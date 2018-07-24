Central European Media Enterprises Ltd (CETV) CEO Michael Del Nin on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:CETV) Q2 2018 Results Conference Call July 24, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Mark Kobal - Head, IR

Michael Del Nin - Co-CEO

Christoph Mainusch - Co-CEO

David Sturgeon - CFO

Daniel Penn - General Counsel

Analysts

Piotr Raciborski - Wood & Company

Operator

Hello, my name is Michelle, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Central European Media Enterprises Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remark, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded today, July 24, 2018.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Mark Kobal, Head of Investor Relations at CME, who will be your moderator today. Mr. Kobal, you may begin your conference.

Mark Kobal

Thank you, Michelle. Good afternoon and good morning everyone, and welcome to CME's Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. We issued our earnings press release earlier today, a copy of which is available on our website, cme.net along with a brief presentation that we will refer to you during this call. On the call today are Michael Del Nin and Christoph Mainusch, Co-Chief Executive Officers of CME; David Sturgeon, Chief Financial Officer; and Daniel Penn, General Counsel.

Our presentation today will contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors. Important factors that contribute to such risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other cautionary statements in our SEC filings including the Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

During this call, we will also refer to certain financial information that is not in U.S. GAAP. A description of these non-GAAP financial measures, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, is available on our website in the appendix to the earnings call presentation. Additional information that may also be found in Note 19 to our financial statements in the Form 10-Q.

Lastly, following the previously announced agreement to the sale of our operations in Croatia and Slovenia, these businesses are classified as held for sale and presented as discontinued operations for all periods. Our discussion today relates to our continuing operations in the 4 remaining operating segments.

And with that, I'll hand the call over to Michael and Christoph.

Michael Del Nin

Thanks, Mark, and thanks to everyone for joining the call. There are several topics for us to cover today, so let's quickly hit the headlines before getting into the details. In terms of our financial performance, the second quarter finished right in line with our expectations, as indicated on our last earnings call. Our outlook for the rest of the year is also unchanged, and we continue to expect that the growth and profitability will accelerate sharply in the second half of 2018, leading to another full-year of outstanding results and strong free cash flow generation.

We made progress on the asset divestitures, receiving regulatory approval to complete the sale of our Croatian business, which we expect will happen in the coming days. The proceeds from that transaction will be used to immediately pay down our debt and pro forma for the sale the Company will have the lowest amount of growth deck on its balance sheet than at any point in the last decade. That allows us to reach additional benefits from the debt re-pricing that we put in place in April, setting us up to reduce our average borrowing rate to just about the lowest levels that the Company has ever known.

Looking more closely at the second quarter and first half results, on a consolidated basis, net revenues reached a 160 million for the quarter, an increase of 9% at actual rates. As expected due to a number of factors, our operations maintained their financial performance from last year at constant rates. Some of that was due to an ongoing shift in advertising spending towards Q1, exacerbated this year by the timing of Easter, but also playing a part this year with the destructions to viewing patterns caused by major sporting events like the World Cup and an unusually warm spring season in the bulk of our markets.

Over the entire first half of the year with some of these factors balancing out, net revenues increased 16% at actual rates and 3% at constant rates. Due to continued success in controlling costs, OIBDA in the second quarter was 56 million, an increase of 8% at actual rates and flat at constant rates. In H1 with the effects of this phasing minimize, OBIDA growth was stronger increasing 19% to the actual rates and 8% at constant rates. Thanks to this growth, the OBIDA margins expanded by a 130 basis points over the same period in 2017. This also led to higher cash flow generation with unlevered free cash flow from continuing operations with 89 million in H1, an increase of 39% on last year.

As I said, the results were right in line with our expectations for the quarter, but clearly they also reflect something of a slowdown in the sort of advertising revenue growth that we have experienced in recent quarters especially in Romania, which has been a driver of growth for some time. We anticipate the TV ad revenues will pick up again in second the half of the year particularly in Slovakia, and the cost will be lower overall as investments in local content more than offset by other savings. Therefore, we expected growth will improve significantly both in terms of top line and profitability over the next couple of quarters.

Continued strong operating performance will ultimately enable us to benefit from additional improvements in our capital structure. Since we last spoke to you, the warrant exercise window closed and our largest shareholder now AT&T's Warner Media exercised their 101 million warrants, taking the total number of warrants exercised prior to their expiration to nearly all 114 million. We immediately put the proceeds from these latest warrant exercises to work, and together with cash generated by the business, we paid a €110 million debt in early May.

This brings the total amount of debt already repaid so far this year, to a €160 million, leading about €40 million principal on our nearest maturity and resulting in about $910 million of net debt at the end of June. Together with the improved operating performance, this resulted in a net leverage ratio of 4.4 times at the end of the second quarter, down about a half churn since March. With this leverage, our average cost of borrowing is approximately 4%. The expense for the re-pricing transaction completed at the end of April is about 190 basis points lower than what we were paying just a few months ago.

I’ll now hand the call over to Christoph.

Christoph Mainusch

Thank you, Mike, good afternoon and good morning to everyone. With the conclusion of the spring season during the second quarter, CME has confirmed its status as the audience share leader in all four territories. While big sporting events from public TV channels such as the FIFA World Cup can have some impact on our program performance, there’s less disruption in the commercial TV advertising market, and it is clear that the TV audiences in our region continue demand more local high quality content.

CME has long been setting high standards for content development and they are very proud of our success with new productions. This year, we introduced new telenovela in Slovakia and Bulgaria that became important additions to the evening line up. They were at five nights a week, benefitted the programs following them and also increased traffic across our digital properties. We’ve always invested in our core assets and will continue to strengthen our programming lineup with new formats in addition to local favorite brand opportunity as well.

Turning to the TV ad markets, development, we expect the second quarter to match the result of last year. Most of the weakness was isolated to the month of April when advertising markets across the region were down. Growth has generally returned since then, and then we believe that most of the downturn in April can be attributed to the phasing of spending compared to last year. Based on full year commitment, we anticipate higher levels of spending in the remainder of 2018. In the first quarter of the year, we estimate TV ad market in other countries increased by 4% overall at constant rates compared to the same period in 2017.

In the Czech Republic, estimated market growth of 2% was driven primarily by selling more GRPs as advertisers spent more during the first quarter including more advertising around the Olympic while the market was broadly flat in the second quarter. The market grew by 5% in Romania due to higher average prices as well as more GRPs sold related to a new primetime formats on a competing channel. In Slovakia, 4% market growth resulted from higher average prices which were partially offset by the competition selling fewer GRPs. And in Bulgaria, we estimate the market grew by 9% due to selling more GRPs which was partially offset by lower average market prices.

We expect television to remain a cornerstone of building awareness for existing brands and new product launches, and we continued to expand our offering with complementary product to improve the reach we provide for advertisers and diversify our revenues. In fact, the teams in each of the countries have been busy in '18 with the redesign of our AWOL services and preparations for the re-launch this year. We have already seen more diversified revenues so far in 2018 as carriage fees and subscription revenues increased by 4%, in the first half of 2018, reflecting the continued trend of our subscriber growth in the region as well as higher prices.

And now, I turn it to over the Dave to walk us through the segment results.

David Sturgeon

Thanks Christoph. Our segment results begin on the Slide 13 of our presentation. In the Czech Republic, TV app revenues were broadly flat with conference rates in the second quarter of 2018. Reflecting a decrease in average prices, it was mostly offset by selling more GRPs. Carriage fees and subscription revenues increased by 22%. Future increase in the number of subscribers as well as new contracts with higher. Costs increased due to higher content cost, which reflected higher quality local fiction production this year compared to the schedule in 2017. This was partially offset by spending less on foreign acquired program.

In Romania, TV ad revenues decreased to constant rates from selling fewer GRP, which was partially offset by higher prices. Carriage fees and subscription revenues were also lower, primarily due to subscriber audits that benefitted the prior year. However, our OBIDA margin improved during the second quarter with cost also increased/decreased. There were savings on content costs from both production costs for locally produced formats this year when compared to the schedule in 2017 as well as savings on foreign acquired programming. The quarter also benefitted from lower bad debt charges and the reversal of the legal accrual.

TV ad revenues in Slovakia increased by 1% during the quarter due to higher sponsorship revenues, which were partially offset by filling fewer GRPs related to the timing of Easter this year compared to last year. In addition, there was some impact of phasing on the part of advertisers. We've spent more in the second quarter of 2017 following our exit from DTT at the beginning of last year while campaigns was start earlier in 2018. Costs increased due to higher spending on content as there were more costs associated with the new series launched this year. We also incurred significant legal and professional fees.

In Bulgaria, TV ad revenues increased by 8% due to higher average prices. This was partially offset by selling fewer GRPs as a result of the timing of some campaigns, which started earlier this year when compared to the timing of bookings in 2017 and that were already reflected in the first three months of 2018. Cost decreased due to lower bad debt charges and lower professional fees, which was partially offset by higher content cost, as we launched the new telenovela on our main channel in the active prime timeslot.

Now I’ll hand the call back to Michael.

Michael Del Nin

Thanks, Dave. Looking ahead to the remainder of 2018, we expect even better financial results and continued progress on our deleveraging plan. The latter start to the repayment of the 2019 year alone and a significant portion of accrued guarantee and commitment fees once we complete the sale of our operations in Croatia at the end of this month. In early July, we agreed to allow for the sale of our Croatian and Slovenian operations to close independently of each other. And last week, the buyer received final regulatory approval required to complete the Croatian transaction.

Proceeds from Nova TV in Croatia will be €85 million plus the working capital adjustments still to be finalized, which we expect to result in total proceeds of about $100 million. If we’ve been able to repay debt with these proceeds prior to the end of June, our net leverage ratio would have been about four times. So with improved operating performance, we would expect to be under four times at the end of Q3. And with this debt repayment together with the €160 million of debt already repaid so far in 2018, we will have repaid about one quarter of our total gross debts since the beginning of the year; a remarkable transformation of our financial position in such a short period of time.

The sale of POP TV in Slovenia for a €145 million plus any working capital adjustment remains subject to certain closing conditions, including approval by the Slovenian competition agency. We’ve agreed to extend the launch update to the middle of September in order to facilitate completing that transaction. Once this occurs, we continue to expect that we’ll end the year with a net leverage ratio of about three times. In terms of our financial performance for the rest of the year, as I mentioned earlier, we expect OIBDA growth rates to pick up in H2, allowing us to reiterate the guidance we gave on our last earnings call.

We continue to expect that OIBDA growth for the full year will be in the mid-teens at constant rates, which following the weakening of European currencies against the dollar over the last few months translates into OIBDA of around $200 million for 2018, or about 20% growth at actual rates, assuming current FX levels hold through the end of the year. This anticipated OIBDA growth should result in unlevered free cash flow growth of 20% to 25% at actual rates. This keeps us well on track for continued deleveraging after cutting CMEs average borrowing costs by nearly two thirds in three years.

Our lower gross debt balance will result in run rate debt service obligations that are almost one quarter that of their recent peak. When combined with the increased operating performance, this will significantly benefit free cash flow, providing additional financial resources to sustain investments in our core operations and allowing us to begin considering uses of cash other than solely using it to repay debt.

I'll now turn things back over to Mark, so that we can take your questions.

Mark Kobal

Thank you, Michael. That concludes our prepared remarks, and so we will move to the Q&A portion of the call. Michelle, please open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Thank you. And now I hand the call back over to Mr. Kobal.

Mark Kobal

Okay, thank you. Our first caller is coming from Piotr Raciborski from Wood & Company.

Piotr Raciborski

My first question mostly relates to Romania. Could you please elaborate on the weakness in the markets a little bit more because we have a considerable drop here? And my second question is. Could you please elaborate on the competition in whole of your markets? Where do you see like the biggest pressure on prices and who seems to be like the most aggressive player in your markets? And my first questions, you mentioned that you might consider using your funds in other aims than deleveraging at some point of time. Could you please give some more information on that? Whoever and when could we expect some more comment on potential dividends from CME?

Mark Kobal

So, we will start with the operations with Christoph.

Christoph Mainusch

Thank you, Mark, and thank you for the question. So, the TV app market in Romania as you know in the last two years has grown significantly with double digit growth in each of the last two years. This has come down as there were a couple of sectors why we saw the lower growth rate in the Q2 and in H1. The first is as we have said at the speeches said at the beginning, there was phasing between the quarters, so, but even if you take the quarter together, the market growth in Romania is lower than what we have seen last year.

That's a second item to be mentioned here that was due to the good weather. There was a lower demand and there was less total TV. So there was less ratings for lower volume, which has led to lower advertising. And we had on a third channel, [Kanal D] in one of our commercial competitors. There was one new format which as well has taken some GRPs away from us.

So, that's to your Romania, and when you've been I would like to give you an outlook for the remainder of the year. We believe that we grow in the second half of the year in the market with in line with H1, possibly a bit better, but it won't be a worse than what we have seen at the beginning of the year resulting in a similar profitability on that country.

Generally, on your question on competition of pricing, you know due to the fact that we are clearly, obviously and this applies there to Romania, which we just talk about, don’t forget that our next competitor, we are than 50% in audience higher than our commercial competitor. So, we follow our premium pricing strategy and therefore I believe that we can hold this position due to our strong performance of costs. There is -- where there’re no more GRPs in the market, the pressure on pricing is always higher, but we have seen that is well in the past that we could maintain our pricing levels and even could grow that.

David Sturgeon

Yes, on capital allocation, we're just reviewing where we're at the moment, right. As we said, if you pro forma our existing capital structure for the proceeds that we’re about to receive in Croatia, that would put us basically on the cost of about four times leverage. We think that will be under four times levered by the end of Q3 and that obviously benefits us because it triggers the further reduction in our borrowing costs. And there once we get Slovenia done, that takes us into the ballpark of that three times levered by the end of this year.

So, as we think about capital allocation and diverting funds to other things other than just paying back debt. I think that is not a 2018 consideration because as we said at the end of the year. It would be still about three times levered. There are under our existing financing agreements, restrictions on our ability to issue dividends unless we have total leverage below 2.75 times trailing OIBDA. And so from that perspective, we don’t anticipate to be there by the end of this year.

I think that if you look at the increases in profitability that we’re seeing, if you look at the increases in free cash flow generation that we’ve experienced and that we anticipated going forward, I think obviously we continue to expect that we will be levering at that ratio, we'll come down that it does set us up for an opportunity at some time in the not-too-distant future to consider something like dividends.

We don't have an exact timing for that. We also don't -- we haven’t articulated and warrant today a target leverage ratio that we’re going to live within -- in the long-term. But I think that, as we get towards -- as the divestitures happen and as we get towards those sorts of leverage ratios that we’ve spoken about then we’ll say something about our expectations for what target we expect to get going forward and what the use of funds would be at that point.

Piotr Raciborski

So you have, like, no incentives to go below 2.7 times net debt to EBITDA, can we say that it’s like your targets, long-term target ratio, or what you feel safer at a lower leverage?

David Sturgeon

I am not -- I want to clarify, I didn’t say we had no incentives to go onto 2.75. I think that the analysis of the appropriate target leverage ratio is something that we're still working on internally. And as I said, I haven’t disclosed publicly yet. We will do that in the future. What I'm saying is that, under the existing launch that we have, we can't pay dividends until where -- until out first likely just 2.75 times. So as to whether or not that is the right long-term target or not, I'm not sure, but dividends are not going to happen until we at least get to those levels.

Mark Kobal

Okay, thank you everyone for joining us today. As a quick reminder, you can keep up-to-date and follow our progress between earnings calls on our website, cme.net, since we routinely post important information there about our company and its operations. We're also available for your feedback and additional questions anytime.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes the Central European Media Enterprises Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Please disconnect your lines at this time and have a wonderful day.