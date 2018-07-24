Abbott: A 'Forever' Stock, But Wait For A Better Entry

Much to my surprise Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has only been covered in seven articles so far this year (!). This is surprising to me, considering its good track record both in terms of total returns and dividend growth. ABT has outperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin over the last 50 years, and have increased the dividend yearly for almost just as long.

Compare this low coverage in ABT to Tesla (TSLA): Nearly 500 articles this year and some articles have close to 1000 comments! That’s fine, but I prefer to go for the reliable, predictable and boring stocks. ABT fits this perfectly.

I’m already a shareholder in ABT for about two years. Unfortunately, it’s a small position and I will look to add more when the valuation is at least “fair” or “cheap”. I consider this a “forever” stock and intend to never sell: Don’t trade it, just buy and keep it. Let the magic of compounding do the work.

Over the last five years ABT has invested and divested quite a lot: Abbvie (ABBV) was spun off in 2013, the eye care business was sold, ABT acquired St. Jude Medical for about 26 billion (2017) and bought Alere for 5.5 billion (2016). ABT's strategy is to focus more on medical products, while ABBV is research-based pharmaceuticals (and not so diversified as ABT) and thus more erratic/risky income. According to CEO Miles White the purpose of the split was to allow the market to value the two businesses as stand alone entities. In hindsight, ABBV has been the better investment since the spin-off , and it still seems a lot cheaper than ABT.

The acquisition of St. Jude stretched the balance sheet a bit, but in hindsight the uncertainty that existed around this in 2016/2017 was a gift as the stock dropped over 20%. The acquisitions increased long-term debt from 15 billion in 2015 to almost 40 billion in 2016. I remember many in the comment sections saying that ABT might have to suspend dividend increases to focus on deleveraging. That has of course not happened, but it illustrates why ABT dropped over 20%. Deleveraging will be taken care of by future growth.

ABT's business:

ABT operates in over 150 countries, has 100 000 employees and has existed for 130 years.

As mentioned above the acquisition of St. Jude and Alere transformed ABT a lot. It was a massive acquisition, St. Jude was acquired for 25 billion and ABT had a market cap of 50 billion at the time. St. Jude was a medical company and thus making ABT much more of a diagnostic/medical company.

Currently ABT has the following divisions, ranked by sales (full year 2017):

Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation: 8.9 billion in sales.

Nutritionals: 6.9 billion in sales.

Diagnostics: 5.6 billion in sales.

Established pharmaceuticals: 4.3 billion in sales (worth noting is that this division has no sales at all in the US. Basically all sales is in emerging markets).

Among all divisions 58% of sales come from emerging markets, and 42% from developed markets.

The majority of the sales is outside the US. For 2017 9.7 billion was in the US, and 17.7 was international. That means 65 percent of revenue is generated in international markets.

In the table below you find sales ranked by country:

Source: note 15 in the annual report 2017.

In my opinion the future looks pretty bright for ABT. This is because of its competitive advantage (see below) and estimated growth in worldwide healthcare spending.

In the future average age will increase, and (sadly) obesity and diabetes will most likely also increase. In the annual report for 2017 ABT estimates people with diabetes will grow 114% until 2030. They also estimate that over 400 million more people will have cardiovascular disease by 2025. ABT also estimates that “old” people over 65 years will double by 2030 on a global basis from today. And emerging markets currently allocates about half of GDP to healthcare relative to developed countries, and this is of course highly likely to increase over the next decades.

A 2014 report by the World Economic Forum estimates that one-third of all global health expenditure will occur in emerging economies by 2022:

The quarterly report published on the 18th of July saw sales increase almost 17%, and 8% of this was organic growth. Earnings, which came in at 0.73 per share, beat the company’s own guidance of 0.7-0.72. All divisions show solid growth.

At the same time ABT increased projected full-year adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations to $2.80 - $2.90, indicating 14.0 percent growth at the midpoint.

Competitive advantage:

The main reason for being a shareholder in ABT is its moat and competitive advantage.

Founded in 1888 and with over 120 years of operational history, ABT has acquired and established dominant market share positions in all its divisions. For example, the company’s 50 consumer nutrition brands are number one or number two in 25 countries (source: annual report 2017).

ABT owns a lot of intellectual property, and they have continuous CAPEX of 1-1.5 billion dollars a year to keep competitors away (that is about 5% of revenue). And its industry has few players, and thus pricing pressure is reduced. There are four dominant companies as I see it: ABT, Stryker (SYK), Johnson&Johnson (JNJ) and Medtronic (MDT). The high amount of government regulation in these markets, the need for worldwide distribution networks, the high investment cost needed to develop new products and the long list of patents/trademarks, makes it very hard for new players to compete and thus limiting margin pressure. All these factors make ABT able to turn 12 cents of turnover into free cash flow for every dollar in sales, a pretty respectable figure.

One thing worth mentioning is that ABT is not cyclical. It’s quite recession resistant, and the stock was among those that fell the least during 2008/09. In early September 2008 it was trading at 28, and the “washout” bottom was in April 2009 at 20, even though it was trading above 20 almost all the time. Revenue from 2008 to 2009 increased 3%, EPS went from 3.12 to 3.69 and free cash flow per share increased from 3.88 to 3.97. Even though the company has changed a bit since then, I think it’s safe to say this is one of the most recession resistant companies around.

In addition Abbott’s revenues are widely diversified across divisions, and the company sells several thousand different products. This creates very stable and predictable cash flow, far more secure than most standalone drug makers such as ABBV (none of ABT’s drugs are patented). Overall, many of Abbott’s key risks get balanced out due to its diversification.

Its moat is illustrated in its outperformance compared to the market: ABT has since 1992 had about twice the return compared to S&P 500, although the outpereformance has been weak since 2010. Yes, there will be periods over many years where it underperforms, but over the long term I believe this stock will continue outperforming.

It is pretty clear this is a well managed company. CEO Miles White has, to my knowledge, been with ABT for at least 25 years. He is 63 years old, but I still reckon he will stay for some more years. During his tenure he has made more than 30 deals.

Dividend:

ABT has increased the dividend yearly for 46 years, and I'm pretty confident this will continue for many decades to come. They have paid a dividend every quarter 378 times in a row.

Current yearly dividend is 1.12 dollars, which equals a yield of 1.8%. That is about the average yield over the last ten years.

However, lately dividend growth has been slow: from 0.88 in 2014 to the current yearly 1.12 equals 6.21% CAGR. That is lower than the 7.5% CAGR in the five years prior to the divestment of ABBV. However, we can expect the dividend to grow in the same speed as the earnings growth, which I believe will be in the high single digits. The dividend is very safe. Current guidance for 2018 of about 2.85 per share indicates payout ratio is at a very low 40%.

Valuation:

The company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range for fiscal 2018 from $2.80–$2.90 to $2.85–$2.91 when it presented Q2 on the 18th of July. Further, the company increased its organic sales growth guidance for fiscal 2018 to 6.5%–7.5%.

With the current price of ABT at 63, this means forward PE is 22. That is of course not by any means a very stretched valuation, but keep in mind that ABT had on average a multiple of about 17-18 during the last 15 years (according to my own calculations). That, of course, includes ABBV, which is valued less at current prices. In my opinion ABT deserves a higher valuation than ABBV because of more diversification and less risky income.

Looking back, ABT quite frequently drops at least 10% from a previous high. The chart below shows the draw down from nearest peak (my own calculation using Amibroker):

As recently as at the end of 2016 ABT was trading under 40 dollars. And as the graph indicates, there are almost yearly drops of 10% or more. Be patient and a nice opportunity to add or start a position will surely come.

Conclusion:

There are only two recommendations for ABT (as it must be extremely overvalued to justify a sell): buy or hold. Most of the time it’s a hold, and once in a while it’s a buy. You just need to be patient and wait for the pullback.

I would love to add to my position, but on the same time I would like to have it a bit cheaper. As it is now, I have chosen to invest my capital in other foreign stocks that offer better value.

Using the average PE multiple of 18, an entry around 55 or lower seems reasonable. That is 13% below today’s price.

To get paid for waiting you can issue puts. For example, currently you receive 85 cents per share for issuing puts at 55 dollars expiring in January 2019. That equals 85 dollar for 100 shares (one contract is 100 shares). That of course means you are obliged to pay 55 USD per share if ABT trades lower in January 2019, even if ABT is trading much lower. But that is the risk you take. And you can buy back and liquidate the position whenever you want.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.