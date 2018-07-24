Domino's Pizza: Sliced To Perfection

But the market fully realizes it now, and future growth is more than priced in the shares.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) has been a great business, both for its customers and for its investors. It has been growing revenues at an impressive pace of 11 percent per annum, and its earnings per share at a whopping 25 percent annual run rate.

It has also treated its shareholders well. Over the past twelve months, the pizza master has invested a total of $1.4 billion in share repurchases and paid out $85 million in dividends. Without a doubt, Domino's displays wonderful operating metrics.

Tell Me Something New

But the market is very well aware of the wonderful business accomplishments of Domino's. And that's precisely why it's enjoying a hefty valuation of 31 times next year's earnings. This high multiple wouldn't embarrass any other tech company trading on the Nasdaq. But Domino's isn't a revolutionary tech company.

It sells pizza, and it's great in selling pizza, but revenue growth is bound to slow. At some point, growing economies of scale won't result in earnings growth but in margin compression. In turn, this margin compression will lead to multiple compression. When that happens, everyone will suddenly realize that paying 31 times earnings for a pizza is a stretch.

The Writing Was On The Pizza

Domino's has recently released its quarterly earnings on July 19th. In the second quarter of 2018, Domino's generated revenues of $698 million (ex franchise), up 11 percent compared to the same quarter last year. Earnings were $1.78 per share, an amazing rise of 34.6 percent compared to the same quarter last year. So, on the face of it, the pizza compounding machine keeps gushing cash and increasing revenues.

But there were two noticeable cracks in Domino's indefensible brick wall. The first crack was the growth in domestic company-owned stores. You see, same-store sales in domestic company-owned stores have risen 5.1 percent in the past quarter, compared to a rise of 11.2 percent in the second quarter of 2017. Domestic franchised stores suffered from a similar fate, recording a growth of 7 percent in revenues over the past quarter, compared to a rise of 9.3 percent in revenues in the same quarter last year.

Now, please don't get me wrong. Revenue growth of 7 percent a year is impressive. But it's the trend that I'm mostly concerned about. Growth in the company's domestic market is, without a doubt, slowing. It's also worthwhile noting that growth is slowing despite some recent business difficulties experienced by rivals such as Papa John's International (PZZA). You would expect revenue growth rate at Domino's to accelerate, and not the other way around.

The second crack in the company's recent report was the company's operating margin, which is a great gauge for profitability. Now, most investors look at the total operating margin of the company. In that sense, Domino's has just recorded another blockbuster quarter with operating margin of 18.1 percent, compared to 18 percent in the same quarter last year.

But I believe the most important metric to follow at restaurants isn't the absolute operating margin, but the total restaurant margin (restaurant revenue as a percent of total revenue). Domino's recorded a restaurant operating margin of 30.4 percent, compared to 30.7 percent in the same quarter last year. It seems that consensus was highly optimistic, with average estimates of above 31 percent margin for restaurant operating margin.

To me, the gradual decrease in the restaurant operating margin is an indication that the chain seems to favor revenue growth over profitability, and that will catch up with it in time.

Overstretched Valuation

In the past five years, Domino's has been successful in growing revenues (white line) and earnings per share (green line) at a double-digit pace. But valuation (brown line) has increased substantially over the same time period. Shares, which once traded at an earnings multiple south of 20, are now trading north of 30 times earnings. In fact, Domino's is, by far, the most expensive stock in the restaurant sector.

My Bottom Line

Domino's has been a wonderful growth stock over the past five years, but valuation has increased at a higher pace than revenue growth. Trees don't grow to the sky and Domino's doesn't deserve an earnings multiple north of 30 times. I believe that the slowing domestic sales growth together with lower operating margins are bound to lead to multiple compression. You don't want to own shares when that happens. In the meantime, enjoy your pizza.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.