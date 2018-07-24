National Retail Properties: Slow And Steady Wins The Race

While it won't make you rich overnight, buying at today's yield is a pretty sure way to lock in long term 8-10% annualized returns with very low risk.

National Retail Properties (NNN) epitomizes the mantra "slow and steady wins the race" through its safe and steady wealth compounding machine. While I passed up a golden opportunity to add shares earlier this year in pursuit of what I considered to be more attractive buys (i.e., Kimco (KIM) - see my analysis here - and Brixmor (BRX) - see my analysis here), NNN is still very much on my radar. While current prices are what I would consider fair, I am waiting for a 5%+ yield to provide additional margin of safety and the prospect of market-beating returns over the long run.

Safety

NNN offers a highly safe dividend yield that even its impressive BBB+ credit rating and stable outlook from Standard & Poor's may understate. With 2,800 properties in 48 U.S. states, ~29.1 million square feet of GLA, stellar occupancy rates (99.2% and even found a way to improve 10 basis points last quarter), and a remaining weighted-average lease term of 11.4 years (only 4% of leases expire through 2019), NNN boasts a highly diversified and low volatility portfolio that should continue to provide highly stable cash flows for the next decade and beyond.

When you factor in that its leases are triple net (the tenant pays for taxes, maintenance, and insurance), with over 400 tenants (of which the top tenant is investment-grade 7-Eleven and comprises just 6.2% of total ABR), and its primary business exposure is commerce-resistant, the portfolio's profit moat looks even more impenetrable.

Cementing the safety of its dividend are the strong balance sheet and the fairly low payout ratio. 99.7% of NNN's assets are unencumbered, it enjoys ~$1.5 billion in liquidity accessible at an attractive rate of LIBOR + 87.5 bps, its most recent accessing of debt markets brought in $400 million of 10-year notes at a 3.55% effective interest rate, and it boasts a well-laddered debt maturity profile along with strong debt metrics (interest coverage: 5.1x, fixed-charge ratio: 3.8x, and Debt/EBITDA: 4.9x).

Other than its credit line, all of its debt is fixed rate, leaving it with very little interest rate exposure. Meanwhile, its ~71% AFFO payout ratio leaves an enormous coverage cushion for the dividend, especially when considering the significant liquidity, highly stable cash flows, and the triple-net status of leases.

Growth

These impressive metrics do more than merely provide a fortress of protection around the dividend; they also provide the foundation for what has proven to be a highly consistent growth machine, enabling NNN to grow its dividend for 28 consecutive years. By focusing on long-term triple-net leases with built-in rent increases in single-tenant free-standing properties, NNN has been able to avoid the retail apocalypse plaguing some malls and strip mall centers and consistently grow its earnings year after year.

Furthermore, by avoiding commerce-susceptible retail categories and pursuing a high level of tenant and business diversification, NNN has minimized tenant turnover and sustained high occupancy rates, thereby maximizing the value of its properties while minimizing costs.

Once asset valuations improve to the point of offering very low cap rates, NNN sells them in order to recycle the capital into cheaper properties that still fit within its model, thereby increasing income without increasing leverage or having to dilute shareholders by minimizing new equity issuance. For example, NNN sold $72 million of assets at a mere 4% cap rate (less than 50 basis points above its debt issuance cost and well below its current dividend per share yield), including a $40 million property that sold for a mere 2% cap rate! This is the "secret sauce" of its impressive long-term outperformance:

Meanwhile, NNN is not resting on its laurels as it shows no signs of slowing down: Q1 2018 Core FFO per share growth was a robust 11.7% and the dividend was recently raised 5.3%, driven in part by the fact that management didn't issue any equity since it accrued all necessary equity from its lucrative dispositions and retained cash flow thanks to its low payout ratio. It then turns around and acquires properties at average cap rates well north of 7%, giving it a spread that is ~2x its cost of capital. Capitalizing on this capital cost arbitrage has churned out 8% average annual core FFO per share growth since 2012.

Valuation

Despite its continued strong performance, the sell-off in REITs earlier this year created a noticeable break in the correlation between dividend performance and share price performance, offering investors an attractive opportunity to hop on board.

NNN data by YCharts

While the price has since rebounded to some degree, its forward yield of 4.5% is on the attractive end of its historical spectrum.

NNN Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

While rising interest rates will likely boost its cost of capital slightly, combining with retail headwinds to reduce its FFO/share growth rate from its recent 8% averages, if NNN can achieve just half of that (which is what many analysts project), it can still produce returns on the upper end of the long-term market averages as its low payout ratio should enable management to continue growing the dividend in line with FFO/share growth.

Furthermore, the downside is limited due to the safety of the dividend and property portfolio as a whole. The main risk that could spark a return to the downside is if interest rates spike significantly and threaten 4% on the 10-year treasury yield. This would likely drive the yield well above 5% given the current spread between treasury yields and NNN yields.

Investor Takeaway

NNN truly proves that "slow and steady wins the race" due to its long history of handily outperforming through consistent dividend growth. Furthermore, there are no signs of the growth machine halting its steady pace as there are no chinks in the portfolio's armor and the balance sheet remains as pristine as ever.

However, there is ongoing interest rate risk that could drive this bond-like REIT's yield towards a return to 5% and beyond. Investors with a long-term horizon who are content with market-level or slightly market-beating returns need not wait to add shares here. Personally, I have it on my watch list and am waiting for the yield to cross north of 5% in order to increase the likelihood of achieving 10%+ long-term total returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM, BRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.