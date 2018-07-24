An Easy Way To Increase Your Portfolio's Long-Term Returns

In my last article last week, I highlighted how future stock returns are likely to be better than many pundits think. As the U.S. economy expands over the next 20-30 years, the gains will not be distributed equally. Not all sectors have equal expected returns. Technology is likely to see much greater earnings growth than old-school sectors like utilities and telecom. Overweighting tech in your portfolio will increase your expected return over time, giving your portfolio the boost it needs.

There are a lot of different funds that invest in tech in one way or another but I would recommend a low-cost indexing approach to the sector. The classic way to overweight tech stocks is to allocate to the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), but I personally prefer the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT), which tracks the MSCI US Investable Market Index/Information Technology 25/50 Index. According to Morningstar Credit Analysis, it only trades for around 19 times 12-month forward earnings, versus around 21-22 times for the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ). As you can see, it's been a horse race over the last 5 years, with neither index gaining a clear advantage. I like VGT better than the Nasdaq 100 because VGT is a little less weighted to FANG (FB, AMZN, NFLX, GOOGL) stocks, which in my view makes it less volatile. AMZN and NFLX are in the consumer discretionary sector index for Vanguard- which trades under (VCR). VGT also holds 356 stocks, including some mid and small cap stocks, as opposed to only 103 for the QQQ. If you are sure you want a little extra exposure to FANG in your portfolio, you certainly aren't shooting yourself in the foot by investing in QQQ. That said, it's good to know how the indexes are weighted so you're the one choosing and not having your positions chosen for you by default.

My view is that technology is so dynamic that it is the one sector that you want to own as many companies as possible, rather than focus on earnings quality or low price to earnings or price to book ratios. While I like Netflix and Amazon, it's hard to say which technology companies will win over consumers, it's a lot easier to say that collectively they will make boatloads of money and that their share of GDP is likely to increase over time. The tech sector is still around 5 and 6 percent of US GDP and less than 3 percent of total employment. Compare this to 1980 when the same sector was less than 1 percent of GDP. 25 years from now, it's a pretty easy assumption to make that technology will have an even greater role in our economy.

The average investor underestimates the difference in growth between sectors.

For example, utilities and telecom are heavily regulated by the government. Regulators will want their revenue to increase about at the rate of inflation or the rate of GDP growth at the highest. While utilities and telecom did outperform during the 2008 crisis due to their bond-like revenue, the increasing profits of the technology sector are the reason why you would have made 5 times as much profit investing in tech over the last 10 years. You can get the S&P 500 sector weightings here. Note that tech is roughly 25-26 percent of the S&P 500 by market cap, followed by healthcare and financials at about 14 percent each. The telecom sector is now about 2 percent of the market cap and utilities are about 3 percent. When the S&P 500 started in 1957, 60 of the 500 companies were actually utilities!

Earnings growth for the tech sector will nicely outpace the S&P 500 over the next 25 years, as trends like increasing automation, predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and increased computing speed make our economy more efficient and aggregate tech profits rise over time.

I expect lower growth from utilities and telecom and would avoid allocating to the sectors as I believe they are a value trap. I'm a big fan of value investing but the telecom and utility sectors are likely to have much lower growth, yet utilities still trade over 17 times expected earnings and telecom shares trade closer to 18 times earnings. When all is said and done, I believe tech shares will outperform the S&P 500 by a little less than 2 percent and utility and telecom shares by over 4 percent annually. It sounds like a bold prediction, but according to Morningstar, the Nasdaq 100 has outperformed the S&P 500 by over 5 percentage points per year over the last 10 years and has outperformed the VPU and VOX by over 8 percentage points per year. The VGT has lagged the QQQ by roughly 0.75 percent per year but doesn't have as much FANG in its diet, which I feel decreases the risk. Here's a 10-year graph of all the sectors I've discussed for good measure.

The conventional wisdom is that in a down market, investing in companies like utilities and telecom is defensive. My research shows that this old-school belief doesn't quite hold up to the data. While utilities did outperform somewhat, tech shares actually outperformed telecom. Tech companies have stronger balance sheets, so while they may have a higher beta, they haven't been as susceptible to price crashes as overleveraged sectors like telecom.

By indexing to the S&P 500, you automatically get 25 percent exposure to tech. You can safely add a little more and increase your long-term returns. Don't overthink it. Make the easy play and go overweight by allocating 10 percent of your long-term holdings to technology, either through VGT or QQQ.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.