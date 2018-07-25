The Dismantling Of GE

Improving the profitability and viability of the business is one thing. Selling off substantial segments of the business is quite a different matter, not necessarily consistent with the former.

The full text of The Laws Of New York, Consolidated Laws, Business Corporations, Article 9, Section 909 - Sale, lease, exchange or other disposition of assets Business Corporation [BSC], can be found here. I am not a lawyer and I am certainly not about to offer legal opinions or advice. What I will do is discuss:

The spirit of Article 9, Section 909 - giving shareholders a say When did the current General Electric (GE) board and management decide to dismantle the business, and when was this conveyed to shareholders? Are sales of business segments necessary to create a simpler and more efficient corporate structure? Disposition of the Healthcare segment is prima facie detrimental to shareholders' interests Have the benefits of selling versus holding been thoroughly explored and explained to shareholders?

The Spirit Of Article 9, Section 909 - Giving Shareholders A Say

Essentially, Section 909 is to protect shareholders from a board and management selling off all, or substantially all of the assets of the company in which they have shares, without the express approval of shareholders. Depending on the circumstances, approval could involve a simple majority or a two-thirds majority vote of shareholders. So, the spirit of the law is it is a serious matter selling off a substantial portion of a corporation's assets and the shareholders should have an informed say.

When Did The Current GE Board And Management Decide To Dismantle The Business And When Was This Conveyed To Shareholders?

Figure 1 below is from the supplemental information (page 9) provided for the November 13, 2017, GE Investor presentation. Figure 1 shows a line item for pension and deal taxes $6 billion. Assuming ~$2 billion for pensions based on 1st half 2018 figures, that leaves ~$4 billion for deal taxes, and in latest guidance that has not changed.

Figure 1

Figure 2 below is from the presentation given by recently appointed Chairman and CEO John Flannery at the same November 13, 2017 investor presentation.

Figure 2

Below is a selection of excerpts from the Chairman and CEO's presentation to shareholders on November 13, 2017:

This is a heavy lift, but we know where we're going. So we'll walk you through that today. Why do we exist? …How do we impact the world for the next 100 years the same way we have for the last 100 years? So trying to get to the bottom of those questions and think about those really force you to look for the soul of the company again. And in essence, I'd just say GE is a company that matters to the world. So for 125 years, we just tackled the biggest challenges the world faces. So light, flight, health, these are the absolute underpinnings of the modern world. It's always been this mix of sparks of innovation with just sheer determination to succeed. It's been a company that does things, solves things, lines things out, sweats the details. The harder, the better, bring it on. That's been the essence of the company, affecting the world for over 100 years. …I'd start just by pointing you to this slide, just as a reflection, the 125-year history of the company. On one level, this is just an incessant stream of technology breakthroughs going back to the first light bulb, the first X-ray, the first jet engine, the first CT, the LEAP, the H turbine. …And I'd say the first impression I had joining the Healthcare business, this was a business that had not been growing. Many people wanted us to sell it or dispose of it, and I walked in and spent time with the teams and the customers, and okay, this is fundamentally a very good business. Big installed base, big change in the industry, secular growth. This is a good business. And we really just stepped back and said let's focus on 3 things. Let's focus on operating rigor. Let's focus on capital allocation and let's focus on the culture of the business. (bolding of selected text by author)

That sounded like a man with vision, and certainly not one entertaining any idea of selling off the Healthcare segment. Subsequent events, and reflecting on that $4 billion deal taxes projection, gives me pause for thought. Did the failure of Power to lift cause a change in sentiment, an abandonment of the vision? A return to the previous policy of winding down activities, to make the business more manageable, by selling off segments? Was the provision for the $4 billion deal taxes last November an indication this was always the plan or just a recognition of the need for a fall-back option that is now being pursued? Was this an option under the Immelt plan, now resurrected?

Are Sales Of Business Segments Necessary To Create A Simpler And More Efficient Corporate Structure?

November 13, 2017 - John Flannery:

So light, flight, health, these are the absolute underpinnings of the modern world. …the first light bulb, the first X-ray, the first jet engine, the first CT, the LEAP, the H turbine.

Boston June 26, 2018 - John Flannery, Chairman and CEO of GE, said:

Today marks an important milestone in GE's history. We are aggressively driving forward as an aviation, power and renewable energy company-three highly complementary businesses poised for future growth. We will continue to improve our operations and balance sheet as we make GE simpler and stronger.

Operational advantages of selling off businesses according to GE, in June 26, 2018 press release:

GE is making fundamental changes to how it will run the company. The new GE Operating System will result in a smaller corporate headquarters focused primarily on strategy, capital allocation, talent, and governance. It will result in better execution, increased speed and is expected to generate at least $500 million in corporate savings by the end of 2020. Under the new GE Operating System, most resources and services traditionally held at the headquarters level will be realigned to the businesses.

Kieran Murphy, president and CEO of GE Healthcare, will continue to lead GE Healthcare as a standalone company, maintaining the GE brand. - "As an independent global healthcare business, we will have greater flexibility to pursue future growth opportunities, react quickly to changes in the industry and invest in innovation."

The separation will provide BHGE with enhanced agility and the ability to focus on leading in the oil and gas industry.

My takeaway from the above is an admission that elements of the GE Operating System have been impeding the flexibility and pursuit of growth opportunities and innovation in the Healthcare and Oil & Gas segments. This is being fixed by transferring most of these elements to the businesses, resulting in a saving of $500 million in corporate headquarters costs by 2020 (no mention of the cost impact on the segments). Only by separation from, and independence from the corporate headquarters can these businesses truly thrive. However, the smaller corporate headquarters will still focus on strategy, capital allocation, talent, and governance. A couple of questions arise. Will that strategy focus continue to extend to Healthcare and Oil & Gas and will they pay for it? Is it necessary to sell segments of the business to fix the corporate headquarters GE Operating System?

Disposition Of The Healthcare Segment Is Prima Facie Detrimental To Shareholders' Interests

GE is effectively selling 20% of its Healthcare asset and using the proceeds to reduce debt. If an EV/EBIT multiple of 13.5 (see here) were to be applied to determine the sale price, that would imply an EBIT earnings rate of ~7.4%. Let us assume an enterprise value [EV] of $50 billion for Healthcare. Under the proposed sale, $10 billion (20% of the $50 billion) will be received by GE and used to reduce debt. Let us assume an average interest rate of 4% on the debt. GE (and its shareholders) will suffer a loss in income before tax of $0.34 billion per year due to foregoing earnings rate of 7.4% on the $10 billion equity given up, to save interest expense at a rate of 4.0% on the $10 billion reduction in debt. What makes this worse is the indicated ~$4 billion for deal taxes, leaving only $6 billion for reduction of debt. That would result in an immediate one-off loss of $4 billion after tax and ongoing losses of $0.5 billion per year before tax.

Have the benefits of selling versus holding been thoroughly explored and explained to shareholders?

I believe the management have communicated quite well on the steps that are being taken. At the same time, I believe there has been a lack of communication on the advantages of the steps that are being taken to sell 20% of the Healthcare business to raise funds, versus the organic growth that was proposed last November. There was good communication on the deliberations leading to the dividend cut, noting the reliance on this income by many shareholders. With a continuation of deterioration in the cash position, a further discussion why selling off 20% of the excellent Healthcare segment, rather than eliminating the dividend, is warranted. Assuming $10 billion for 20% of healthcare less $4 billion in deal taxes gives $6 billion net. The same result could be achieved by suspending the dividend for 18 months, resulting in retention of a profit generating healthcare business, contributing 25% more earnings for GE shareholders than would otherwise be the case. And that 25% greater earnings will apply indefinitely through and beyond the period of a dividend cut, supporting higher dividends far into the future, once dividends are recommenced.

