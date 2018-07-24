Is Italian Defense Company Leonardo A Buy?

Leonardo is active in the domestic market and internationally, mainly in four markets, such as Italy, the United Kingdom, The United States and Poland.

Leonardo SpA, formerly Leonardo Finmeccanica SpA, is an Italy-based high technology company in the Aerospace, Defense and Security industrials. The Company is active in the domestic market and internationally, mainly in four markets, such as Italy, the United Kingdom, The United States and Poland. The Company operates in seven business sectors, such as Helicopters, Defense and Security, Electronics, Aeronautics, Space, Defense Systems and Other Activities. In addition, the Company operates through subsidiaries and joint ventures, including DRS Technologies Group (defense products, services and integrated support), Telespazio Group (providers of satellite services), Thales Alenia Space Group (satellite services and space manufacture), MBDA Group (missile systems), GIE ATR (regional aircraft) and Sistemi Dinamici SpA.

Recent news

Recently, Donald Trump left the opening day of the Nato summit in Brussels in disarray after making a surprise demand for members to raise their defence spending to 4% of GDP, and clashing with German chancellor Angela Merkel over a proposed pipeline deal with Russia.

Trump left the assembled presidents and prime ministers floundering, unsure whether he was serious about the 4% target, double the existing Natotarget of 2%, which many do not meet, or whether it was just a ploy.

Whether this statement is true or false, there is clear sign that European as well as US defence contractors will be under the spotlight of governments which are looking for way how to renovate their existing army equipment.

Moreover, the aviation industry is gathering this week at an airstrip outside of London for its biggest trade fair of the year—typically a week signing a billion dollars deals mainly by largest contractor such Boeing, Airbus or Lockheed Martin, but European firms such Leonardo may benefit from it as well.

Here’s the trouble: Many of the buyers this year don’t want to be named. Industry executives say they’re worried such high-profile deals could make headlines. All told, some $35 billion in orders—or about 285 planes—have been snapped up by anonymous buyers this week. Deal announcements that don’t disclose a buyer aren’t unprecedented in the commercial jet industry. But the numbers during Farnborough this year are much higher than usual.

Financials

Leonardo reported Q1 18 results bang in line with the company complied consensus for Adjusted EBITA and FCF, but announced significantly higher than expected restructuring charges for 2018. This is the third major reduction in guidance since November 2017 and today some investors appear to be following the mantra that you buy on the 3rd warning. We reduce our 2018-20E Leonardo defined EPS by -26%/-4%/-5% (Table 1). However, if this really is the last of the current spate of guidance reductions (note: this is not guaranteed) then we can apply a slightly higher target multiple to derive our multiples-based Dec-18 PT.

A quick recap of the last six months: In November 2017 Leonardo announced multiple problems in Helicopters and we cut our 2017E EPS by 25% and our 2018-20E EPS by 15% pa. On 30 Jan 2018 Leonardo gave new guidance at its CMD and we subsequently cut our 2018-19E EPS by 13% pa, and our 2018-19E clean EPS by 24% pa (due to higher guidance on capitalised R&D). We now cut our 2018E EPS by a further 26% for a €150-200m charge to cover the accelerated retirement of 1,200 people, with the cash outflow incurred over the next four years.

Future charges may be higher than expected: At its CMD on 30 Jan 2018 Leonardo guided to ongoing restructuring / non-rec. charges (ie. excluded from Leonardo Adjusted EBITA) of €150m pa. Yesterday it said that the figure for 2018 would be €150-200m higher, as explained above.

Investors should focus on EBITA margins not Leonardo adjusted EBITA margins: Leonardo's guidance for 2018 implies an Adjusted EBITA margin of 9.3%.

As table below defined EBITA margin is 3.2%, see Table 2. Leonardo expects to generate almost no FCF in 2018 and 2019 due to very low real profit (ie. clean EBITA), a high interest burden, and an unwind of customer advances received in 2016-17. It has promised to generate more FCF from 2020 mainly from space and maritime business such as real time satellite-surveilance ; some investors appear willing to value the company on this potential.

Source: both tables JPMorgan report

Positives:

1) From 2018-22 Leonardo targets a sales CAGR of 5-6% and EBITA CAGR of 8-10%.

2) Approximately 70% of sales comes from defence contract. We estimate about half of these defence sales come from markets where defence spending is rising (US, Asia, some M. East markets) and about half from markets where defence spending is under pressure (e.g. UK, Italy).

3) Net debt has dropped from €4bn in 2014 to €3.59bn in 2017.

Concerns:

1) In January 2018 Leonardo guided to relatively weak 2018-19 EBITA and very weak 2018-19 FCF.

2) In 2018, we estimate c50% of Leonardo’s net income will come from associates(subcontractors in Italy and UK), where Leonardo does not provide detailed financial guidance (ATR turboprops; MBDA missiles; satellite services and manufacturing); this reduces visibility for investors, on the other hand this approach is quite regular among European defense companies.

3) Accounting is “less conservative” than most defence peers: the Leonardo defined Adjusted EBITA excludes restructuring charges and non-recurring items every year and benefits from capitalised R&D.

4) Italy currently does not have a government following an inconclusive general election in March 2018. This brings significant uncertainty for Leonardo.

Valuation metrics:

Our GR2ADE framework (analysing Growth, Risk, Returns for Aerospace & Defence companies) suggests that LDO deserves to trade in line with the European Defence long-term average valuation multiples or peers such as Thales, BAE Systems, Airbus etc. This means we apply a target 2020E P/E of 11.5x to both the LDO-defined underlying EPS and the JPM-defined clean EPS, and a target 2020E EV/EBITA multiple of 10x to our JPM-defined Economic EBITA forecast. The average of these three methodologies gives us a Dec-18 target price of €10.5.

Risks

1) Risks related to Italian political environment, Italian economy, or the Italian stock market in general.

2) Stronger or weaker GDP growth and/or commodity prices could impact the civil businesses (helicopters, aircraft) positively or negatively.

3) Weaker $ and £ vs the euro would hurt EPS, and vice-versa.

4) Defence exports contracts could be stronger or weaker than expected in the current uncertain geo-political environment

