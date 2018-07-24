Pacific Drilling: Expect Chapter 11 Plan Soon

Back in June, I wrote about the unfavorable developments in the restructuring case of Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ). In short, restructuring negotiations resulted in two proposals (one by Quantum Pacific, the company’s main shareholder, and another by the Ad Hoc Group of bondholders) which both implied that current equity will be cancelled. However, the Quantum Pacific proposal offered minor shareholders a chance to participate in a new money equity raise on the same terms as Quantum Pacific itself. Since then, the negotiations have evolved, new documents have been made public, and it’s high time to update the case.

First, let’s look at where the case stands. Pacific Drilling filed a motion to extend exclusivity period for filing a Chapter 11 plan and disclosure statement, proposing the following schedule (docket 417):

In turn, the court signed a bridge order which extended exclusive periods through and including July 26 without prejudice to seek further extension of the exclusive periods (docket 418). Later, the Ad Hoc Group of bondholders filed their objection (docket 429), saying it was about time for Pacific Drilling to choose a Chapter 11 plan. Also, Ad Hoc Group reminded that preferring the Quantum Pacific plan over the Ad Hoc Group plan will result in a lengthy and costly litigation. Here’s the reason for Ad Hoc Group’s stance in one picture from the latest presentation of the competing plans (form 6-K):

The SSCF Agent (certain senior secured facility lenders are participating in Quantum Pacific plan) did not oppose the current extension of the exclusive filing period (docket 430), but clearly stated that it will not support any further extensions of the debtors’ exclusive filing period under the current circumstances.

Given the facts presented above, I believe we see a final stage of negotiations which will result in a Chapter 11 plan by the end of July. In all likelihood, the company will have a hard time proceeding with further extensions without the support of the senior secured credit facility lenders. It looks like they are getting impatient and want to see their money back. Both the Quantum Pacific and the Ad Hoc Group plans give them full recovery, so there’s little reason to try their luck and wait more. Currently, credit markets are more or less supportive for the industry as Brent oil (BNO) is in the $70-$80 range; however, no one can guarantee that current conditions will persist should oil go lower. Thus, the impatience of creditors is fully understandable.

As I mentioned above, Pacific Drilling has recently revealed the latest details of the restructuring discussions in a 6-K filing. For common equity, there’s no material change from the previous iteration. Under the Quantum Pacific plan, current equity gets cancelled, but Quantum Pacific allows existing minority shareholders to share in its portion of the direct investment in proportion to their shareholdings. In short, if this plan is approved, current shares will turn to zero, but current shareholders will have a chance to try their luck investing in new Pacific Drilling on terms equal to Quantum Pacific. Ad Hoc Group’s view did not change – it does not want to give current equity anything.

In my opinion, the balance of power is currently in creditors’ favor. Facility lenders get full recovery under both plans, so they will be looking to take the case to the next step as fast as practically possible. On the other hand, the Ad Hoc Group explicitly warns of litigation if the Quantum Pacific plan is chosen by Pacific Drilling. While no one knows the outcome of such a litigation, one thing is certain – it will take a considerable amount of time, which is against facility lenders’ interests at this point. In this light, the common equity is more likely to get absolutely nothing than rights to invest in new Pacific Drilling shares on Quantum Pacific terms. In my opinion, Pacific Drilling shares remain an avoid.

