Quantamental Focus: Home Depot A Top Buy, With Improving Operating Profitability

5-Year sales coefficient of variation ((CV)) of 9.9% points to stability in Home Depot’s revenue. 5-Year EBIT ((CV)) points to strength in profitability.

Home Depot is a Top Buy in our US Large-Cap and US Consumer Discretionary Multi-Factor models for July, receiving a score of an “A” in both models.

Home Depot Inc (HD) is a specialty retailer that sells home improvement products, with a majority of its operations located in North America.

Company Description

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is a specialty retailer that sells home improvement products. Home Depot stores offer products ranging from building materials, to lawn and garden products, to home décor items. The company also provides installation, home maintenance, tool and equipment rental services, and professional service programs. Home Depot operates 2,284 stores globally, with 1980 of these locations in the US. The company also operates 182 stores in Canada and 122 locations in Mexico. Home Depot was founded in 1978, and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Quantitative Perspective

Home Depot is a Top Buy in our proprietary AI Multi-Factor US Large-Cap and US Consumer Discretionary models for July, receiving “A” scores in both models. Home Depot has ranked as a Top Buy and Attractive Buy in both our US Large-Cap and US Consumer Discretionary models the past two months, receiving an “A” score in June (just like this month) and a “B” score in May.

The company has top Low Volatility & Momentum scores in both models, and it has an attractive ranking in the Quality/Value sub-factor group. Home Depot has a neutral growth rating in both models.

Very low 5-Year sales coefficient of variation CV of 9.9% signals stability in Home Depot’s revenue. 5-Year EBIT CV points to strength in Home Depot’s profitability.

8-variable Beneish M-Score of -2.83 implies a 0.23% probability of earnings manipulation.

5-Year earnings persistence of 0.41, though relatively low, can be attributed to Home Depot’s rapidly rising earnings. From FY2014-FY2018, Home Depot’s EPS grew +19.54% per anum.

Altman Z-Score of 7.33 indicates low risk of Home Depot going bankrupt in the near-term.

Industry Outlook

Online/Mobile Commerce

US retailers are increasingly developing their digital capabilities, as online sales continue to gain a larger market share of overall retail sales. Dominant e-commerce players such as Walmart, Target, and Amazon pose a significant risk to traditional retail businesses. Specialty do-it-yourself (DIY) retailers such as Home Depot and Lowe’s appear to be resilient to changing market conditions, due to the nature of the DIY market.

A detailed regression analysis of Home Depot’s revenue, US nominal GDP, US Personal Consumption (PCE), and US Retail Sales growth suggest there is a minimal linear relationship between changes in US Nominal GDP, PCE and US retails growth on Home Depot’s sales growth. This analysis suggests that growth in revenues at DIY retailers like Home Depot have decoupled from cyclical macro drivers and would suggest there will be limited negative impact in the event of a recession.

Global Retail Trends

Globally, retail investment into technology is expected to accelerate, with 50% of retailers projected to adopt a multi-channel commerce platform by CY2019. Legacy retailer’s investment into technology as a way of competing with online sellers has pressured free cash flow, margins, and ROIC. Traditional retailers are increasingly interested in developing their data analytics, security, and mobile resources.

A significant shift towards mobile ecommerce is driving legacy retailers to bolster spending, as mobile commerce will account for 39.6% of online retail sales in CY2018, representing a 5.10% Y/Y increase.

Store Efficency

Although the focus of legacy retailers has shifted from brick-and-mortar operations to an e-commerce centric approach, in-person shopping remains crucial to retailer revenue generation as 68% of impulse purchases occur in store, compared to only 21% coming from online.

Improved store productivity through higher consumer conversion, larger average transaction size, and a higher number of units per transaction have become key metrics for retailers with a physical presence. Efforts initiated to improve store efficiency include loyalty programs, experiential retailing ((where customers are given demonstrations, or are invited to test products)), and differentiated private-label products.

Domestic Growth Outlook

US Retail Sales Growth

US retail sales increased +0.5% M/M and 6.6% Y/Y in June, marking the fifth consecutive month of sales growth. In May, retail sales were revised higher from +0.8% M/M to +1.3% on a M/M basis, which was the largest monthly increase since September 2017.

Total US retail sales in 1Q2018 are estimated to be $1.306 trillion, a 0.2% Q/Q increase. US e-commerce retail sales in 1Q2018, adjusted for seasonal variation, is estimated to be $123.7 billion, representing a 3.9% Y/Y increase.

US Consumer Purchasing Power/Indebtedness

The US savings rate of 2.8% in April 2018 represents a 4% decline from CY2015 and has fallen below 3% for just the third time since 2008. Rising health care and housing costs now consume 50% of the average American’s annual salary, leaving consumers with less discretionary income.

US consumers are increasingly more indebted, with household debt reaching USD$31.2 trillion in 1Q2018, representing an 18.5% increase from 2Q2013. Growth in auto and student loans adds further uncertainty regarding to the willingness/ability of consumers to take on further debt through credit retail purchases.

US Housing Market Climate

US home prices are rising nationally, which may change the behavior pattern of current homeowners. The S&P/Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index has risen to 200.856 as of April 2018, the highest level it has reached since it was first tracked in January 1987. Rapidly appreciating home prices have increased consumer confidence regarding investment into their homes.

There is significant potential in the home repair and remodeling subsector, with more than 65% of current US homes 30+ years old. Private Residential Fixed Investment may provide a catalyst to home improvement retailers, as the USD$779.52 billion spent on residential improvement in C1Q2018 was the highest quarterly total since C4Q2006. Specialty home improvement retailers such as Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Floor & Décor Holdings stand to benefit materially from improved consumer spending.

Business Trends and Growth Drivers

Professional consumers constitute a significant portion of Home Depot’s revenue. Home Depot’s professional customer spend nearly USD$6,600 per anum. That number has the potential to increase by 20-50% as the company expands its pro offerings. Home Depot believes that a “deepening relationship with [Home Depot’s] pro customers is yielding increased engagement, which translates to incremental spend”.

Home Depot’s focus on online sales is paying off, with robust online traffic growth: F1Q2019 online sales increased +20% Y/Y, and +21.5% in FY2018. The company is seeking to further drive revenue by providing customers with the option of adding installation services to their online purchases. Home Depot’s increased investment into its online shopping experience is driving “improved customer satisfaction scores, better conversion, and increased sales”. Conversion rates in F1Q2019 increased by more than 10% Y/Y across all devices.

Home Depot has committed USD$1.2 billion to improving the efficiency and capability of its supply chain over the next 5 years. The company plans to open several supply chain facilities in CY2018, which will be stockless market delivery hubs for larger products, such as appliance and vanities. The company also intends to test a flatbed distribution system. These initiatives are part of Home Depot’s attempts to reach a larger market with their delivery services, and provide delivery at faster rates, with the hope of driving sales higher.

Fundamental Outlook

Industry Specific Metrics

Home Depot has significantly slowed the pace of new store openings, with only 6 stores opened in FY2018. The decline in new stores has placed an emphasis on the company’s improvement in Same Store Sales (SSS) to drive top-line growth. Home Depot is experiencing accelerated Same Store Sales (SSS) growth, indicating that the company may still be in the high growth phase of its business life cycle.

Home Depot has become increasingly efficient at monetizing the square footage it operates, increasing sales/square ft. by 6.71% Y/Y in FY2018, and 24.73% from FY2014 – FY2018. Improved store sales efficiency is a key development for Home Depot, as the company focuses on developing its online business and seeks to cut wastefulness in its physical operations.

Home Depot’s Average Value per Transaction has also been steadily rising, as the company has shown material improvement regarding its capitalization on each customer interaction. This benefits Home Depot, as it alleviates the pressure of requiring new customer spending to maintain top and bottom line growth.

Revenue

While Home Depot maintains high growth potential, it is a company that is maturing. Mid-single digit revenue growth is indicative of Home Depot transitioning to a slower growth phase of its business life cycle. However, revenue growth for the company has remained relatively consistent, and has outperformed US nominal GDP growth.

As the company continues to mature, management’s focus on improving operating efficiency and profitability, rather than top-line growth, will continue to drive the attractiveness of Home Depot.

Margins

Home Depot’s operating and profit margins have expanded since FY2014. This implies improved efficiency within Home Depot’s operations, which in turn is driving improved profitability.

Home Depot’s ability to capture more profit efficiently is an encouraging signal, considering the company’s moderate revenue growth. Home Depot requires less revenue to create higher earnings, because the company is transforming revenues into net income at a higher rate.

Home Depot’s lack of rapid revenue growth, though still a factor, does not necessarily signal weakness in the company’s outlook.

Earnings Per Share

Although Home Depot’s EPS growth rate has declined rather significantly from FY2013 – FY2018 as the company matures, it is still experiencing robust earnings growth per anum. A deceleration in earnings growth is projected to continue over the next few years, but profitability is expected to remain strong with significant upside still available. Home Depot’s improving net income margin, and sustainably growing revenues, will translate to improved earnings generation in the near-term.

Profitability and Return on Capital

Home Depot’s return on equity has risen since FY2015, with expectations for further increases in the coming years. The company has significantly altered its balance sheet by decreasing equity and taking on more debt. Home Depot’s growing return on equity and Asset/Equity ratios are indicative of the company’s balance sheet adjustments.

The company’s return on assets, and asset turnover have consistently increased since FY2015, and are forecasted to continue rising looking forward. This implies that Home Depot is becoming more efficient at generating both sales and profits given the assets available to the firm.

Trading Multiples

Home Depot trades at a relatively high multiples, as investors continue to to pay a premium for Home Depot’s high-quality growth. Trading at a PEG above 1.0x shows that investors expect an acceleration in Home Depot’s continued future earnings growth.

Home Depots’ F12M P/E, which expanded 150 basis points from CY2013 - CY2015, has relatively leveled off, partially driven by the company’s higher earnings per share.

As Home Depot improves its operating profit through higher operating margins, the company’s EV/EBIDTA and EV/EBIT should contract, becoming increasingly attractive.

Peers

Compared to its peers, Home Depot appears to be moderately priced in terms of relative valuation. Home Depot has one of the higher EV/EBIDTA metrics amongst its peers, though the company should grow into its valuation as operating profit growth is realized.

Home Depot’s EV/Revenue is also high relative to its comps, though this is related to the company’s high quality operating profit and earnings.

Guidance

As of 1Q2018, Home Depot expects FY2018 revenue to increase by 6.7% on a Y/Y basis, up from a projection in 4Q2017 which called for a 6.5% Y/Y growth in revenue. Same Store Sales are expected to rise by nearly 5% Y/Y.

The company projects diluted EPS of $9.31 in FY2018, representing a 28% Y/Y growth rate.

Home Depot expects its FY2018 gross margin to widen 0.45% Y/Y, a result of a change in the company’s accounting standard in FY2018.

Investment Summary

Home Depot is a Top Buy, “A”-rated stock in our proprietary AI Multi-Factor US Large-Cap and US Consumer Discretionary models. Home Depot is an attractive opportunity for investors seeking increased exposure into the US Consumer Discretionary sector, and more specifically the US retail industry.

Home Depot has improved its earnings per share at a robust rate in recent years, and is projected to continue growing earnings looking forward, as the company focuses on increasing operating and net income through widening margins.

The company is expected to experience continued improvement in its return on capital, with particular strength in the company’s use of assets for sales and income generation.

On a T12M basis, Home Depot provided a total return of 40.90%, outperforming both the S&P 500 ((+15.74%)), and the S&P 500 consumer discretionary sector ((+24.64%)). On a YTD basis, Home Depot is outperforming the S&P 500 by 1.73%, and the company continues to represent an attractive wealth creation opportunity.

