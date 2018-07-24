Sonoco Products: Navigating A Perfect Storm

When the company reported 2018 second quarter results on July 19th, it recorded a fourth consecutive record for earnings and updated full-year guidance a second time this year.

The company is navigating the storm quite admirably, delivering beyond its own expectations.

Sonoco Products is facing a perfect storm - the threat and reality of tariffs, a backlash against plastics and shifts in consumer demands.

A perfect storm is defined as a detrimental or calamitous situation or event arising from the powerful combined effect of a unique set of circumstances. Packaging giant, Sonoco Products (SON), appears to be positioned squarely in the middle of a perfect storm. Between the potential of tariffs, a backlash against plastic and slowed consumer spending, it would be logical to see Sonoco struggling.

But, when the company reported second quarter results on July 19th, its navigating prowess was evident. In actuality, the company raised full-year guidance for a second time this year.

The Unique Set of Circumstances

Tariffs:

Simply put, the United States imports more than it exports. President Donald Trump is in favor of enacting tariffs to address these trade imbalances, specifically, with China. Of the deficit, China represents more than half. A blog on the Billionaire's Portfolio website describes the cycle President Trump intends to disrupt in order to level the playing field.

“China is the holder of the largest foreign currency reserves in the world, at over $3 trillion dollars (mostly U.S. dollars). What do they do with those dollars? They buy U.S. Treasuries, keeping rates low, so that U.S. consumers can borrow cheap and buy more of their goods – adding to their mountain of currency reserves, adding to their wealth and depleting the U.S. of wealth (and the cycle continues).”

But, many economists do not believe tariffs are the appropriate vehicle and will eventually do even more harm. They claim the cost of tariffs on imports will be passed on to the American consumer further stretching their already-extended disposable income.

On the other side of the debate are those who believe these tariffs will bolster troubled domestic industries. The resurgence will result in re-employment of displaced workers which will then boost the domestic economy.

Plastics:

Plastic pollution is a hot topic globally. The Last Plastic Straw website educates readers that “80% of all marine debris found in the ocean is land based, and 80-90% of the marine debris is made from plastic”. Corporate America has started taking a stand. McDonald's (MCD), Starbucks (SBUX), Hyatt Hotels (H) and Marriott International (MAR) are some of the companies vowing to reduce plastic usage in order to reduce waste headed for landfills.

While the improper disposal of plastic may indeed need to be addressed, plastic packaging provides multiple benefits. Some experts would argue food waste creates a more negative environmental impact than plastic packaging waste. This packaging protects fresh products from damage and contamination. It also preserves freshness, thus preventing waste. This protection and preservation enables transportation to markets in an expanded geography and enables a longer shelf life.

Consumer Spending:

Consumer spending has changed and CPG (consumer packaged goods) companies have struggled to adapt. As already mentioned above, for many in the U.S., disposable income has been stretched thin due to low employment opportunities and stagnant wages. The U.S. consumer is now considered either a survivalist or selectionist.

“Survivalists are cutting back and looking for value. … By contrast, selectionists can afford to be choosy and “select” for products they perceive as being of much higher quality.”

Globally, the European consumer resembles the American consumer. But, Asian consumers are quite different which presents many opportunities and challenges for CPG companies.

Global CPG companies are seeing some success when they customize products and flavors for local markets. Further, regardless of region, health concerns are pushing to the forefront of consumer preferences. CPG companies have found consumers want to establish a personal “connection” to, not only the product, but the company as well. Sustainability and environmental friendliness are also priorities.

In 2018, the consumer demands challenging CPG companies center around the use of technology. Marketing now involves much more than how a product presents in a brick-and-mortar location. Then, once the consumer makes a decision to purchase, access to product takes center stage. Having solutions for rapid shipping, curbside pickup, and mobile shopping are key.

The Impact on Sonoco

Regarding Tariffs:

Without stoking a political tirade, it has to be acknowledged Sonoco is and will be impacted by tariffs. In the back half of 2018, Sonoco is budgeting $7 million to $9 million in tariff cost for steel and aluminum. In fact, in early July, the company announced a slight price increase on composite cans and metal ends effective August 1st. The increase is intended to offset the cost of tariffs placed on steel and aluminum.

Regarding Plastics:

Sonoco's two largest revenue-producing product lines are paper-based - tubes and cores from recycled paperboard and rigid packaging. Yet, plastic does play a key role in its Consumer Packaging segment. Targeted growth in its 20/20 Vision includes flexible packaging and thermoformed plastics. Source

Specifically regarding the recent backlash against plastics, Sonoco is not involved in the production of single-use disposable plastic products such as straws or cups. Still, in the 2018 second quarter, Sonoco's plastics volume was slightly down.

The company is well aware consumer education is needed about the role of plastic for packaging. Consumers must be made aware of the impact of food waste on the environment compared to the impact of improper plastic disposal. Consumers must be reminded of the role of plastic and polymers in the preservation, protection and extension of shelf life of fresh food.

Regarding CPG Changes:

Sonoco is focused on four major shifts in the consumer market. Source

Sales of fresh foods – fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy – are growing at twice the rate of packaged goods making innovation in fresh food packaging a key growth area. Traditional packaged goods can also benefit from innovative packaging upgrades including package transparency and portion sizing. For example, Sonoco's TruVue clear can is changing consumers' perception of canned products. Globally, Sonoco is finding snack cans represent a key growth opportunity.

Emerging markets continue to be a key factor for Sonoco. The company believes the primary geography presenting growth opportunity is Asia. By 2030, 59% of middle-class consumption will be in Asia.

Sonoco recognizes online purchasing and direct shipping to the consumer demands changes to packaging. Protective packaging and temperature-assured packaging are areas prime for innovation. Source

Navigating In A Storm

Despite the challenges Sonoco is facing regarding tariffs, a backlash on plastics and shifting consumer demands, the company is performing quite admirably and delivering beyond its own expectations. Sonoco, originally, expected 2018 net sales to reach approximately $5.3 billion. Base earnings per diluted share were projected in a range of $3.00 to $3.10. At the midpoint, 2017 acquisitions were expected to contribute $0.11 per share while volume growth would contribute $0.16 per share.

By the second quarter, revenue in the first half of 2018 totaled $2.67 billion. The Consumer Packaging segment saw an 18% year-over-year increase in sales in the second quarter. As expected, acquisitions and volume growth (in flexible packaging and composite cans) contributed positively.

Earnings per diluted share for the first six months were $1.62. For four consecutive quarters, the company has set an earnings record. Both the Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment and the Protective Solutions segment improved operating profit in the quarter, by 35.4% and 23.7% respectively.

Sonoco had already increased its original earnings guidance approximately 7% to a range of $3.22 to $3.32 after reporting first quarter results. With second quarter reporting, the company bumped guidance another 1.5% to a range of $3.27 to $3.37 per diluted share.

M&A activity is a key component for Sonoco's 20/20 Vision goal of $6.3 billion in sales. On May 29th, Sonoco announced it would acquire the remaining interest of the Conitex Sonoco joint venture formed in 1998 with Spanish-based Texpack. Throughout 10 countries, Conitex Sonoco has 13 manufacturing plants. Four are paper mills and seven are cone and tube converting operations. One is a composite can plant in Spain.

Overall, the acquisition will enable Sonoco to double its current sales in the region (approximately $245 million in 2017). The company expects the transaction to allow it to “substantially increase” its manufacturing presence in Asia.

Sonoco now expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter. Originally, Sonoco expected the acquisition to be “modestly” accretive to earnings in 2018. But, the latest updated earnings guidance does not include any benefit from the acquisition. Any benefit achieved in the fourth quarter will serve as a backstop to the company's revised projection.

DGI Impact

Speaking of backstops, these bumps in earnings guidance are welcome news to DGI investors such as my investment club. Like all companies, Sonoco acknowledges paying a dividend is at the discretion of its Board. But, it also explicitly states in its annual reports its plan is to “increase dividends as earnings grow”.

Sonoco has, on average, shared over 60% of its earnings as dividends. Its current dividend rate is $1.64 annually per share. The midpoint of 2018's updated guidance is now $3.32 which would equate to a payout ratio below 50%. Sonoco's five-year average growth for its dividend is 5.7%. If the next increase were to top a single-digit mark at 10%, to $1.80, the company's payout ratio would still fall below its average payout ratio. But, shareholder anticipation will have to wait. The company, typically, announces increases in April.

Indeed, Sonoco's 36-year track record of dividend rate growth provides a high level of optimism for shareholders looking for income growth. And, quarterly increases to full-year guidance certainly serve to underscore the anticipation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in SON.