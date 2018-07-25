What Happens When The Q2 Earnings Season Ends?

There are so many issues facing the world these days that it is hard to keep track of all of the stories in the news cycle each day. The United States under President Trump has been a disruptive force in the world. Love him or hate him, the President has done everything within his powers to deliver on promises he made on the campaign trail. The cornerstone of his policy and initiatives has been to put U.S. concerns first when it comes to dealing with other nations around the world. The President has ruffled many feathers around the world and at home with his policy initiatives. His style is anything but the status quo when compared to any of his predecessors.

The President has taken ownership of the appreciation in the stock market which he views as a poll of his economic achievements, one of the cornerstones of his Presidency. Since his election, stock prices have roared higher. Late last year, delivering on one of his promises on the campaign trail, together with Congress he lit a bullish fuse under the stock market.

Stocks have rallied on tax reform

In the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis, the Fed slashed interest rates to unprecedented levels and embarked on a program of quantitative easing to push rates lower further out on the yield curve. The Fed spurred economic growth by encouraging borrowing and spending while at the same time the central bank inhibited saving. Towards the end of their program to stimulate the economy, the former Chairperson, Janet Yellen, told Congress that monetary policy only goes so far when it comes to stimulus and the next move was up to the legislature as fiscal measures were needed to keep the recovery going.

On the campaign trail, President Donald J. Trump pledged to slash taxes as part of his program to accelerate growth in the U.S. economy. His victory that resulted in a majority in both Houses of Congress allowed his to delivery on his promise and last December he signed sweeping tax reform legislation. Stocks had rallied on the prospects of dramatic corporate tax reform, and they followed through on the upside after the President signed the legislation before the end of 2017.

In early February of this year, rising interest rates caused equity markets to experience their first significant downside correction since early 2016 when weakness in the Chinese domestic stock market resulted in a tsunami of selling in equities around the world. Higher rates are typically bearish for equity prices as stocks must compete with fixed income products for capital flows.

As the chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract highlights, the index fell from highs of 2878.50 during the week of January 29, 2018, to lows of 2529 the following week, a decline of over 12 percent in two short weeks. Since then, we have not revisited the highs nor the lows, but stocks have been doing yeoman's work, and a pattern of higher lows and higher highs has once again emerged in the index and other primary stock indices such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the NASDAQ which has made a new record high.

Tax reform has had a significant impact on equity prices as it increases earnings, bolstering companies' ability to invest in their future and in many cases buy back their shares. Tax reform has taken share prices higher, but there are some dark clouds on the horizon for stocks over coming weeks and months.

Trade issues will increase pressures

We are now in the midst of the second quarter reporting period for many companies and earnings have reflected the bonus afforded by tax reform. In fact, corporate profits have been so good that the stock market has turned a blind eye to two issues that could weigh on share prices a lot sooner than later.

It seems like no one has informed the U.S. stock market that the nation is embroiled in a series of trade disputes around the world that threaten future economic prosperity. GDP growth this week will likely be around the four percent level for the second quarter of 2018, but the coming quarters could face lots of hardship as the Trump administration has taken a hard line on trade with partners around the world. Trade disputes with Canada, Mexico, the European Union, and many other nations have resulted in tit-for-tat protectionist measures in the form of tariffs with no end currently in sight. Perhaps the most significant dispute the world faces is between the U.S. and China, the countries with the two largest GDPs.

At first, President Trump slapped China with $50 billion in tariffs which began to take effect on July 6. China retaliated with a proportionate response to the protectionist measures. It appears the administration had hoped that the initial round of tariffs would bring China to the negotiating table. However, their response seems to have infuriated the President who at first threatened to up the ante to $200 billion in tariffs and last week increased that number to the $500 billion level to cover all of the trade imbalance between the two trading partners. The trade issue that confronts markets across all asset classes currently stands at a stalemate with China waiting for the next move from the United States. While the U.S. stock market continues to turn a blind eye to the trade issue, it may be only a matter of time before fears of a trade and currency war between China and the U.S. that could trigger a worldwide recession causes selling to hit stocks.

Will the Fed raise twice?

At the same time, the stock market looked forward to tax-reform supported earnings and shrugged off a very bearish message from the U.S. Federal Reserve at their June meeting. While the market had expected the FOMC to hike the short-term Fed Funds rate by twenty-five basis points at the meeting, adding a fourth rate increase to the agenda for 2018 came as a bit of a hawkish surprise to the market.

Last week, President Trump criticized the central bank saying that they are undermining all of the hard work done by the administration to bolster economic growth. The President said he would not interfere with the independent and apolitical Fed, but there is little doubt that a rate hike in September will yield a highly unfavorable response from the commander-in-chief.

The Fed now finds itself in an awkward position. To maintain their independence, they must follow through on four rate hikes this year that will bring the Fed Funds rate to the 2.25-2.50 percent level by the end of 2018. Economic data supports four rate hikes in 2018. This week's GDP number will be around the four percent level, and inflation has risen to the central bank's two percent target. Moreover, many members of the House and Senate from the President's political party support a more hawkish approach by the Fed to nip inflationary pressures in the bud before they take a toll on the economy.

However, such a move will no doubt bring lots of criticism from the Oval Office. The President is likely to say that an overly hawkish Fed is also undermining his initiatives to level the playing field when it comes to international trade. After all, higher interest rates will increase the rate differentials between the dollar and other world currencies which will cause the greenback to move to the upside. A stronger dollar at a time when China is devaluing the yuan will make U.S. exports less attractive in global markets. The President will likely say that the Fed's move to hike rates aggressively is unpatriotic as it runs counter to his initiatives to level the playing field in international trade. The President's opponents will accuse him of trying to exert his political will on an apolitical institution right before the mid-term elections.

The news cycle has not been bullish for stocks

The news cycle continues to be a circus with major networks accusing the President of treason over his recent summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. At the same time, Congress is gearing up for another controversial set of hearing for Brett Kavanaugh, the President's latest appointee to the Supreme Court who many in the opposition party opposed before they knew even knew the President's choice for the seat on the highest court in the U.S.

The Special Prosecutor, Robert Mueller, continues to look for collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians during the 2016 election as well as any other wrongdoing. High-profile trials of Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort will commence in coming months, and that may be just the tip of the iceberg. The press has seized on the potential of cooperation or the indictment of the President's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, who reportedly turned over some salacious tapes to the FBI during a recent raid on his office.

On the international scene, trade issue and a highly controversial trip to Europe over recent weeks have made for a dizzying array of potential problems for the administration and U.S. Meanwhile, North Korean, Iran, and the entire Middle East continue to be issues that could pop onto the front page at any time these days. The bottom line is that stocks are watching earnings, but once the numbers from the second quarter are in the books, we may find that attention turns to some pretty ugly issues on the horizon that include higher interest rates, trade and currency wars, and political uncertainty.

Volatility coming - VIXY on dips could be the optimal approach to equity price variance

The rally in the stock market caused the VIX index to decline over recent weeks.

As the chart illustrates, the VIX index reached its peak for 2018 at over 50 in February when the prospects for rising rates caused the stock market correction. However, higher lows and higher highs over recent weeks and months have sent the VIX back down to the 12.22 level as of Tuesday, July 24. Given all of the issues facing the stock market, once the Q2 earnings season comes to an end, the path of least resistance for the VIX may be a lot higher over coming weeks as the news cycle limits the downside prospects for volatility.

VIXY is the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures product that has net assets of $114.1 million and trades over 1.57 million shares each day. VIXY is a short-term instrument, but in the coming weeks, a short-term approach to may make the most sense as volatility is likely to return to markets across all asset classes, and the stock market is no exception. VIXY was trading on Tuesday, July 24 at the $25.43 per share level which is close to the lowest level since early February. It seems to be that the news cycle limits the potential downside for this instrument at its current level while the upside could become explosive.

The end of the reporting season for the second quarter in the stock market is just around the corner. When the market wakes up from its period of intoxication over tax reform inspired results, we could see lots of price variance in stocks and some wicked downdrafts over coming weeks. VIXY could be the perfect product to enhance trading results during that period.

