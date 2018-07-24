Alphabet: Convoluted But Easy Gains

The one risk to the story remains elevated spending on property and equipment.

After the close on Monday, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) reported Q2 results that smashed analyst estimates. The numbers were again a quick reminder of how easily the internet search giant earns money in the face of controversy. The big headline beat is misleading, so investors need to dig into the details to derive the real ones to use in valuing the stock.

Image Source: Alphabet website

Misleading Headlines

My frustration with Alphabet focusing solely on GAAP numbers long documented in my bullish investment thesis was further brought to light with the Q2 numbers. The tech giant reported a huge beat that initially boosted the stock by over 5%.

Source: Seeking Alpha news

The beat was impressive, but the reality is that $1.17 of the beat came from a big gain in equity investments. The irony of Alphabet using GAAP numbers is that the company quickly strips out the costs for any fines like the $5.07 billion charge from the recent EC fine. Assuming one strips out the diluted EPS impact from this $1.06 billion gain on equity securities, the actual EPS was $10.58 or a still impressive albeit smaller $1.04 beat.

Source: Alphabet Q2'18 earnings release

Not having non-GAAP numbers that exclude all one-time charges versus some select ones makes comparing the quarterly numbers very difficult.

Focus On Cash Flows

Without the non-GAAP numbers, investors can focus on cash flows. For Q2, operating cash flows soared about $2.7 billion from last Q2 to $10.1 billion this quarter. Alphabet has now generated $21.8 billion of operating cash flow in the 1H of the year.

Source: Alphabet Q2'18 earnings release

As highlighted before, the big issue with GAAP numbers are the stock-based compensation expenses included in the EPS numbers that have no impact to cash. The company remains on a nearly $10 billion annual SBC pace that amounts to slightly above my previous forecast of $13 per share in annual impact to EPS based on 700 million outstanding shares.

One negative is that Alphabet is aggressively spending on building out the cloud. Purchases of property and equipment nearly doubled YoY in Q2 to $5.5 billion. The capex spending did dip from the $7.3 billion level in Q1. A key investment thesis moving forward is whether the company can further reduce capex spending away from the levels that have so far doubled the 2017 levels.

Sustained capex spending at the current levels will hurt future EPS estimates.

Non-GAAP Estimates

Ironically, the 2019 analyst estimates declined $1.03 since my article last week to $47.43. On the back of the big Q2 EPS beat, one could forecast the 2019 estimates jumping above $50 now.

GOOGL EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Throwing in a simple $13 EPS boost by excluding SBC, and one quickly arrives at a $63 EPS target for 2019. The stock trades at about $1,250 in after-hours trading. Stripping out the $130 in net cash places the current enterprise value at around $1,120. Based on the updated EPS target of $63, the stock only trades 17.8x updated estimates ex-cash.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Alphabet was a cheap stock that easily shook off the $5 billion EC fine. Using a simple 20x P/E multiple that underestimates the current 26% revenue growth rate (or 23% for constant currency), Alphabet should trade at closer to $1,400 (or $1,390 to be specific).

The stock might pull back from some of the initial gains as the big beat is more accurately absorbed by the market as a smaller gain. Alphabet though continues to be a stock to own on weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.