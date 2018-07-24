Dollar's 'Maginot Line' Must Break Before Gold Reverses

As if investors needed reminding that gold’s woes haven’t yet ended, Monday’s trading session underscored that point. Gold prices were down 0.50% for the day as the yearly lows were tested. Last week’s relief rally effort held out the promise of higher prices this week, but until the juggernaut known as the U.S. dollar weakens, gold will continue to face significant headwinds. That’s the ongoing focus for today’s report as we look at various measures of gold’s immediate-term rally potential - assuming the dollar cooperates.

If you’ve read my recent commentaries, you know how much emphasis I’ve placed on the dollar/gold ratio. This indicator measures the strength of the U.S. dollar index (DXY) versus the gold price on a daily basis. When the dollar/gold ratio is in a confirmed upward trend, as it has been since April, investors are generally safe in assuming that gold will be under some degree of selling pressure. The following graph tells the tale as the rising trend in this ratio has remained perfectly intact in the last several weeks.

Source: Barchart

Until the rising trend line in the dollar/gold ratio is broken to the downside, the simplest interpretation of this chart is that investors should favor holding cash over gold. That has been the continual story of this indicator all summer. The basis behind this indicator is that when gold’s currency component is strengthening, it tends to exert an inverse effect on the metal’s price.

Another way of evaluating the all-important relationship between the dollar and the price of gold is to monitor the position of the dollar index (DXY) with two key moving averages. The first is the 15-day MA, which I use to gauge the strength of the immediate-term (1-4 week) trend. When the 15-day MA is rising and the DXY is above, or at least very close to, the 15-day MA it’s usually a safe bet that the dollar is in a position of immediate-term strength.

The other, and some would say far more important, measure of the dollar’s strength is the widely followed 50-day moving average. This trend line has special significance by virtue of its popularity. That is, the 50-day MA has become a type of self-fulfilling trend indicator since so many individuals, program traders, and institutional investors utilize this well-known tool. If you look at how the dollar index has historically traded in relation to its 50-day MA, you’ll indeed see some supporting evidence that breaks above or below this moving average have often heralded significant trend changes of short-to-intermediate-term duration. Shown below is the DXY in relation to both its 15-day and 50-day moving averages.

Source: BigCharts

An argument could be made that the 50-day MA for the dollar serves as its proverbial “Maginot Line” and is delineating the greenback’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) upward trend. A decisive close below the 50-day MA would assuredly have a negative psychological impact on investors and would help reverse gold’s immediate-term downward trend. Thus, the importance of the dollar’s 50-day MA cannot be understated.

Meanwhile, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my favorite gold proxy, remains in a confirmed immediate-term downtrend. This is measured by IAU’s relation to its 15-day moving average, as previously discussed. As long as IAU is under this moving average, the sellers will retain their immediate-term advantage.

Source: BigCharts

IAU is still trying to establish an immediate bottom, and it’s still not too late for it to succeed before breaking its nearest low. There are in fact several technical indications that the market is “oversold” enough to warrant a relief rally in the coming days. In previous reports I’ve mentioned the sold out extreme recent achieved in gold’s 20-day price oscillator. This important indicator remains oversold enough to support a technical bounce in the gold price.

It’s also worth pointing out that the discount in the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) was recently its largest since 2013. While this may not necessarily be an indication of a major low (and probably isn’t), it’s nonetheless of some significance to the immediate term and it suggests a tradable low could be imminent.

Nonetheless, I continue to recommend that investors avoid new commitments to the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) until the dollar reverses its upward trend. As previously mentioned, the burden remains on the gold bulls to prove the metal’s immediate overhead supply problem has been resolved and that they are serious about regaining control of gold’s immediate-term trend. Until they do, remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.