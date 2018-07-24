Noranda Income Fund (NNDIF) CEO Eva Carissimi on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Noranda Income Fund (OTC:NNDIF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2018 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Michael Boone - VP & CFO

Eva Carissimi - President and CEO

Analysts

Adam Mitchell - Polar

Operator

I will now turn the conference over to Michael Boone, Vice President and CFO. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael Boone

Good morning everyone and welcome. Also joining me on the call is Eva Carissimi, our President and CEO. Consistent with our previous quarterly results conference calls we will be following a presentation. Slides are available via our website at norandaincomefund.com. I would like to draw your attention to slides number two and three. During the course of today's presentation we will be making a number of forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions, subject to a number of risk factors outlined on these two slides. All numbers discussed today are in U.S. currency unless otherwise noted. Now I will turn the call up to Eva for opening remarks.

Eva Carissimi

Thank you, Michael. Good morning everyone. During the second quarter the processing facility achieved a more normal operating rate resulting in zinc metal production significantly better than the same quarter in 2017 and in line with performances achieved in 2016 and 2015. The market for zinc concentrate during the first half of the year continued to be tight primarily a result of supply side factors. According to industry analysts such as Wood Mackenzie and CRU spot treatment charges have averaged approximately $20 to $25 for dry metric ton in the first half of the year. Along with lower treatment charges the funds results are impacted by the volatility in zinc price as a significant proportion of our revenues are derived from metal recovery. Zinc prices have decreased from a $1.50 per pound at the start of the year to a $1.19 per pound as of yesterday.

While earnings before income taxes decreased from the same quarter last year we benefited from an increase recovery gain and an increase in sales of copper cake and acid. Combined by products revenue was 7.4 million, an increase of 80% compared to the second quarter of last years. Throughout the quarter we have further focused on our investment plan to increase capacity, achieve operational efficiencies and reduce operating cost. As a result we have achieved a 6% reduction in unit production costs in the same period in 2016. Comparing the quarter to 2017 is not meaningful as production and costs were impacted by the labor conflict.

I will now turn the call over to Michael who will review our financial and operational highlights for the second quarter in greater detail. I will provide some concluding remarks following Michael's presentation.

Michael Boone

Thanks, Eva. Turn to slide 7, as Eva just mentioned after returning to a more normal operating environment earlier in the year processing facility continued to run well during the quarter. We increased zinc metal production by 31% year over year producing 66,000, 325 tons during Q2 2018 compared to 50,521 tons during Q2 2017. Zinc metal sales decreased slightly compared to the same period last year and was in-line with the production volumes. Funds sold 69,800 tons of zinc metal during Q2 2018 compared to 74,447 tons for Q2, 2017, a decrease of 6% over last year. Should be noted however that during the second quarter of last year results were impacted by a one-time sale of 27,000 tons of inventory which contributed to the higher sales volumes during that period. Once again the return to a more normal offering conditions and capacity as seen through most of our key performance metrics. In concentrate and secondary feed processed in Q2, 2018 was 127,479 tons an increase of 30% compared to Q2 last year.

Zinc [indiscernible] was 51.8% as zinc recovery was 97.4%. The average LME zinc price increased to a $1.41 per pound from a $1.18 per pound reflection of the tight market conditions. By product revenues were 7.4 million in Q2 2018 compared to 4.1 million in Q2 2017 as a result of increase in copper in cake sales volumes driven by an increase in the copper in cake produced and stronger copper in cake prices and higher sulphuric acid [indiscernible]. Stronger Canadian dollar led to an increase in the foreign exchange rate and for Q2 2018 the Canadian dollar was $0.78 on average per U.S. dollar compared to $0.75 for the same period last year. Adjusted net revenues decreased by 33% from Q2 2017 to $51.1 million in Q2 2018, as relative to zinc metal sales volumes and negative impact of market terms including lower treatment charges for converting concentrate into metal.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to 7.8 million with lower adjusted net revenues. Cash provided by operating activities before working capital changes for the six month period and in June 30, 2018 was 14.5 million compared to 23.5 million during the same period last year. Lower cash flow in 2018 was larger result of a lower prices partially offset by higher volumes and lower income taxes. Capital spending during the quarter was 4.7 million including 2.2 million on asset acid plant and roaster equipment and 1.5 million [indiscernible], the balance was allocated towards other sustaining capital. Our balance sheet as of June 30, [indiscernible] was 125.4 million compared to 108.7 million at year-end 2017 and net-working capital was 217.3 million. The increase in debt was largerly result of the increase in non-cash working capital during the quarter.

The ABL Facility solely as we announced back in April was extended to July 2020. As of June 30, there was 125.4 million drawn down and the fund is currently finalizing an increase in the ABL from $150 million to $180 million and expect this increase to be in place shortly.

I will turn the call back over to Eva to talk about our 2018 guidance.

Eva Carissimi

Thank you, Michael. Going into the second half of the year our strategy remains the same, focus on feed conception and zinc metal production and totaling the cathode zinc that was sold to Glencore in November of 2017. We continue to focus on investments that will improve efficiency and add production capacity to reduce unit operating cost. We also remain committed to controlling cost and operating efficiency as possible. We are increasing our 2018 guidance from a range of 250,000 tons to 260,000 tons to a range of 255,000 to 265,000 tons of zinc metal production in sales, totaling of Glencore owned [indiscernible] remains at 20,000 tons for the year. And finally as noted in our press release issued earlier today effective July 31, Michael Boone will transition out as CFO back into Glencore Canada. On behalf of the fund, the trustees and the employees of the processing facility I would like to thank Michael Boone for his dedication and hard work for the past 16 years as Vice President and CFO at [indiscernible]. Mike has been a valued member of the team since the inception of the fund back in 2002. We wish him well in his new role. Effective August 1st, Paul Anderson will assume the role of the CFO for the manager, we welcome Paul to the fund and we expect that his expertise in both finance and the resource sector will be put to good use. That concludes our remarks. Operator please open the lines for question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Adam Mitchell from Polar. Your line is now open.

Adam Mitchell

2.5 million of cash interest expense payable to Glencore, just curious if the increase in the ABL will allow you to fund through that facility rather than relying Glencore unless you do see interest expense.

Michael Boone

Yes. Certainly Adam that is the goal is to increase the ABL will give us more capacity in terms of our financing our working capital and should reduce that type of expense going forward.

Adam Mitchell

So the increase will go towards reducing the payables to Glencore?

Michael Boone

The increase in the ABL would just allow us to do all of the financing going forward on the ABL versus getting early payment terms from Glencore in terms of early payments for the metal receivables that we have with.

Adam Mitchell

So the early payments basically has stopped GAAP measure this year to finance the increase in working capital?

Michael Boone

That's right. Yes.

Adam Mitchell

And with the 180 would you expect to use on the Glencore facility when all is said and done?

Michael Boone

Yes I mean it will depend on what happens with zinc prices you know I think at today's zinc price we would expect that we would have a limited to no activity with Glencore in terms of early payments and so we just have the interest expense through the ABL facility.

Adam Mitchell

Right so kind of reverts back to kind of 2017-2016 where you only had modest early or modest payments of cash interest to Glencore?

Mike Cunningham

That’s right.

Operator

