Can Heineken Turn The 'Mallya Drama' In Its Own Favor?

Although Heineken's offer seems to be on the high end, I do not think management is overpaying for the shares.

Vijay Mallya is United Breweries' (OTC:UNBWY) chairman but cannot fulfill his job because of legal problems. Sadly for Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY), he was assigned for life. However, because of Mallya's legal problems, there may be a way to nominate a new chairman. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), an Indian government agency whose job is to enforce Indian economic laws, currently owns Mallya's former stake in UB. Heineken would like to buy these shares to get a majority interest in UB. It may seem like Heineken is overpaying for the shares because the purchase will not have a big influence on Heineken's earnings in the upcoming years. It will, however, give Heineken full control of India's largest brewer by market share. If the ED accepts the offer, it will be a huge win especially for long-term Heineken shareholders.



Mallya is in deep trouble because he owes creditor banks more than $1 billion. He fled to Britain in March 2016 and had to deal with his problems in court. In May 2018, the banks won the $1.55 billion case. While Mallya has a lot of belongings to sell, only one of them will be important for this article, namely his 16.15% stake in United Breweries.



United Breweries

United Breweries is the biggest brewer in India. The company had a 50.1% market share in 2011, which decreased to 44.1% in 2016. One of the reasons for the decline in market share is the lack of premium foreign brands in UB's beer portfolio. Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY) and Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) have taken advantage of UB's weakness and grabbed most of the lost market share with their premium beers. UB has introduced Heineken's Amstel brand to the Indian market which will fill the super premium gap in UB's brand portfolio and will be priced the same as Carlsberg's Elephant.

Heineken acquired a 37.5% stake in United Breweries in 2008 through its takeover of Scottish & Newcastle. Since then, the company has steadily increased its ownership to 43% and now has a bigger stake than Mallya.

The Problem

You do not have to be a rocket scientist to understand that Mallya's court problems bring bad publicity to United Breweries.

Heineken is not able to remove Mallya as chairman because of the articles of association which state that Mallya is chairman for life, unless he nominates someone else. Mallya recently said that he will not step down unless he is proven guilty in court. There is currently an interim chairman in place of Mallya. Mallya promised to do 'something' about the situation by December 2017 while emphasizing his opposition to an outside nominee. However, he still has done nothing to fix the situation, which is believed to have upset the board of UB.

Solution

The Enforcement Directorate, which has confiscated Mallya's shares in UB, now holds a 16.15% stake in the company. Because Mallya currently does not have any shares in UB, some claim that the shareholders' agreement between Heineken and Mallya is invalid, and therefore the board of UB could simply name a new chairman. But Mallya will probably not agree with this, which could result in another court case. The judge will probably decide in favor of the board because Mallya (I) broke the agreement by not holding any shares in UB, and (II) is not suited for the job because of the ongoing lawsuits.

Effects of Mallya leaving United Breweries

One may think that with Mallya's departure, the company may lose a strong leader which could result in bad management.

This is, however, not the case at all. In fact, Mallya last chaired a UB board meeting in November 2016. UB has also stopped sharing confidential information with Mallya and claims that he no longer has influence on any strategic developments. I therefore think Mallya's departure only has positive effects. The board can finally leave the 'Mallya drama' behind.

Another positive result of the departure has to do with the publicity. Mallya has been in the news for a long time, and not in a good way. While I do not claim that this is the only reason UB lost market share, I do think that the negative publicity did certainly not help. With the 'Mallya drama' gone, the board can concentrate on keeping its market share or even retaking some lost market share.

As I stated before, the ED currently holds a 16.15% stake in UB (formerly owned by Mallya). In reality, Heineken is the only feasible purchaser of the shares as it already exercises effective control on UB. Buying Mallya’s stake would give Heineken a 58% stake in the Indian brewer. However, the process of buying the shares from the ED is not as easy as it may look. JM Financial, the investment bank appointed as an adviser by Heineken, has submitted a share purchase proposal. According to the Economic Times, the ED rejected this offer of Rs. 2,000 crore (around $290 million). While we do not know the exact reason for the rejection, we do know that the ED and the banks which lent money to Mallya's companies are not on the same page. Both parties argue that they are the ones who have the right to receive the money first. Receiving the money first is important because there is a chance that Mallya cannot pay all his creditors. The delay in the sale of Mallya's former stake is not necessarily bad for Heineken. UB's stock price has decreased since Heineken's offer. If the ED and the banks keep arguing and the stock price keeps falling, Heineken may be able to buy the shares for a lower price.

Financials

Taking into consideration that UB made a profit of $32.4 million in FY2017, Heineken's offer seems pricey. An ownership increase of 16.15% would indirectly increase Heineken's earnings by only $5.2 million. Heineken made a profit of $2,630 million in FY2017, therefore the deal will have no significant impact on the Dutch brewer's profit. The value, however, lies in getting full control of the biggest brewer by market share in India, the country with the second largest population. This would be a massive for Heineken which is struggling in China (click here to read more about this).

Conclusion

Even though Mallya cannot fulfill his job properly, this does not have to be a problem for Heineken. With the ED now holding Mallya's shares, the board of UB can nominate another chairman because Mallya no longer has shares in UB and has thereby broken the agreement between him and Heineken. The ED plans to sell the shares to pay off Mallya's creditors. While Heineken's approx. $290 million offer to buy these shares may seem too high, especially considering the purchase will not have a big influence on its earnings for the upcoming years, I think Heineken is making a great move because it will give it full control of the largest brewer by market share in a market with big growth opportunities. If the ED accepts the offer, it will be a huge win for long-term Heineken shareholders.

