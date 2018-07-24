What To Watch For In Green Plains' Q2 Earnings

Investors should look for additional guidance from the company's management in its Q2 earnings report on the outlook for the biofuels mandate, ethanol exports, and its refocus.

U.S. ethanol and agricultural commodities producer Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) will report its Q2 earnings next week following a sharp downturn to its share price (see figure), which is trading at levels not seen since the price of WTI crude plummeted in early 2016. The first half of 2018 was a time of particular volatility for the company's share price as its operating outlook gyrated wildly thanks to continued policy uncertainty with the U.S. biofuels blending mandate and the widening trade war between the U.S. and several of its largest trade partners.

GPRE data from YCharts

Investors who bought the company's shares during past downturns were rewarded handsomely when conditions eventually improved, raising the question of whether or not a similar improvement is in the making for Green Plains. Investors will want to look for updates on the following aspects of the company's operating environment in the Q2 earnings report and subsequent earnings call for evidence that such an improvement is indeed occurring.

The export environment

In 2015 and 2016 Green Plains began to position itself to take advantage of growing U.S. exports of agricultural commodities, especially ethanol. This effort included the formation of its own logistics MLP in the form of Green Plains Partners (GPP) and investments in Gulf Coast export terminal capacity. These investments initially appeared to pay large dividends: U.S. ethanol exports increased by more than 50% between 2015 and 2017 while both the unit price and distribution at Green Plains Partners grew strongly (see figure).

GPP data by YCharts

Conditions have moved sharply against both companies in 2018 to date, however, as the Trump administration has imposed escalating import tariffs on goods from major trade partners such as the European Union and China. These partners have responded with tariffs of their own, including both ethanol and DDGS (a major co-product of ethanol production). China's imports of the latter fell by a substantial 70% between September 2016 and February 2018, and additional declines are expected as that country's tariffs begin to take hold. The odds that other importers of U.S. DDGS will pick up the slack are low given that the largest importer by far is Mexico, which recently elected a populist president of its own and is currently engaged in contentious NAFTA negotiations with the U.S.

Total U.S. ethanol exports have yet to follow suit, but only because Brazil substantially increased its imports in Q1 2018 (see figure). Brazil's overall import volumes have been weak in recent months, though, leaving the U.S. increasingly reliant on Canada at a time when those two countries are also engaged in their own NAFTA negotiations and the imposition of retaliatory import tariffs on one another's goods. GPRE's management team has traditionally provided investors with an updated export volume outlook, and its forecast for the rest of the year is even more important in the past given reduced domestic demand expectations resulting from federal policy uncertainty.

Source: EIA (2018).

The policy environment

The Trump administration has been involved in an internal tug of war over the future of the U.S. biofuels mandate, the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2], since its inauguration. President Donald Trump spoke favorably of the mandate while on the campaign trail in 2016, pledging to meet existing ethanol blending targets. The mandate is overseen by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA], however, and Mr. Trump named noted biofuels opponent Scott Pruitt as his administration's first EPA head. Before resigning this summer Mr. Pruitt actively worked to weaken the mandate, culminating in an official proposal earlier this month to reduce the amount of corn ethanol blended under it in 2019 by more than 1 billion gallons compared to previous levels. Industry observers had previously estimated that the U.S. export market would result in approximately the same volume of overseas demand per year, making the mandate especially important to ethanol producers given rising trade tensions (and vice versa as regards export volumes).

It should be noted that the EPA's earlier proposal will not be finalized until Q4 of this year, and a major revision to the proposed volumes in the final release would not be unprecedented. That said, as one of the world's largest ethanol producers with 1.5 billion gallons of annual production capacity, Green Plains is more exposed to its peers to any substantial reduction to domestic demand, especially if overseas demand does not pick up any new slack. Given this interplay between exports and the RFS2, then, investors will also want to pay attention to management's comments regarding the outlook for the mandate in the wake of Mr. Pruitt's departure. (While his interim replacement is a former fossil fuel industry lobbyist, the ethanol sector has viewed the new administrator with guarded optimism.)

Retrenchment progress

Finally, investors should also watch closely for any news regarding the strategic shift that Green Plains announced in its Q1 2018 earnings report via the following statement:

On May 7, 2018, Green Plains announced it will divest assets that do not support the company’s strategic focus on the production of high-protein feed ingredients and ethanol exports to significantly reduce or eliminate the company’s term debt and invest in high-protein process technology at certain ethanol facilities.

The company's response to the low fuel prices that characterized 2015 and 2016 was to diversify its operations beyond just ethanol and DDGS production. As I highlighted last May, however, this diversification was accomplished through an expansion of the company's debt load that has become a drag on earnings in the wake of last year's tax reform legislation. Now the company is reversing course and narrowing its focus to DDGS and ethanol exports. That decision no longer looks timely given deteriorating trade relations and it is possible that management will again modify its position in response. Investors were initially receptive to the announcement but have since soured on the idea, judging from the declining share price, making any updates on the plan from management next week important to the company's outlook.

Conclusion

The share price of Green Plains, Inc. has fallen to a multi-year low even as corn ethanol operating margins have rebounded over the same period. The strategic refocus on ethanol exports and DDGS production that management announced in its Q1 earnings report has lost much of its luster now that countries such as China have imposed large retaliatory import tariffs on both products. Furthermore, the EPA's recent proposal to reduce domestic ethanol demand via a weaker biofuels mandate is especially ill-timed for Green Plains given the current trade situation. The company's investors have much to watch for in its upcoming earnings report.

