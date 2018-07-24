Sector And Industry Analysis For Companies In The Brazilian Index IBrX 50

Over the past two weeks, I have written two articles focused on the P/E and P/S ratios for the Brazilian Index IBrX 50. All the data compiled for these two articles were then organized in order to create this article. So this article is the grand finale and I hope you enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed writing it. For those who have not yet read my article on the IBrX 50 P/E, here is a quick overview of the main idea. In the article, I demonstrated that the IBrX 50 is positively correlated with Ibovespa with a correlation factor of 0.99893 and an R2 of 0.99785. Also, all of the 50 shares that are in the IBrX 50, are in IBOV too. IBOV has 17 more companies in it than IBrX 50 but since the weight given to these companies is very low, their effects on the correlation are minimum. I also made the case that this data can be applied to the equity returns of EWZ as it is an almost full replication of the Bovespa Index.

This study almost became one of those never-ending projects. I was only going to show the P/E and P/S ratios but then I added the 2018 Forward ratios. Not satisfied with myself, I added the 2019 Forward ratios. Still unsatisfied, I included the PEG ratios. I was about to add the EV/EBITDA ratios and I decided not to because I want this report to be published before the earnings season kicked off in Brazil.

Bureaucratic Part Of The Study:

Though the following points are "bureaucratic" in nature, they are important and should not be skipped.

First, the task of classifying each company by sector and industry is a very delicate one, to say the least. The reason that it is so delicate is that it is a subject that almost everyone agrees to disagree on even with the existence of the Global Industry Classifications Standard. In hopes of avoiding entering into this dispute and in order to best satisfy my readers, I chose to let Bloomberg fight this fight for me. Though there is a couple of classifications that I disagree with, the majority of them I agree with and think are accurate classifications. There is one company, MRV, that was classified as Consumer Discretionary and Home and Office Products. I have no doubt that this is wrong and I classified it as a part of the Financials sector and Real Estate industry.

Now for the subject of the "In Index Market Cap" of each company. This value represents only the shares that are represented in the index. For example, Lojas Americanas has a common share (LAME3) and a preferred share (LAME4) and only LAME4 is in the Index. So I calculated "In Index Market Cap" as total shares outstanding of LAME4 multiplied by the price of LAME4 on the 16th of July, 2018. Too easy!

Now I need to explain the industry classification of the Energy and Industrials sectors. The classification "State-Owned Oil, Gas and Coal" for the companies (in reality it is just Petrobras common and preferred shares) in the Energy sector is an industry classification that I created. I feel that this classification is necessary in order to see the difference between the ratios of the other companies in this sector as compared to the ratios of Petrobras (PBR). The Industrials sector had a different issue which was that each of the three companies in this sector was in a different industry. If I divided it up further, I felt like the message would get lost.

And the last administrative subject, before we get to the best part of this study, is the sources of the Forward P/E data. When you look up a ticker on yahoo finance, you will see a submenu called "Analysis". The majority of the future EPS data that I used came from yahoo finance. There were three companies that did not have this data available and I found this data on the Wall Street Journal's webpage. The EPS data that I used was the average estimated annual EPS. This data was all collected on the 14th of July, 2018. As for the prices, I used the closing price of each share as of the 16th of July, 2018 to calculate the numerator. The "2018/19 g%" is the EPS growth % from 2018 to 2019 and I use this number to calculate the PEG ratio.

Now for The Main Course:

While analyzing the below information I feel that it is important to always keep these two points fresh in your memory. First is the fact that 10 stocks account for over 64% of the index. Second, PBR, VALE, and ITUB each have a weight of over 10% in the index. This means that the index has high exposure to unsystematic risk which means it offers low diversification benefits to an investor as compared to an index like the Russell 2000. This also applies to Ibovespa and consequently to EWZ. Bottom line, bad results in one of these stocks will greatly affect the performance of the index.

The first thing that probably caught your attention was that the Financials sector, which accounts for 36% of the index, is undervalued when compared to the Index. The Financials sector P/E is 12.3X and its Forward P/E (2018) is 10.5X while the Index P/E is 18.9X and its Forward P/E (2018) is 12.5X. It has a PEG of 0.93 and it would be even lower if it wasn't for the Institutional Financial Services industry being overvalued. Further analysis leads me to believe that the opportunity in this sector is in the Banking industry.

The Banking industry's total weight in the index is 24% which means it has a strong influence on the sector's P/E. I have been told by a couple of analysts that the Brazilian Banking industry is very hard to model and value. It is logical to believe that if investors are not able to correctly value an industry that this industry will have lower the demand for its shares and consequently keep its prices lower. Though this point is valid, I believe it explains very little as to why the industry and sector are undervalued. The three main issues that I believe have caused this sector to be undervalued are the current low-interest rate environment, slow growth in corporate loans and the possibility of higher delinquency rates in consumer loans. The Brazilian interest rate (SELIC) is currently 6.4% which is a lot lower than the most recent high of 14.15% in 2015. Consequently, the loan yields have fallen a couple hundred basis points more than the Brazilian interest rate, as seen in this article on Itau. This causes the interest income to decrease while expenses remain fixed, making the banks less profitable. Also, corporations are not feeling "it" and when I say "it" I mean the motivation in the current economic and political environment as seen in the graph below. This has caused a decrease in the demand for loans which in turn decrease the interest income.

Even with all these pitfalls, I still find it hard to justify such a low P/E ratio for an industry that has had positive net income for the past five years and is estimated to have a 14% earnings growth. The PEG ratio of 0.79 just reaffirms my conviction. I looked at the Net Income for all four banks in the Index and none of them had a Net Loss (I only looked at their annual financial statements). The bank with the lowest P/E ratio is Banco do Brazil (OTCPK:BDORY). Over the past four years, the bank has lost a little over 23% in interest income. Also prior to 2014, their loan loss provision was about 10% of interest income and the past two years it has been about 16-17% of interest income. It's current P/E ratio is 7.6 and has a PEG ratio of 0.35. BINGO!

With an estimated 2019 EPS growth of 14% and a PEG ratio of 1 (fair-valued), this justifies a 14X P/E. If the Banking industry increases to 14X P/E and the 2018 estimated average EPS for the industry occurs then the upside for the industry is about 34%. All else the same, this would represent an 8% increase for the Index.

The Basic Materials sector appears to be slightly overvalued. I feel that the market is expecting a large increase in earnings for the Forest & Paper Products industry and a return to past profitability for the Iron & Steel industry as can be interpreted by comparing their P/E ratios to their Forward P/E ratios. In my opinion, the Forest & Paper Products industry is trading at an above-market P/E because of that magical IB word, "Synergies". These synergies are expected to come from the Suzana (OTCPK:SUZBY) and Fibria (FBR) merger. The Forward P/E for this industry is a little larger in comparison to the Index Forward P/E. Also, the PEG ratio is greater than 1. These signals lead me to believe there should be a slight correction in the industry P/E ratio. Quick note, the belief that the merger will not be approved due to antitrust issues is a common case to short a stock. In this case, I believe this merger has a high probability of being approved because of the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) involvement in both companies.

The market is expecting the Iron & Steel industry to have a great year but this is not a growth story. The industry suffered in 2017, specifically in the 2nd and 4th quarters. Though the market is expecting a large increase (89% above 2017) in earnings for 2018, the Forward P/E is still below the Index Forward P/E for both 2018 and 2019. Note: This large increase in earnings is, in reality, just a return to original profitability. There are two possible reasons for this. First is that the market is not totally convinced that the industry will achieve this lofty goal and consequently increased the industry-specific risk. Second is that this industry is undervalued. I am inclined to believe that the first reason is the real reason. VALE had a bad 2nd quarter due to higher freight costs, higher leasing costs (pelletizing plants), higher services and material costs and it wrote down a mining asset in Canada. Also during this period, Platts IODEZ lost around 27% in value, they suffered from a non-cash loss due to the exchange rate variations and devaluation of the shares it owns in Mosaic (Mark-to-Market). Besides the write-down in Canada, all of the other factors that caused a below expectations 2Q17 are even more probable in the current economic environment, especially the exchange rate variations. So given the 1Q18 EPS of R$ 0.98 for Vale, they will have to average close to R$1.55 EPS over the next three quarters in order to meet analysts' expectations. After quickly analyzing their net income over the past five years, I do feel that the probability of meeting analysts' expectations is low.

With a current P/E ratio of 54.4X, you would be very inclined to believe that the Energy sector is extremely overvalued and under most circumstances, you would be right. Then the current P/S ratio of 0.6X would lead you to believe the complete opposite, that it is actually undervalued since the IBrX 50 is trading at 1.4X Sales Per Share. It is in my opinion that Petrobras and consequently the sector is slightly overvalued and here is why. Petrobras currently has a Forward P/E of 12.7X for 2019. The Forward P/E for its non-state ran peers and the index is 12.1X and 11.2X respectively. The current P/E ratio for the Oil, Gas & Coal industry is 15.7X and the PEG ratio is less than one. It is estimated that Petrobras will grow earnings by 14% in 2019 which 600bps less than what is expected of its peers. Using all of this information, I estimated that Petrobras should trade around 14X to 15X normalized earnings.

While analyzing the Energy sector, I ran into a stock that I feel could generate alpha. Ultrapar has a current P/E ratio of 18X and a PEG ratio of 0.75. UGP seems to be undervalued and I would encourage anyone who is interested in this sector to further analyze this company.

All indicators, except for the P/S ratio, are telling the same story for the Consumer Staples sector and that story is one of an overvalued sector or is it? The current P/E ratio is effected by Brazil Foods and its negative earnings. BRFS is also expected to have a negative EPS in 2018 which also affects the 2018 Forward P/E ratio. The 2019 Forward P/E ratio for the sector is 17.6X which is greater than the index's Forward P/E ratio of 11.1X. The important piece of information here is the sector's earnings growth. The sector is expected to grow its earnings by 42.5% from 2018 to 2019. If you assume a fair valued PEG ratio of 1 means that the industry should trade at around 42 to 43 times EPS. Taking into consideration the effects of the negative EPS of BRFS, the low EPS of OTCQX:JBSAY, and the market growth expectations, I feel that the sector is trading at a fair value.

I will not go into deep analysis of the last five sectors because together they make up only 17.5% of the total index IBrX 50. I would like to point out that the Consumer Discretionary sector is showing signs of an overvalued sector whilst Industrials, Utilities, and Communication seem to be undervalued. Also, since the Health Care sector only has one company in it, I would encourage you not to put too much importance on its sector analysis.

^IBX50 PRICE R$ 13,132 BRLUSD 0.2652 EWZ PRICE $ 35.64 MAX R$ 14,316 MAX FX R$ 0.2703 MAX $ 39.60 MIN R$ 11,832 MIN FX R$ 0.2381 MIN $ 28.83 UPSIDE >>> 9% UPSIDE >>> 2% UPSIDE >>> 11% DOWNSIDE>>> -10% DOWNSIDE>>> -10% DOWNSIDE>>> -19%

The data used to estimate the maximum and minimum price of the IBrX 50 index was created using only three months of past data. This data by itself is in no way sufficient enough to come to a conclusion. The estimates for the FX rates maximum came from the Brazilian Central Banks market report called focus and the minimum is the historical all-time low during the past 5 years.

In my opinion, the Financials sector is undervalued, the Basic Materials sector is slightly overvalued, the Energy sector is slightly overvalued, the Consumer Staples sector is fair valued, the Consumer Discretionary sector is overvalued and the remaining sectors are undervalued. Due to this conviction, I feel that EWZ still has room to increase. If you decide to go long EWZ, I would encourage you to do so by using a Bull spread options strategy. I suggested this strategy because of the current Brazilian political environment and the upcoming elections. I will not suggest any specific options in order to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

In the future, I will publish an article on my Grinold-Kroner analysis for the IBrX 50. Also, I will publish the updates for the P/E and P/S ratios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.