within range of $15.4/oz. If you link these prices with the average AISC range of $14.5-15.8/oz (discussed in an earlier section) it appears that AG may find hard to derive any strong margins at all during Q2, and the only savior could be a situation where silver is restored to the range of ~$16.5-17/oz to help AG become rich.

But if you think so, then you are not looking at the complete picture. Reconsider the table above titled '2018 Guidance' and you will see that the SD mine not only has the lowest AISC but also has a higher weighted-average production quantity compared with the rest. That would definitely help AG to bag some healthy gains going forward. Then again, if silver prices reach an attractive level, those gains would double in no time. From another point of view, AG could also decide to cut production until silver prices are restored.

Industrial uses of silver: The precious metal; silver needs little introduction as to its uses. Nevertheless, just to establish that silver is a safe investment consider the diagram below:

But the uses of silver cannot be limited to EV (read: electric vehicles). Silver is also used in solar panels, batteries, chips, electronic appliances and finally as a precious metal. So reiterating the statement that silver is a safe investment and its demand can only be expected to increase in future.

Conclusion:

First Majestic increased its full-year production guidance following the acquisition of San Dimas mine however this valuable addition was unable to produce the desired effect. In my opinion, the continuous decline was largely speculative rather than fundamental and logically followed from a prolonged cycle of short-selling. Besides, a technical analysis indicates that AG is much more likely to bounce back from current levels. Additionally, the San Dimas mine is one of the most valuable assets promising high-grade and low cost precious metal reserves and can help shape AG altogether differently. However, it would need support of silver prices to regain its lost charm. Given the widely dispersed uses of silver, there exists a certain market for this precious metal. In my opinion, these factors combined together support an investment case in AG.

