VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF: A Sustainable 8.5% Yield With A Big Tradeoff

While the distribution is well-covered by the ETF, buy and hold investors have not been rewarded with capital growth.

Despite offering distribution growth, there is quite of a bit of default risk involved as the borrowers are not investment grade.

Main Thesis

In this article, we will review the VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD). With a composition of high-yield equities, this ETF can indeed offer prospective investors strong equity income. With a portfolio of common stocks that offer floating rate loans to private middle market companies, BIZD has realized the benefits of rising short-term rates. Notwithstanding this and the fact that the ETF has the distributions well covered, I cannot recommend holding BIZD as a core equity income holding because high fees have effectively eroded capital growth for investors. As an alternative asset class, this BDC fund can best be used as a supplement to deliver yield in the right circumstances.

Assessment of distribution

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

For an unlevered fund made up of a portfolio of equities, a trailing 12-month yield of 8.48% is very impressive. Furthermore, you can see from the chart above that the ETF has delivered on its value proposition. Since inception, the quarterly distribution has been trending upwards as short-term rates have risen. Of course, as it is made up of high-yield equities, not only should total return be considered, but is the distribution sustainable?

Fundamental Analysis

(Source: Fund Factsheet)

The BDC business model: Provide floating rate loans to private middle market companies. Despite the fact that these loans are typically secured with property, the average credit rating for the borrowers are non-investment grade. As such, the tradeoff for the potential of receiving interest payments that rise with inflation is material default risk.

Let’s take a look at the top holding as a proxy for the portfolio:

Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC): Although this BDC has a somewhat diversified corporate strategy, their earnings are primarily generated by the floating rate loan portfolio. With selective underwriting standards, an emphasis on first-lien loans, and broad subsector diversification, ARCC management has done their due diligence to create a revenue stream with a reasonable amount of default risk. Furthermore, with almost 20% exposure to ARCC, BIZD’s performance is going to be derivative of ARCC.

(Source: ARCC May 2018 Investor Presentation)

How much risk is ARCC taking in its loan portfolio?

Although the BDC is a direct lender that originates loans and is selective about which ones to fund, there is no escaping the fact that it does invest in high yield loans. In spite of the fact that the majority of the loans are secured with property, they do take quite a bit of default risk. To illustrate, consider that management goes on record in the 2017 Annual Report to say that their loans would be rated non-investment grade by the major rating agencies.

(Source: 2018 Q1 Investor Presentation)

However, for the high-yield investor that is willing to take on some default risk in exchange for the potential to receive high current income, ARCC does strive to be on the conservative side of underwriting. As you can see from the above graph, the majority of their loans are categorized at “grade 3” which is their second lowest grade in terms of default risk. There is also pretty substantial subsector and geographic diversification with their borrowers. To further manage risk, ARCC only extends rather short duration loans that extend for up to 10 years.

Analysis of leverage in challenging interest rate environment

Because of the flattening yield curve and rising short-term rates, it will become more difficult for lenders to consistently churn out profits. This is compounded by the fact that the business cycle might be maturing. According to ARCC’s investor presentation, however, they expect to benefit from rising short-term rates because of their capital structure.

(Source: ARCC May 2018 Investor Presentation)

It’s true that the lender has done a good job of positioning itself for a rising rate environment with having largely fixed rate debt on its balance sheet. Furthermore, you can see from the image below that they have indeed been shielded from rising interest costs with their top and bottom line interest figures growing YoY. Furthermore, while being conservative with leverage doesn’t shield you from credit losses, it exposes shareholders to less volatility if they’re funding loans with mostly equity and not debt.

However, despite the mostly fixed rate financing, you can see from the image below that their financing costs are going to increase in 2022 and thereafter. Assuming there is no debt restructuring and loan performance is maintained, this should eat into shareholder profits.

(Source: Original Image - Data from 2018 10-Q and 2017 10-K)

(Source: ARCC Q1 2018 Investor Presentation)

All things considered, ARCC is a well-run BDC and has delivered on its value proposition. With a well-covered distribution, rigorous underwriting standards, and stable common stock performance, this lending stock is a good pick to be the foundation of a BDC ETF or individual stock portfolio.

As an internally managed BDC, there are no glaring operational issues. The biggest risks I see are in the macro economy. Notwithstanding that ARCC is a risky bet on private middle market companies, the closed-end fund has performed well in a strong economy. With a potentially maturing credit and business cycle, the BDC sector would likely be hit hard on its aggressive investments in cyclical sectors. The challenge, as any experienced investor knows, is that market timing has proven to be an almost futile endeavor. Rather than trying to time your purchases with your estimation of where the economy is holding, it seems your best bet is to hold a diversified portfolio (in this case BDCs) that fits your goals and risk tolerance.

Sustainability of Distributions

While there is no guaranteed method of predicting whether a high-yield distribution is going to be cut or maintained, looking at certain fund data points can paint a fairly accurate picture of a fund’s financial health.

In the case of BIZD, the historical and current figures paint a very positive picture. Since inception in 2014, they have consistently covered the distribution from NII completely. Furthermore, they have some money saved for future use in Undistributed Net Investment Income (UNII). Using ARCC as a proxy, the BDC holdings should continue to deliver strong dividends for the foreseeable future.

(Source: Original Image - Data from 2018 semi-annual report)

Asset Allocation Strategy

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Notwithstanding the aggressive nature of the Business Development Company sector, a technical analysis of the fund’s performance shows some troubling results. Even with a well-covered distribution, prospective investors must consider total return because of the potential for aggressive drawdowns.

Theoretically, a fund composed of companies that extend high yield floating rate loans should be well diversified with exposure to treasuries. However, look at the above chart of BIZD’s performance relative to treasuries; you can see it has struggled to retain its value well since inception and that diversification/rebalancing would have only helped a bit. Even assuming macroeconomic conditions are maintained for the foreseeable future, I expect more of the same performance going forward because of the unreasonably high expense ratio. Clocking in at an astounding 9.67%, the high fees are sure to have eroded investor performance to what we see above.

Although simple, there is a strategy that can make BIZD a worthwhile investment. Looking at the historical performance, Dollar Cost Averaging can work to take advantage of the volatile price movements. The tradeoff for using DCA is that you don’t get the immediate high income benefits, but this way at least avoids the risk of a lump sum investment.

Conclusion

In summation, this high-yield equity income ETF composed on BDCs should continue to deliver a reliable quarterly distribution. Where it falters is in total return because of the astronomically high fees that are deducted from performance. Although diversifying your holdings will help smooth out portfolio returns, prospective investors would still be exposed to volatility depending on the allocation. For those that are willing to invest regardless of the high fees, it seems that a Dollar Cost Average method is the best way to avoid the risk of a lump sum investment and to take advantage of the volatile price performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.