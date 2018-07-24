Microsoft Overvaluation Concerns: DéJà Vu All Over Again

Microsoft (MSFT) reported another stellar quarter and fiscal year ended June 2018. They beat expectations for virtually every important metric and more importantly strengthened their market leadership in the cloud, internet of things or IoT and digital transformation services. These markets are forecast to remain strong for the foreseeable future making Microsoft the best growth opportunity to leverage these macro tailwinds. Yet many articles are suggesting it's time to sell because Microsoft is over-valued. This article will show that despite a prolonged rally, Microsoft remains reasonably valued and well below other cloud companies.

Chuck Carnevale wrote another excellent article featuring FAST Graphs which included strong data analysis to support his view that Microsoft is richly and in fact over-valued. Investors would do well to review this article and underlying data as it provides a useful traditional deep dive into past results with valuation company-specific valuation analysis. My view is this approach misses a secular shift that is the reminiscent of one I wrote about several years ago. At the time of that article, investors were missing the fact that Microsoft was at the tail-end of a decade long process of replacing growth-oriented investors with those more comfortable with value investing. Today Microsoft has re-emerged as a growth play, disrupting their own licensing business and others as they move customer to their cloud annuity subscriptions. Microsoft has been successfully Building these Essential Technologies of the Future yet the benefits are still being under-appreciated. Additional information on digital transformation disruption trends can be found here.

Cloud Shift

The amount of information technology or IT spending that will shift from traditional data centers to the cloud has multiple components. Gartner predicted that $1 trillion of IT spending would shift to the cloud between 2017-2021 and, based upon their updated forecast, this estimate is increasing.

Gartner April forecast update:

IaaS PaaS, SaaS and BPaaS are subscription revenue streams. The key to understanding Microsoft earnings comes from understanding the lifetime value of these customer annuities. A traditional data center model recognizes license revenue upfront when the software was installed. This results in significant growth as customers are acquired. After this initial revenue an upgrade opportunity eventually presents itself but requires customers to opt into a new version. Alternatively, they could stay with their installed version or even re-evaluate alternatives and move to a different platform.

The annuity model is similar to renting the product, with only a small fraction of the license cost recognized each month. Ultimately, subscription revenues generate better economic returns from customer retention, automatic upgrades and lower support costs. In either model R&D, sales and marketing expenses are expensed as incurred before revenues are recognized. The typical cloud company therefore generates substantial losses and negative free cash flow or FCF while they are building their base of subscription customers. Eventually they reach an inflection point where they turn profitable. Microsoft results show continued cloud customer growth. Office commercial 365, their most mature cloud service, experience a robust 29% customer growth in the June quarter. The conclusion is clear. Microsoft is growing faster than is visible in the P&L and that growth is why multiples need to be cloud-based rather than license-based.

Azure represents Microsoft’s IaaS and PaaS platform services. New subscriber growth in FY18 remained at 120k per week throughout fiscal 2018 per periodic review of their website. Prior year weekly growth was at fiscal year-end only. Despite generating over $2 billion in the most recent quarter, the growth rate for Azure dropped only slightly to 89% in the June 2018 quarter. Azure customers are now estimated at 11 million. This jump from approximately 5 million a year ago suggests the inflection point has yet to occur. That translates into increased operating cost and capital expenditures relative to incremental revenues. The cloud gross margin percentage improved this year which the company stated would continue for fiscal 2019. This metric is an important one to watch.

Details for Microsoft reported Commercial Cloud and Intelligent Cloud are as follows:

Amazon (AMZN) remains the market leader in IaaS but that is the only cloud segment where they have an advantage. The big three including Google (GOOG) and Microsoft continue to grow market share in IaaS and PaaS, consistent with market research projections from Forrester and Gartner indicating they will eventually capture 70% to 80% of the cloud platform market. Gartner conviction in this IaaS trend is so strong that they eliminated all but the top six vendors in the latest Magic Quadrant report. GCP actual numbers remain closely guarded by Google but have been estimated based upon market research reports in the table below. Amazon AWS revenues are estimated as the June quarter has not been released at publication. Once the reporting is complete for my cloud tracking companies a blog post will be published with additional details and graphs. Also, some Microsoft numbers may be updated after the 10k is filed and reviewed.

Other Product Groups

Linkedin growth is accelerating, generating 37% growth in each of the past two quarters. The preacquisition Talent Hiring segment represents BPaaS per CFO Hood's analyst presentation in May 2017. This is no longer separately reported by Microsoft, so a 60% mix assumption has been used in the following graphic:

Dynamics revenues have shown modest growth, somewhat impacted by the subscription recognition transition. The minimal decline in licensed revenue suggests the 365 growth is primarily new customers and cannibalization remains modest.

Gaming revenue growth has accelerated significantly in the past three quarter from the launch of Xbox One X. Microsoft has begun the effort of transitioning to a gaming cloud or GaaS which has yet to be separately quantified.

Device revenues show an improved growth profile now that phone prior year comps are out of the way. The Surface upgrade cycle has also been a contributor.

Valuation

Company guidance for fiscal 2019 indicates continued strong performance. Revenue growth is not expected to moderate. The commercial cloud gross margin percent is expected to improve as is the operating margin. The effective tax rate is expected to drop modestly to 17%.

Valuation only makes sense when viewed relative to something else. I believe that unless an investor wants to reduce their overall exposure to the equity markets, this remains good value for most investors. My recap of relative value:

Relative to itself, Microsoft is overvalued. Factors to consider: Accelerating growth profile, subscription revenues make prior multiples irrelevant and declining franchises are largely absent.

Relative to the overall market, Microsoft is fairly valued. Factors to consider: An above market growth rate, A below market dividend yield of 1.5%, and a pristine balance sheet and moat profile.

Relative to other cloud providers, Microsoft is undervalued. Factors to consider (see table): Better growth, cash generating not burning, dividend adds to returns, and a cloud portfolio that creates synergies across products.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.