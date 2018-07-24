Stamps.Com: A Cash Machine

The company has a formidable business moat, but there is an inherent political risk in owning the shares.

Shares of Stamps.com Inc (STMP) are up 62.30% since bottoming on December 1, 2017, and in my opinion, the shares of this provider of internet-based postage solutions still have more upside going forward. The company has a solid history of generating excellent earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to continued earnings growth. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBITDA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating Margin % Operating Margin % 5- year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward Rate of Return

The goal is to generate a single number, which summarizes the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of June, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.28. So, if a company has an MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has an MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The MGQ for STMP as of the end of June was 16.18, which implies a 57.4% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that STMP has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Stamps.com Inc was 28.30% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 78.70% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 35.50% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 29.10% per year (GuruFocus). The company has been able to grow earnings at an impressive rate over the long-term, and earnings growth over the last twelve months remained robust.

The operating margin % for STMP came in at a 36.84% as of March 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 36.84 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin came well above for the average of 17.20% for the SP500, and the company's operating margin % also compares favorably within its industry of online-software providers, which has an average operating margin % of 24.60%.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about STMP.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence, the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low-P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

STMP has a Forward P/E of 27.40 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for STMP is 40% higher than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are higher than that of the broader market, and thus they would be willing to pay more for the higher growth prospects of the shares.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for STMP stands at 20.67%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 20.67% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 stands at 9.68%, so STMP has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.13x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for STMP would turn bullish with a break above $275.00 level. This would signal a bullish breakout above a bullish flag pattern on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $310.000 level over the next three months.

Today, we will buy the STMP 17AUG18 260 Call Options, which will provide us with approximately 7x leverage on our long trade. Our stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $263.00. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for 3 months or $310.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe STMP is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

This Company Has a Strong Moat

The moat for the Stamps.com business model is the negotiated service agreements it has in place with the United States Postal Service which allow the company to sell postage to its customers at a discounted rate. In 2015 STMP bought Endicia for $215 million, and added high volume shipping technology and expertise to its basket of services. In 2017 Stamps.com, and its subsidiaries ShipWorks, ShippingEasy, and ShipStation, sold postage for roughly one-third of the 1 billion US Postal Service Priority Mail shipments.

The exact details of the negotiated service agreements are not publicly known, but the numbers speak for themselves: with a gross margin of 80.89% (March 2018) and a net margin of 35.22% (GuruFocus), this company is a veritable cash generating machine. The company's cash reserves have more than double in four years, climbing from $66.67 million in 2013 to $153.9 million in 2017. And a glance at the company's Q1 2018 numbers show that both revenue and earnings growth remain strong: on a Y/Y comparison revenue was up 27.2% and net income was up 29.6%. But all is not rainbows and sunshine for the company . . . there are some storm clouds forming on the horizon.

The Risk to the Business Model

On June 21 the shares of STMP dropped 10% when the White House announced a proposal to revamp the US Postal Service. Although no details were included in the announcement, just the suggestion of a change to the status quo sent the market running from Stamps.com.

The biggest risk to the business model is that if the company loses its negotiated service agreements with the US Postal Service, its profit margins would shrink catastrophically.

Some industry officials (who wanted to remain anonymous) estimated that the US Postal Service could collect an additional $100 million more in revenue per year if the negotiated service agreements were ended. On the other side of the argument, Stamps.com states that the agreements have allowed the US Postal Service to compete with FedEx and UPS and retain customers from these rivals. As the debate rages on, Stamps.com continues to rake in the cash.

But one stroke of the Presidential pen could bring the whole business model tumbling down - what to do?

The combination of the strong full year 2018 company guidance and my high MGQ for the company give me the confidence to go long the shares over the short-term via call options. But if you want to own the shares longer term and protect yourself from potential political risk, one strategy would be to go long the shares and at the same time buy at-the-money put options (this is called a married put) - this would offer some downside protection for your long position.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, STMP is a good buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

