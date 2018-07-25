Wheat Bucks The Trend In Grains

Trade issues have weighed heavily on the prices of agricultural commodities that trade in the futures market on the Chicago Board of Trade division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange since late May.

The United States has a long history as an agricultural nation. The fertile plains of the Midwest, climate, and rich soil in many other areas of the nation make the nation a supermarket for the world. Growing global population and wealth have steadily increased demand for agricultural commodities like wheat, soybeans, corn, and other products of the land.

In 2012, severe drought conditions in the United States limited the soybean and corn crops and prices rose to record levels on the futures market. From 2013 through 2017, prices remained under control as bumper crops were a result of almost ideal weather conditions in the U.S. and around the world.

The current environment of trade disputes between the U.S. and trading partners around the world, namely China, has put the agricultural markets in the crosshairs of the issue when it comes to retaliation to U.S. tariffs. Since American grain exports flow around the world each year, the agricultural sector has become ground zero for retaliatory measures by the Chinese. China typically purchases one-quarter of the U.S. soybean crop each year, but they recently canceled shipments of the oilseed for 2018 and 2019.

If 2018 turns out to be the sixth consecutive year of bumper crops of corn and beans, it is likely that there will be a considerable glut of the grain and oilseed in U.S. storage facilities. When it comes to wheat, the situation is a little different.

The U.S. is one of many exporters

The United States is the world's leading producer and exporter of soybeans and corn. Therefore, retaliation over trade issues has hit the corn and bean futures markets hard over recent weeks. Corn fell to its lowest level in almost one year, while the beans plunged to their cheapest price in a decade.

The United States is also a significant producer and exporter of wheat in the world, but the ubiquitous production of the primary ingredient in flour and bread makes wheat output each year a global affair. Therefore, while the price of wheat fell in sympathy with corn and soybeans since late May, wheat's decline was not quite as severe. In fact, on the weekly chart, wheat remains in a bullish trading pattern in 2018.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of CBOT wheat futures highlights, the grain has been making higher lows and higher highs throughout this year, and so far, any significant downside correction has been a buying opportunity in the wheat futures market. The price of nearby wheat futures rose from lows of $3.865 in December 2017 to highs of $5.544 per bushel in late May. As corn and bean prices fell, wheat corrected lower reaching its most recent bottom at $4.6675 in late June. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the CBOT wheat futures market moved lower with the price which is typically not a technical validation of an emerging trend in a futures market. Price momentum and relative strength on the weekly chart is in neutral territory. On the daily, monthly, and quarterly charts price momentum is rising indicating that the path of least resistance for the price of the grain remains higher. Active month September CBOT wheat was trading at just over the $5.10 per bushel level on Tuesday, July 24 which is right in the middle of its trading range over recent months.

Outperforming beans and corn

The price of wheat has been a lot stronger than in the corn and soybean market. As of July 24, at $5.10 per bushel wheat nearby wheat futures were 82.75 cents or 19.4% higher than where they closed on the final trading day in December 2017.

Source: CQG

The price of nearby September corn futures was trading at the $3.54 level on July 24 compared to $3.51 at the end of 2017. New crop December corn futures are trading at around a 14 cents premium to the September futures contract. The price of corn has appreciated by just 0.85% in 2018 based on the nearby futures contracts. However, trade issue sent corn from highs $4.1225 per bushel in late May to lows of $3.2975 in early July. While corn has recovered, it remains closer to the recent lows than the late May highs. Wheat has outperformed corn over past weeks, but rising energy prices and demand for corn from ethanol production has given some degree of support to the corn futures market. Meanwhile, soybeans have been the agricultural product in the crosshairs of the trade problems and its price has suffered the worst over recent weeks.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the nearby oilseed futures shows, soybeans dropped from a high of $10.71 per bushel to lows of $8.105. The nearby September contract was trading at the $8.57 level on July 24, a lot closer to the lows than the highs. New crop November beans are trading at a 15 cents premium to the September futures which are trading at a price that is over 95 cents or over 10% below where it was trading at the end of 2017.

Wheat has been the star performer when it comes to the three most liquid and closely watched agricultural markets that trade on the CBOT futures market.

The world must eat and bread is an essential

I have often pointed out that wheat is the most political commodity of all. If you ask most people, laypeople, and experts in the world of commodities, which raw material is most sensitive to politics many would choose crude oil. However, over history, wheat has been the commodity that feeds the world as bread is an essential staple. Periods where wheat was scarce or the price moved appreciably higher because of weather or other issues impacting the crop caused problems for governments around the world. From the French Revolution to Bread riots in the U.S. in the 1800s, to the Arab Spring in 2010 there are so many examples of how bread shortages sparked civil unrest and even toppled governments throughout history. The most recent example, the Arab Spring, started as a bread riot because of high prices and the lack of availability in Tunisia and Egypt.

The world must eat, and bread is essential. In 2000, the global population stood at six billion people. Today, that number is 7.488 billion, 24.8% higher. More people on our planet means that the demand for bread, and wheat by extension, continues to rise. The world has become addicted to bumper crops of wheat and other grains, and during periods when global crops are below record levels, the price has soared. In 2008, the price of wheat reached its all-time peak of $13.345 per bushel, and in 2012 it moved to a high of $9.4725. At just over $5 per bushel, with more demand for wheat today than ever before, anything less than a bumper crop will propel the price of the grain higher, and trade issues will not stop the rise.

Strength in CBOT versus KCBT wheat reveals weak European and Russian crops

In the most recent World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate Report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the USDA told markets that the wheat crops in Russia and the European Union this year will be significantly lower than in 2017. Population and demand for wheat has continued to increase as over the past year the world has added more than eighty million more mouths to feed. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the price of wheat is almost 20% higher than it was at the end of 2017.

The CBOT wheat futures contract represents the price of soft red winter wheat. However, the CBOT contract is the most liquid wheat futures tool so it attracts hedging activity from market participants around the world. The CBOT contract has been, in many ways, the global benchmark for the wheat market. The CME and other exchanges are rolling out new wheat contracts like the one for Black Sea wheat, but it will take time for these futures to build liquidity and critical mass.

In the U.S., bread manufacturers tend to use the KCBT hard red winter wheat futures market to hedge their requirements. The norm for the spread between the two kinds of wheat, CBOT versus KCBT, is around the 20-30 cents premium level for KCBT wheat. On July 24, the September KCBT wheat futures were trading at exactly the same price as the September CBOT futures. The strength in CBOT compared to KCBT futures is likely the result of lower crop expectations in Europe and Russia which has caused strength in the global CBOT contract.

The strongest grain in a weak market is likely to be the strongest when buying returns

I continue to believe that the world will come up with a solution to the current trade issues that have plagued markets and weighed on the prices of agricultural commodities. To avoid a global recession, China and the United States are likely to reach a compromise that makes both sides come out smelling like a winner. The final deal will likely be the result of an economic summit between Presidents Trump and Xi sometime in September or October. A solution would bode well for the U.S. President going into the mid-term elections in November.

I would expect a significant recovery in agricultural commodities prices if the trade issues avert a trade war over coming weeks and months. The price of wheat has been the strongest in the sector during the period of concern, and I expect it to continue to exhibit strength in the case of a rally in soybeans and corn futures market. Lower production from the E.U. and Europe this year and a continuation of ever-increasing demand tell us that the path of least resistance for the primary ingredient in bread is higher.

The most direct route for an investment in wheat is via the futures and options products offered by the CBOT. For those who do not participate in the futures market, the WEAT ETF product offered by the Teucrium Family of ETFs does an excellent job replicating the price of CBOT wheat futures.

Source: Barchart

Since 2011, WEAT has traded from lows of $5.80 to highs of $25.94. With net assets of $66.57 million and over 200,000 shares trading on average each day, the WEAT ETF product is a liquid tool.

The price of wheat is bucking the trend in the grain markets these days, and that is likely to continue given the lower production coming from Russia and the European Union this year.

