Seven Generations: Slowing Growth To Generate FCF

Among the 12 oil and gas companies I have written about on SeekingAlpha, Seven Generations (OTC:SVRGF) is probably the most boring: no proxy fight, no debt wall, no controversial acquisition, no dividend discussion, etc.

However, the company has been growing its production and fund flows per share at an impressive pace, while maintaining a reasonable debt. Seven Generations plans to slow down its growth by 2019 to become FCF positive.

The market slightly undervalues the company, providing a possibility for the investor looking for a growing oil and gas producer at a reasonable price.

Important 2P reserves

On the table below, I compare Seven Generations' reserves with Crescent Point's (CPG) because both companies produce about the same boe/d (mid-range production of 205,000boe/d for Crescent Point against 181,000boe/d for CPG).

In 2018, the company will produce about 74.8MMboe.

Reserves year end 2017 (MMboe) Crescent Seven Generations PDP reserves 393.3 211.1 1P reserves 631.3 869.6 2P reserves 1004 1,695 Composition 2P reserves % Light oil: 75.2% Heavy oil: 3.3% NGL: 10.8% Gas: 10.6% Light oil: 0.02% Heavy oil: 0% NGL: 51.3% Gas: 48.6%

Source: Author, based on reserves report 2017

PDP reserves represent less than three years of 2018 production; the company will have to develop its proved or probable reserves in the short term.

Seven Generations owns important 2P reserves, half being NGL (including condensate) and the other half being gas. We will see later the importance of the 2P reserves regarding the low depreciation and amortization on the balance sheet, overstating the net income.

A growing production

As shown on the table below, the production per share has been growing over the last 5 years.

Source: presentation July 2018

Last year, the company has outlined a 2-year growth plan summarized on the slide below.

Source: presentation July 2018

The company will generate a slightly negative FCF in 2018 to grow its production by 17%. From 2019 onwards, FCF will become positive with a 2019 growth of about 12%.

On the longer term, the management gives some details:

Over the next five years, assuming benchmark prices of US$50 per barrel for WTI oil and US$3 per MMBtu for Henry Hub natural gas, 7G anticipates fully funded production growth of 100,000 boe/d. This long-term outlook sees production reaching 300,000 boe/d in 2022. - Source: 2-year plan November 2017

The chart below provides an overview of the capex corresponding to this strategy.

Source: presentation July 2018

The graph also shows the sustaining capex at about C$1.1B in 2018, to be compared with a funds from operations above C$1.3B assuming WTI at $50/bbl.

A reasonable costs structure

The table below provides more details on the production profile of the company.

Source: Q1 2018 results and MD&A

The table below presents the costs structure of the production. Comparing production costs and realized prices with other producers is difficult due to the mix of gas, condensate, and NGL.

Costs (C$/boe) Seven Generations Royalties 1.12 Operating 5.73 Transport 7.06 G&A 0.65 Interests 1.75 Total Production Costs Q1 2018 (C$/boe) 16.31 PDP FD&A 3 years average (C$/boe) 19.64 (For comparison with PDP FD&A: "depletion and depreciation" from income statement) 11.37 Realized prices to break-even (C$/boe) 35.95 Realized prices Q1 2018 before hedging 39.63 Realized prices Q1 2018 after hedging 38.85

Source: author, based on Q1 2018 results and annual report 2017

Because of the marketing diversification to avoid AECO prices, transport costs stay high compared to other producers.

Depletion and depreciation costs are low compared to the PDP FD&A costs. As I mentioned above, the importance of 2P reserves makes the replacement costs lower. PDP FD&A better reflects the real costs the company is facing to replace its produced reserves.

The chart below provides an overview of the PDP FD&A costs.

Source: presentation July 2018

A conservative capital structure

The table below shows the structure of the C$2,118.2M net debt, which represents a prudent multiple of 1.6x funds from operations.

Source: Q1 2018 results and MD&A

Half of the debt will expire in 5 years, keeping the company away from re-financing activities on the medium term. As the company plans to turn to positive FCF by 2019, no additional debt would be required.

Valuation

Assuming the WTI at $60/bbl, the company expects funds from operations in the range C$1,600M - C$1,675M.

With a maintenance capex of C$1,100M, the FCF to maintain a flat production will be in the range C$500M - C$575M.

At 12x the conservative C$500M FCF, I value the equity of the company at C$500M * 12 = C$6B, or C$16.5/share ($12.54/share).

Applying an arbitrary 30% margin of safety, I will buy shares at a price below C$11.55 ($8.78). Currently, the market is offering C$15.17/share ($11.53/share).

From the flowing barrel perspective, based on the mid-range estimation for 2018, the market currently values the company at (363,500,000 * C$15.17 + C$2,118.2M) / 205,000boe/d = C$36,491/boe/d.

The flowing barrel valuation is reasonable considering the company's reserves and production profile almost equally split between natural gas and NGL (including condensate).

The company will release Q2 2018 results on 2nd August and I will check the progress against the 2-year plan.

Conclusion

Seven Generations, taking advantage of its costs structure, plans to become FCF positive as from 2019 by slowing down its impressive growth.

The Q2 results will be the opportunity to check the progress of the company towards this objective.

The market does not seem to fully value the company, but the discount is not large enough to provide the margin of safety I require.

