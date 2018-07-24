Starbucks: 3 Letters For Kevin Johnson

Following an iconic leader or founder is a tough act, made more difficult when done during times that challenge company growth. This is exactly where Kevin Johnson finds himself.

Context matters. Kevin Johnson’s background is tech, not quick service restaurants, and CEOs with little to no experience in an industry lack grounded knowledge that leads to mistaken assumptions.

Starbucks is no longer the growth engine it once was. US growth through foot traffic has been almost non-existent, as growth has come from price increases.

Without question, nothing affects future growth like quality management because the development of strategy and its direction based on decision making is necessary to ensure operational execution. So, success in the future is the result of the decisions by senior management. As the old saying goes… all our decisions are about the future, and all our information for making the decisions are from the past. But past success is not an accurate predictor of future success, and the challenges required for future success are only more so when there are changes with top management and the CEO lacks industry experience. This observation is the basis for this article about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and its current CEO, Kevin Johnson.

Background

One year into the job and the question has been asked, does Kevin Johnson still have a lot to prove?

I think the answer is an unequivocal – YES! While the CNBC article suggests time will tell, the real question is how much time does he have? With the departure of Howard Schultz from the company, Kevin Johnson could soon find out that he is in the deep end of the ocean, without water wings.

While he may have been praised for his savvy understanding of technology at Starbucks (which one would one expect from a software developer who made his impact in the business world working with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), before moving to Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), to suggest, as Johnson has, that Starbucks' growth in the future is tied to tech as a means to drive customer foot traffic is somewhat simplistic in nature, as it misses the point of the customer's experience and needs. All the tech in the world does not appeal to customers if the business is disconnected from what products they want. Merely indicating tech is the answer to drive customer foot traffic is a solution that a quick service restaurant veteran would not suggest is that simple.

Making the role more daunting is that Johnson has taken on the job held by someone who was, for all intents and purposes, the founder of the QSR concept that is Starbucks. Not to mention that it can be overwhelming when there is a failure to recognize that leading Starbucks and its broad array of employees is far different then leading a tech company. Simply put, employees in each setting bring a far different skill set to the job, and how it services its customers is distinctly different. So, it is not an unfair criticism to say that it seems Kevin Johnson is in a different ballgame but still thinks his skills are entirely transferable. Kind of like a superstar basketball player trying to play baseball (think Michael Jordan), the skills do not translate easily.

But let’s move past the analogy of sports and look at the business world.

Context Matters

Without question, the retirement of Howard Schultz will have a major impact on the company. Though Schultz did not create Starbucks, when he bought it, the company was a small player more focused on selling beans in bulk than drinks by the cup in an established set of locales. It is fair to say that the development of the company as a major quick service player meant the organizational DNA was infused with Howard’s own mission, vision, and values for Starbucks. And, it would be folly to say these will not continue to serve to govern its existence.

It is obvious when replacing icons, whether founders or revolutionary figures, that it is not something done easily. But this is not a mere personal perspective, a look at effective leadership gives evidence of the problem that even well-made succession plans do not always lead to a success upon transition. Missteps by successors were obvious with CEO transitions at IBM (NYSE:IBM), Coke (NYSE:KO), General Electric (NYSE:GE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD).

Iconic companies one and all, and suffer they did when their previously successful CEO departed for various reasons, even when insiders were promoted to fill the vacated role. And while some might consider Kevin Johnson an insider, as he was in position at the time of being hired, the reality is that unlike the aforementioned companies who had the succeeding CEO well-grounded in the company’s business elevated after some time with the company, the same cannot be said for Johnson. This is no small point.

As is usually the case, excellent companies find their way forward to success rather than failure. And, to be certain, the list I provided are excellent companies. But what should be recognized from that list of notable companies is that there was a pause in the inevitable march on the path to continued success that transcends the business cycle and sits squarely on the shoulders of the individual in charge, the CEO. The reason is as simple as the CEO deciding the strategic direction of the company that employees are expected to follow. After all, strategy is the basis for actions that determine organizational success, and it begins in the C-suite, based on the direction from the CEO. So, with the departure of Howard Schultz, a vacuum is created in the minds of the employees, and they must turn to Kevin Johnson expecting clear direction.

However, Kevin Johnson lacks the institutional knowledge that Howard Schultz possesses. While that is not inherently bad and may have some pluses when considering the potential diversification of thought, what is bad is when there is a sufficient gap between what Johnson decides and when success is achieved. “What would Howard do” is bound to be the preeminent question in the minds of Starbucks employees.

But if I have learned nothing from working in a big business and studying many others, it is that new CEOs want to put their stamp on the company, and this is most assuredly true when taking over for an icon or founder. CEOs who follow successful personalities desperately want to be seen as their own person, capable of leading a previously successful company into a new and equally successful future based on the new leader’s strategic choices.

So, the question with Kevin Johnson must be whether he can make the transition from a distinctly different industry and achieve success as the CEO of Starbucks? Though the jury is out, I am skeptical of his future as CEO.

Starbucks Under Johnson

It is folly to suggest a manager effective in one business can simply apply it in another because success is not marked by a checklist of skills one can easily apply from environment to another. Think Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and the very capable John Sculley, a marketing genius at Pepsi, brought in by Steve Jobs himself. While he lasted ten years, Sculley’s battles with the board of directors that led to his ouster were due to differences over how a tech business should grow. Jeff Kindler began at GE in the legal department and met with success at McDonald’s as chief legal counsel, a role he took at Pfizer. When named CEO his decisions were at odds with the board and he was forced out. Bob Nardelli, a success at GE, moved to Home Depot but departed over clashes with the board. Carol Bartz, a highly successful CEO at Auto Desk, was fired by Yahoo. And, there was Carly Fiorina, a superstar at AT&T/ Lucent, at one time considered the most powerful woman in American business, fired by HP.

Yet, companies make exactly that mistake of hiring someone for their success in another business environment and believing it translates.

For Johnson, it has not as yet proven to be a successful transition. This does not mean he might not become the next great business leader (and if so, we can expect a book). But it does mean that there are likely to be questions of Johnson’s ability to lead Starbucks into the future, and after one year on the job, and 'meh' results, they should be getting louder in the board room.

To be certain, the cause of the concern is, in no small part, inherited. Still, the question is whether Johnson has the ability to make a difference and enable Starbucks to become his company in the same way that Tim Cook has remade Apple after taking over the role of CEO from the late, iconic Steve Jobs.

So, it is that, nearly a year after taking over as CEO, investors and analysts are still trying to gauge the success of Johnson’s leadership at Starbucks. Some have praised his tech-savvy innovation and the company's growth in China, while others have lamented over the ongoing weak sales of food, beverages, and merchandise in the US. As it relates to Johnson’s future as CEO of Starbucks, it would seem that the reality of weak customer traffic in the US stores has raised serious concerns among analysts.

R.J. Hottovy, a Morningstar analyst told CNBC...

I think Starbucks' performance in the last year has been underwhelming. [Same-store sales], in particular, have been flat to negative, and the company has admitted that they've made some mistakes on merchandising. It's a disappointing start to his tenure.

Earlier, the company said it was extending its Happy Hour Frappuccino deal to include some espresso beverages and iced teas. The announcement comes as the coffee giant's latest limited-time Crystal Ball Frappuccino failed to live up to the buzz that the bright pink Unicorn drink won last spring.

Just ahead of Johnson's promotion to CEO, Starbucks faced a major issue with its mobile app. So, many mobile shoppers ordered and paid for their drinks before they arrived at the stores that the pick-up counters got overcrowded. Customers who didn't order ahead saw the congestion and left without buying anything, even though lines at the register were short. Beyond planning for the change, this also makes clear a problem with a store design that was created to be the "Third Place" not a fast food carryout.

Since then, the company has worked hard to smooth out the traffic issues and even opened its mobile payment system up to customers who are not rewards members. This was good, and yet, when looking at the sluggish revenue at US stores, the answer is not entirely in better tech. It is about getting people into the stores. However, an issue is that Starbucks often discounts the competition in the coffee business; a remnant of the thinking Shultz often exhibited when speaking about the competition. This point is best illustrated when we consider National Coffee Day, Friday, September 29th. Here is what we saw...

Dunkin' Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN) gave away a free medium hot coffee when a customer purchased another coffee of the same or larger size.

Krispy Kreme (JAB Holding) took National Coffee Day and making it a weekend affair, extending the offer through Sunday, Oct. 1. The offer included one free hot brewed coffee of any size or one small iced coffee.

Cinnabon: (NYSE:WWAV) Each customer could get a free 12-ounce coffee on Friday, September 29, no purchase required.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: (JAB Holding) Every customer was able to get a free coffee on Friday, no purchase required.

Cumberland Farms: (Private) If a customer texted the phrase FREECOFFEE to 64827 on National Coffee Day, they got a mobile coupon good for a free coffee (or tea, cappuccino, or hot chocolate), in any size, at Cumberland Farms retail locations in the Northeast and Florida. What’s more, Cumberland Farms gave away customers free coffee every Friday in October, no coupon or purchase required.

Peet’s Coffee & Tea: (JAB Holding) Coffee bean purchases were discounted by 25% on Friday, and any customer who bought a bag of beans got a free coffee.

7-Eleven: (TYO: TOPIX) Members of 7-Eleven’s 7Rewards app got a coupon good for one free coffee in any size, redeemable anytime Friday through Sunday of that weekend.

Wawa: (Private) On National Coffee Day customers got a free coffee in any size.

Tim Hortons: (NYSE:QSR) If customers downloaded the Tim Hortons mobile app, they got one free hot or iced coffee, in any size, between September 29 to October 8.

Lyft: (Private) even jumped into the action, indicating that if one catches a ride with Lyft on National Coffee Day in select cities - Austin, Dallas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Portland, San Francisco, and Seattle - they would get a free can of High Brew Coffee (Private) in flavors like Mexican vanilla and dark chocolate mocha.

Conspicuous by its absence in its effort to appeal to customers by offering an enticing deal was Starbucks. They declined to offer any customer incentives or enticements to drive new customer purchases. Rather, in what seems more arrogance than insight, they took out a one-page ad in various high-profile newspapers within the US speaking of their lofty values. While they did offer a discount to those with the SBUX app and their incentive card, it is not exactly helping drive new or infrequent customer business and seems evident that Starbucks is not really working hard to grow new customers. Instead, they are choosing to be satisfied with growth through current customers and a restated belief that innovative products are the answer.

While the lack of focus on new customers is an obvious miss, the statement by Johnson that they are focusing on innovative products confirms he is unaware of Starbucks own mistaken experience about innovative products.

Johnson Should Learn From Starbucks' Own Research

After the Great Recession, Starbucks sought post recessionary growth and conducted research in 2009 to aid in the effort. What it discovered was profound and contrary to its strategic investments. Allow me to explain...

Starbucks' own research found that a “highly satisfied customer” spent $4.42 on average per visit and visited an average of 7.2 times per month, translating into an average spending of $31.82 per month and $381.89 per year. By contrast, “unsatisfied customers” spent $3.88 per visit and visited an average of 3.9 times per month, translating into a monthly average of $15.13 and $181.58 on a yearly basis. Or, better put... on an annual basis, a "highly satisfied" customer spent twice what an "unsatisfied" customer spent. This is real money, and when extrapolated on a system-wide store basis, it amounts to a couple of billion dollars a year or more in potential revenue. Real money!

And it got even more interesting when the remainder of the research was analyzed, as it was found that 75% (fully three-quarters) of Starbucks' existing customers placed a high value on friendly, fast, convenient service, while only 15% (fifteen percent!) considered new, innovative beverages to be highly important. This meant that the strategy focusing on innovative products was wrong and that the incumbent costs of developing novel, innovative drinks were not a driver of customer satisfaction or spending. Rather, it was detrimental to what the customer actually wanted – to get their drink of choice and get out the door fast! (Once again raising the issue of store design.)

Among the strategic counter moves Starbucks made in response to the research findings was to cut back on their menu items and, in a bit of good theatre and smart operations, on August 1, 2009, Starbucks closed all company operated units and retrained their staff.

In a flurry of efficiency and cost savings, the company reported to have reduced service times 18% across its system. In so doing, Starbucks refocused on product quality, reduced its complex menu, re-focused on customer service, and sought to reignite a pleasant store atmosphere, albeit with a new, less costly interior design that promoted faster service rather than cushy seating and the relaxing ambience of the Third Place. They also started creating more drive-thru units. (A great idea borrowed from the experience of McDonald's, a company that gets about 68% of store revenues through drive-thru windows versus dine-in.)

And, yet, we now see that CEO Kevin Johnson is extolling innovative products as a response to perceived customer wants and needs. Is this a potential strategic misstep, a matter of repeating past mistakes? How is that possible?

Perhaps because Kevin Johnson was not around Starbucks when their research created a strategic refocus. Still, a willingness to learn from those around at the time might prevent future mistakes based on past experiences. Yet, the company faces the possibility of repeating its past mistakes, and this harkens one to the wisdom of George Santayana:

Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

But CEOs expected to lead are expected to have answers. Still, all too frequently, CEOs are too busy with their own thoughts and visions of success to contemplate the possibility that the historical knowledge held within the company might be worthwhile to tap into. Of course, that would mean asking people in lower level positions. You know, the people who are expected to execute the strategies.

So, let’s be clear. CEOs coming into the role lacking industry experience often fail to understand the context is different and what got them to this job is not what will keep them there.

And this points to other misunderstandings held by Johnson, as evidenced by his performance on CNBC.

What More Did Johnson Reveal?

Johnson said that Starbucks expectation of growth has been reduced to 1%, which confirms there is slow growth, and without price increases, there would be no revenue growth.

On that point…

The cost of coffee from the average coffee grower is currently about $1.01 per pound, down from a high in 2011 of $2.99 per pound. Yet, Starbucks raised prices in each of the last five years; most recently, April 2018, but also in Sept. 2017; Nov. 2016; July 2016; July 2015; June 2014; June 2013. If you are doing the math, that is seven price increases over five years. So, when considering the cost of bulk coffee and Starbucks premium pricing, we should not applaud too loudly for Starbucks' performance.

In case you are keeping score, here is a link.

Just to be clear, Starbucks uses the higher priced arabica beans, as opposed to robusta. The higher quality coffee one buys in grocery stores is arabica, and it is what is used exclusively in fine dining and in a number of other quick service restaurants, including McDonald's (which is clearly not fine dining unless one is traveling with the kids who are fomenting revolution if they do not eat soon. Then, the sight of the golden arches is like an oasis in the desert).

Should the reader be unfamiliar with the terms and differences of robusta and arabica, here is a primer.

When asked in the CNBC interview about Starbucks' expected decrease in revenue growth and where did he see growth, Johnson mentioned growth in China and the effort to free up capital to invest in China that would come from the May 2018 deal with Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF) (NESN.VX) from whom Starbucks would receive $7.15 Billion for the global licensing deal. In addition to investing in China and the new concept Roasteries, Johnson tossed an enticement to investors by indicating the Nestle deal would enable capital to be used for share buybacks.

On the positive side of the ledger for Johnson as CEO, this deal with Nestle was actually a strategic move because the effort to sell Starbucks products in Europe had not been successful when the company tried it on their own. As such, it is more logical that Nestle, with its vast coffee business, might be able to leverage its distribution network and retail customer relationships and do what Starbucks could not and was willing to pay them handsomely for that right.

Starbucks now expects to return approximately $20 billion in cash to shareholders in share buybacks and dividends through fiscal year 2020. Johnson said the Nestle transaction was expected to add to earnings per share by the end of fiscal year 2021 or sooner, with no change to the company's currently stated long-term financial targets.

While I can only offer anecdotal evidence, I can say that Starbucks' locations in various Western European cities are not the gathering places one sees in local cafes. But I would be remiss (and a poor researcher) in not mentioning that by virtue of its sheer size, Starbucks is the largest selling brand in the world. Still, while size does matter, nowhere will one find Starbucks on the list of the top 21 coffee roasters in the US (not to mention the world).

As for the best coffee selling quick service restaurant opportunities in the US, again Starbucks is absent without mention.

Growth Elsewhere? Johnson Is Quick To Mention China

Starbucks said it is rapidly expanding in China, which it expects to be its largest market in the future. It also plans to open 1,000 upscale Starbucks Reserve stores and a handful of Roastery coffee emporiums to take on high-end coffee rivals such as Intelligentsia Coffee & Tea and Blue Bottle. But the China growth claims by Johnson and Starbucks raise questions. In a strategic review of the market opportunities, one must be aware of the changing factors in the environment. And, that means one needs to know what is happening in China that transcends the GDP growth of the past and suggests need for evaluating the future.

According to noted short seller and China skeptic Jim Chanos, China's current economic slowdown shows the country is struggling as it transforms from a manufacturing and infrastructure-fueled economy into one built on consumers and that consumer spending is slowing, as evidenced by a 2016-2017 YOY reduction in the purchasing of apartments, with a to-date 2018 numbers running even lower. The issue is that Chinese consumers are feeling less confident, and this lack of consumer confidence should be a concern for a company that is betting big on growth in China, as is Starbucks.

While Johnson claims they are playing the long game in China and are building a business “In China, for China” through their East China Joint Venture, there are questions about understanding the opportunity. Sometimes, size matters, and other times, it confuses reality.

Coffee consumption in China is about 67k metric tons and is expected to grow to about 80k metric tons by 2020. This might sound big, but when compared to tea, which is 626k metric tons and expected to be 670k by 2020, it is comparatively small. Starbucks talks coffee, but in China, the volume is in tea. Moreover, it is important to note that premium, specialty-level coffee is driving only a sliver of Chinese consumption growth overall. With a population pushing 1.4 billion people, China’s per capita coffee consumption remains remarkably low - at five to six cups per person per year - and the coffee consumed is primarily of the instant variety bought in stores, which represents some 99 percent of the consumption share. Tea remains the dominant hot drink in China, with an approximately 10-to-1 share over coffee.

So, what does that portend? I do not claim to have a crystal ball. However, it means that there are certain barriers to growth in China and to suggest that merely showing up with some glitzy coffee shop tricked out with nice digs and cool machines smacks of the ethnocentrism that gives evidence of why American businesses are so widely despised in some areas of the world.

Some business research on coffee has compared China’s import trends to those witnessed in Japan 50 years ago, with predominantly green, unprocessed robusta coming into the market for the domestic production of soluble coffee products. Japan now has an advanced coffee culture, composed predominantly of arabica and with a developed processing capacity, according to the research. But this process took 30 to 40 years in Japan, and China is still very much in the early stages of its coffee development. Moreover, it should be noted that Japan is a more economically advanced society, as noted by their 4.8X greater GDP per capita compared to China.

This implies the need for Starbucks to consider its growth strategy, not so much as to whether to go into China but whether the pace and breadth anticipated is doable. One need to only look at Starbucks own breakneck pace of growth in the US before and after the Great Recession to recognize that Starbucks has seen this picture before. China might be a different country, but the point is the same. And, I would suggest the vision of Starbucks future in China as promulgated by Kevin Johnson may be akin to Moses and his view of the Promised Land. He might have seen it, but he was not allowed to stick around to experience it.

Johnson suggests Starbucks is merely at an inflection point rather than a point where they need to change how they operate. That he makes such claims in the same breath as mentioning they are going to close 150 stores rather than the initial 50 anticipated, and cut the Q4 forecast, would argue there is a need to tap into the reality of what the inflection point is really saying.

This Inflection Point has a capital I, capital P because it is arriving at the same time the iconic Howard Schultz departs. Perhaps Johnson should take a history lesson from Coca-Cola (KO), when the death of iconic CEO/Chairman Roberto Goizeuta who grew the company over his 17 years as its head was followed by a glorified accountant (Douglas Ivester) whose three years as CEO-Chairman were likely three years too long.

I would argue that the Ivester comparison is one Johnson should learn from. If not, Johnson’s tenure at Starbucks might be no longer.

What might help Johnson is the recent announced departure of CFO Scott Maw, another senior executive who came from outside the food service industry (in fact, Starbucks C-Suite is sorely lacking in industry experience). Though Maw’s departure announcement caused an initial hit to the share price, as analysts were stunned by the sudden retirement, pointing to his relatively young age (50 years of age) and short stint as CFO (less than four years), Maw was described as merely competent, and it was noted the chain's deteriorating performance and outlook in recent quarters makes his departure no big deal.

In fact, finding a CFO who understands quick service or retail might be a step in the right direction for Johnson. Still, as suggested by Bernstein analyst Sara Senatore, the CEO drives the bus:

While a new CFO may bring greater experience in the types of capital allocation strategies we have advocated, the fundamentals of the business need to at least stabilize and the responsibility for that lies with SBUX’s CEO and COO.

Still, it is the relationship between the CEO and CFO that is critical to the development of strategic solutions, and being able to hire a CFO of his own choosing may make the difference in Johnson delivering improved performance. But the clock is ticking. Given Starbucks' performance through Johnson’s time as CEO, while being able to hire a new CFO with a focus on the development of new growth strategies, gives Kevin breathing space, without measurable impact, I suggest it does not extend beyond 18 months.

The clock is ticking for Kevin Johnson as CEO of Starbucks. Whether in the fire or still in the frying pan, the heat is on, and he knows it.

Concluding Thoughts

Based on the CNBC interview and an urban legend born of my experience, Johnson is acting like someone who has read the first of the three letters left in his top drawer by his predecessor. Allow me to explain...

In the Fortune 50 where I worked, there existed an urban legend that held somewhere in the company’s storied past a senior executive was asked by his successor what to do if things got tough and was pressed for answers to explain why past success seemed to be elusive under his tenure.

According to the legend, the retiring executive said he left three letters in the crisis file in his top desk drawer, and if things got tough early on, the successor should open the first letter and follow the directions.

As the story goes, difficulties arose and persisted for the new executive and when all else failed he opened the first letter. The directions said that the successor should state that he has identified key strategic priorities upon which they will execute with greater discipline. (This was almost exactly what Johnson said in the CNBC interview.)

Again, following the legend storyline, in the next few months, the newly promoted executive struggled to find answers for the problems of his organization and felt compelled to turn to the file and open the second letter. The directions contained therein were clear, that it was necessary to blame the predecessor for the systemic problems that existed and commit to finding the solutions.

If Starbucks continues to flounder, it is not a simple matter for Johnson to blame the problems he has on systemic issues tied to the previous leader; not when that leader is an icon. Still, there is the opportunity for Johnson to snatch victory by indicating Starbucks is, indeed, a mature business (implying grow is not as easy as in earlier days) and while still seeking organic growth by driving foot traffic, has decided on a new strategy for growth.

What might that be?

In a nod to mimetic isomorphism, Johnson might consider imitating McDonald's or Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), both of which have had their own share of growth problems, as both placed their faith in China; each taking a different route. However, a revenue producer was that both also franchised most of their US units. While there is always the issue of the loss of operational control when franchising, it does offer a potential path of revenue growth for Starbucks. But what if, despite all his efforts to right the ship, the problems persist for Johnson as he nears the two-year mark as CEO?

In returning to the urban legend, Johnson could open the third letter and follow the succinct directions:

Decide whether you are retiring or leaving for other options. Then write three letters for your successor.

