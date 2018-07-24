Bimini Capital Management Remains Notably Undervalued (Potential For 1-Year 50% Upside)

I currently believe BMNM is notably undervalued. My 1- and 3-year price target is stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section near the end of the article.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed analysis on why Bimini Capital Management Inc. (OTCQB:BMNM) remains an attractive equity investment to own. This article will first provide a detailed analysis/discussion of BMNM’s residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”) and derivatives portfolios. Most market participants do not fully understand both of these portfolios so I believe a detailed analysis/discussion is warranted. This article will then provide a detailed discussion of BMNM’s advisory services with Orchid Island Capital Corp. (ORC) explaining why this segment of operations provides substantial value for the company.

Finally, this article will provide a discussion on BMNM’s prior entity status change from a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) to a corporation. This includes a discussion of BMNM’s net deferred tax assets account, the company’s utilization of prior net operating losses (“NOL”), and the recent impacts from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”). Throughout the article, various tables will be provided to support these analyses and assist readers in understanding BMNM’s business operations.

I believe one of the best valuation techniques when trying to assess if BMNM is currently overvalued or undervalued is to compare the company’s stock price to its book value (“BV”). I believe another very good valuation technique is to calculate BMNM’s current stock price to the company’s current/projected annualized earnings per share. I believe some other factors to consider include (but are not limited to): 1) future MBS price movements; 2) current and future anticipated risk management strategies; 3) management expertise; 4) management alignment with shareholders’ interests; 5) anticipated movements of market interest rates; 6) size of BMNM’s affiliate, ORC; and 7) macroeconomic factors. I believe most would agree these factors will have varying degrees of influence on BMNM’s business operations which will impact the company’s BV/earnings.

Analysis of BMNM’s RMBS Portfolio:

One factor in determining if BMNM’s current valuation is appropriate is to analyze the company’s RMBS portfolio. Depending on the movement of mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields, some companies who invest in certain kinds of RMBS will generally outperform other market participants when certain characteristics are prevalent in the market. I believe this applies to BMNM due to the fact the company has a somewhat different strategy when compared to most fixed-rate agency mortgage REIT (mREIT) companies. Before getting into the detailed analysis, let me first briefly explain the characteristics of BMNM’s RMBS portfolio.

BMNM, mainly through the use of leverage, acquires agency RMBS which produce interest income based on the coupon rate of each underlying investment. To fund the acquisition of agency RMBS, BMNM enters into short-term repurchase (“repo”) loan agreements. BMNM’s interest expense, in relation to the company’s outstanding repo agreements, is based on a small fixed rate percentage and a variable rate percentage based on the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR).

Breaking down BMNM’s RMBS portfolio further, the company currently invests in agency mortgage pass-through (“PT”) certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMO”), interest only (“IO”) securities, and inverse interest only (“IIO”) securities. BMNM generates income on the net interest margin of the company’s leveraged PT RMBS portfolio, the leveraged portion of its structured RMBS portfolio, and the unleveraged portion of its structured RMBS portfolio. To highlight BMNM’s RMBS portfolio between the last time I wrote an article on this stock and recently, Table 1 is provided below. For the remainder of this article, the term “RMBS” and “MBS” refer to the same type of securitized holdings and will be used interchangeably.

Table 1 – BMNM RMBS Portfolio (As of 3/31/2018 and 6/30/2016)

(Source: Table created by me, using BMNM data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Using Table 1 above as a reference, BMNM continued to choose not to invest in any new adjustable-rate or hybrid MBS over the prior seven quarters. BMNM’s proportion of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings continued to be the majority of the company’s investment portfolio over the prior seven quarters. As BMNM continues to generate positive cash flows (which has been enhanced by the company’s entity status change; more on this later in the article), management anticipates continued expansion of its RMBS portfolio. However, unlike any mREIT company I currently cover, BMNM has continued to gradually increase the company’s RMBS portfolio (hence net spread income) without the need for periodic equity offerings/capital raises. This is an important (and positive) distinction to highlight to readers.

In addition, it should be noted that BMNM mainly invests in higher coupon, prepayment-protected fixed-rate agency MBS. This is another important distinction readers should understand. Two “clues” indicating BMNM invests in these particular types of securities are evidenced by the company’s weighted average coupon (“WAC”) and its quarterly average conditional prepayment rate (“CPR”) within its PT MBS portfolio.

BMNM had a WAC of 4.30% and 4.20% as of 6/30/2016 and 3/31/2018, respectively. Even though this calculates to a WAC decrease of (10) basis points (“bps”), when compared to the seven fixed-rate agency mREIT companies I currently cover (who invest in similar types of securities), only ORC had a fairly similar WAC during the same timeframe. For example, American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) had a WAC of 3.70% and 3.75% as of 6/30/2018, respectively. Typically, higher coupon MBS have lower durations (lower sensitivity to interest rate movements) which is beneficial in a rising interest rate environment. BMNM will typically outperform most (if not all) fixed-rate agency mREIT companies due to the fact the company invests in higher coupon MBS which typically record lower valuation losses as rates increase.

BMNM had a weighted average CPR of 7.8% and 7.2% on the company’s PT MBS portfolio during the second quarter of 2016 and first quarter of 2018, respectively. In comparison, AGNC and NLY had a weighted average CPR of 8.6% and 7.9% during the second quarter of 2018, respectively (not lifetime CPR forecasts). Since BMNM invests in higher coupon MBS, the company initially has heightened prepayment risk since homeowners with higher mortgage rates have an addition incentive/motivation to refinance as interest rates net decrease. As a result, during periods of net decreasing long-term interest rates, prepayment risk generally increases while extension risk decreases. Therefore, the average life of BMNM’s PT MBS portfolio would theoretically “shorten”. This would directly lead to a higher “premium lost due to paydowns” expense which negatively impacts profitability/spreads.

However, as stated earlier, a majority of BMNM’s PT MBS portfolio is in higher coupon, prepayment-protected securities. These types of investments are also known as “specified pools” and include Home Affordable Refinance Program (“HARP”) and low-loan balance (“LLB”) securities. While there is an additional minor premium associated with owning such types of securities (especially with long-term interest rates still near historical lows), since BMNM is concerned about heightened prepayment risk, management is willing to pay the additional cost for the comfort of reduced actual CPR rates when compared to generic high-coupon MBS. This is the reason why even though BMNM had roughly a 50 bps WAC advantage over AGNC and NLY as of 3/31/218, the company continues to have a lower weighted average CPR percentage as well. I believe this should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend.

Now let us discuss BMNM’s structured MBS portfolio. This portfolio consists of BMNM’s IO and IIO securities. Still using Table 1 as a reference, let us get a sense of the valuation changes within this specific portfolio (in comparison to BMNM’s PT MBS portfolio) as mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields have net increased over the prior seven quarters. BMNM’s structured MBS portfolio had a weighted average fair market value (“FMV”) price of 6.19 as of 6/30/2016. Having an inverse relationship to BMNM’s PT MBS portfolio, the company’s structured MBS portfolio had a weighted average FMV price of 7.42 as of 3/31/2018. While not having a 100% mitigation of valuation losses over the prior seven quarters, it remains a fact BMNM’s structured MBS portfolio acts as an additional “hedge” per se to the company PT MBS portfolio.

From analyzing what has occurred to valuations within both MBS portfolios over the past seven quarters, I believe it provides solid evidence as to why BMNM’s RMBS portfolio, as a whole, is better suited for rising interest rates when compared to most fixed-rate agency mREIT companies. To reiterate, this is due to investing in higher coupon, prepayment-protected MBS along with the utilization of a structured MBS portfolio. I believe this is a very important distinction to understand. I also believe this positive catalyst/factor should positively influence BMNM’s valuation when compared to other fixed-rate agency mREIT companies. Currently, I believe market participants have not fully “priced in” this important distinction. Now let us move on to an analysis of BMNM’s derivatives portfolio.

Analysis of BMNM’s Derivatives Portfolio:

Another factor in determining if BMNM’s current valuation is appropriate is to analyze the company’s derivatives portfolio. In my professional opinion, BMNM’s derivatives portfolio should perform the following two functions: 1) mitigate fixed-rate agency MBS valuation losses in a rising interest rate environment; and 2) mitigate a rise in interest expense on repo loans/subordinated notes in a rising interest rate environment.

As discussed above, it was determined BMNM’s structured MBS portfolio was a natural hedge per se to the company’s PT MBS portfolio (inverse relationship). As such, in a rising interest rate environment, the net valuation gain within BMNM’s structured MBS portfolio partially offsets the net valuation (loss) within the company’s PT MBS portfolio. In fact, depending on the treatment of a company’s IO and IIO securities, some could argue BMNM’s structured MBS portfolio should be treated/accounted for as a form of a derivative instrument. However, it should be noted the company has elected not to use hedge accounting under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (which is an acceptable treatment).

Management has mainly utilized net (short) Eurodollar future contracts to offset the negative impacts of a rise to repo loan/subordinated note rates in a rising interest rate environment. However, it should be mentioned BMNM has also utilized interest rate payer swaptions, short U.S. Treasury securities (and futures), and TBA MBS from time to time. However, BMNM’s net (short) Eurodollar future contracts have remained the main derivative instrument used in regards to the company’s risk management strategy. As such, I believe it is beneficial for readers to understand what Eurodollar future contracts are and how these derivative instruments are valued.

Simply put, Eurodollars are U.S. dollar-denominated deposits at foreign banks. Eurodollar future valuations are based on the movement of U.S. LIBOR. If an investor has a net (short) Eurodollar futures position, then an increase in current (also known as “spot”) U.S. LIBOR would cause a derivative valuation gain while a decrease in current/spot U.S. LIBOR would cause a derivative valuation loss. The opposite holds true when an investor has a net long Eurodollar futures position. In addition, valuation fluctuations are “realized” upon settlement/maturity of the contract. To show the composition of BMNM’s derivatives portfolio as of 6/30/2016 and 3/31/2018, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – BMNM Hedging Coverage Ratio (3/31/2018 versus 6/30/2016)

Source: Table created by me, using BMNM data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 2 above as a reference, BMNM had a hedging coverage ratio of 63% and 74% as of 6/30/2016 and 3/31/2018, respectively. When compared to some fixed-rate agency mREIT companies (who own similar types of MBS/have similar types of financing), I believe BMNM was not overly cautious or aggressive with the company’s hedging coverage ratio as of 6/30/2016. However, with the recent net increase in mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields/borrowing costs, I believe BMNM was more cautious with the company’s risk management strategy as of 3/31/2018 via a higher hedging coverage ratio.

To remain non-bias, even with the recent increase to BMNM’s hedging coverage ratio, this percentage was lower when compared to most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers. For example, AGNC, NLY, and ORC had a hedging coverage ratio of 103%, 91%, and 103% as of 3/31/2018, respectively. However, in sharp contrast, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) only had a hedging coverage ratio of 55% as of 3/31/2018. In my opinion, BMNM did not want to have too many hedges in place that would lower spreads/profitability if rates/LIBOR “reversed course” and net decreased but also wanted to have some hedges in place in case mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields/borrowing costs continued to net increase.

BMNM had a net (short) Eurodollar futures position of ($82) and ($126) million as of 6/30/2016 and 3/31/2018, respectively (based on notional value). BMNM’s net (short) Eurodollar futures had a weighted average maturity of 3.0 years as of 3/31/2018 with a weighted average U.S. LIBOR entry rate of 2.39% and a weighted average U.S. LIBOR effective rate of 2.71%. Therefore, as of 3/31/2018, BMNM had a net unrealized gain within the company’s Eurodollar futures position which is a positive catalyst/trend.

Since U.S. LIBOR and the Fed Funds Rate have a very similar rate trajectory, when the Fed Funds Rate increases, U.S. LIBOR will basically follow suit. In turn, this will positively impact net (short) Eurodollar future valuations. In the future, BMNM will likely record derivative net valuation gains when each contract is settled/matures. I believe this should be represented in BMNM’s current valuation. Simply put, I currently believe this positive catalyst/trend is not fully priced in. Let us now “switch gears” a bit and discuss a growing part of the company’s operations, its advisory services with ORC.

Discussion of BMNM’s Advisory Services With ORC:

Recently, BMNM completed separating the company’s two main operating segments, MBS investing and advisory services, into its two subsidiaries. BMNM’s wholly owned subsidiary, Royal Palm Capital, LLC (Royal Palm), is where all MBS investments are held while another wholly owned subsidiary, Bimini Advisors Holdings LLC (Bimini Advisors), is where business operations regarding the company’s management services reside.

The first two parts of this article focused on BMNM’s RMBS and derivatives portfolios which are held within Royal Palm. This part of the article focuses on BMNM’s management agreement with ORC which is part of Bimini Advisors. Let us first discuss BMNM’s management agreement with ORC and the advisory services income the company receives from this relationship.

Per the terms of the management agreement between BMNM and ORC, Bimini Advisors is responsible for providing business services, management expertise, and daily functions for ORC. In recognition for providing these services/duties (including receiving certain overhead expense reimbursements), BMNM receives a monthly management fee which is determined by the amount of ORC’s net stockholders’ equity. This monthly management fee is broken down as follows: 1) 1/12th of 1.5% of the first $250 million of ORC’s net stockholders’ equity; 2) 1/12th of 1.25% of any of ORC’s net stockholders’ equity within a range of $250 - $500 million; and 3) 1/2th of 1.00% of any of ORC’s net stockholders’ equity that is greater than $500 million. Simply put, the larger ORC grows through a combination of retained earnings and common stock secondary offerings, the more advisory services income BMNM ultimately receives.

Since ORC’s initial public offering (“IPO”) in February 2013, the company was able to increase its number of outstanding shares of common stock through periodic secondary offerings. At the time, this benefited ORC because these secondary offerings had an accretive impact to BV and also provided working capital to help grow the company’s MBS portfolio. This also positively impacted BMNM’s operations as the company generated growing advisory services income. As of 6/30/2016, ORC had 22.4 million outstanding shares of common stock. As of 3/31/2018, ORC had 53.1 million outstanding shares of common stock. Simply put, this is a notable increase in the number of shares outstanding and has directly lead to an increase to the monthly advisory services income BMNM receives from ORC. To highlight BMNM’s advisory services income over the prior seven quarters, Table 3 is provided below.

Table 3 – BMNM Advisory Services Income (Q3 2016 - Q1 2018)

Source: Table created by me, using BMNM data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, during the third quarter of 2016 BMNM had $1.4 million of advisory services income. This figure has increased in each subsequent quarter to a total of $2.1 million during the first quarter of 2018. While there have been fluctuations within BMNM’s retained interest in securitizations (legacy holdings) and ORC dividends during this timeframe (pointing this out to remain non-bias), I would point out BMNM’s “core” income generation has transitioned from these other sources to the company’s ORC advisory services. Simply put, this particular income stream is consistent/reliable and remains at low risk for any notable amount of decrease in future quarters. I believe this should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend.

In addition, due to the fact management has continued to reiterate the company has no current plans to materially increase BMNM’s outstanding shares of common stock (12.7 and 12.8 million of Class A, B, and C common shares outstanding as of 6/30/2016 and 3/31/2018, respectively), any continued increase in advisory services income will directly increase its net income per share figure going forward. Per my current projections, the gradual increase in BMNM’s advisory services income would account for an annualized increase in the company’s net income of approximately $0.06-$0.08 per share. I believe this positive catalyst/factor has not been taken fully into consideration when it comes to BMNM’s current valuation. Now let us discuss one last topic of discussion, BMNM’s conversion from a REIT entity to a corporation and the company’s net deferred tax assets.

Discussion of BMNM’s Conversion from a REIT Entity to a Corporation and its Impact on Valuation (Includes Impact from Recent Passage of the TCJA):

Up until the tax year 2015, BMNM was considered to be a REIT entity per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”). To maintain its REIT status, an entity needs to continue to meet certain rules/regulations outlined by the IRC. This includes certain “source of income” and “asset” tests (among other various rules/regulations beyond the scope of this article). Due to the fact Bimini Advisors has continued to increase the company’s advisory services income due to the management agreement with ORC (which has grown in size), it was determined by an independent third party/management BMNM would not qualify as a REIT for the tax year 2015. Specifically, the valuation of BMNM’s taxable REIT subsidiary (“TRS”), Bimini Advisors was projected to exceed 25% of the total amount of assets held by BMNM. Due to the growing capital base of ORC, it was determined the valuation of Bimini Advisors would continue to increase by a greater proportional share than the assets held by BMNM’s other subsidiary, then MortCo TRS LLC (now called Royal Palm). As such, it was determined the likelihood of this specific test failing in 2015 (and continuing to fail in future years) was a high probability. While some market participants initially saw this event having negative ramifications, I actually believe it has had/will continue to have positive impacts.

In most cases, failing to qualify as a REIT entity per the IRC subjects BMNM’s taxable income to both federal and state corporate taxes at regular corporate rates. Simply put, this is generally seen as a negative factor. However, through an entity status change, BMNM (mainly through its Royal Palm subsidiary) has a NOL carryforward balance that is available to offset current/future taxable income. To maximize this NOL carryforward balance (hence reduce/deduct most taxable income), BMNM has performed certain internal structural changes. As pointed out earlier, this included transferring all MBS investments to Royal Palm while continuing to have all advisory services remain at Bimini Advisors.

Readers who have followed my articles over the past several years should know that certain mREIT companies currently have net capital loss carryforward balances that have continued to “suppress” a company’s estimated REIT taxable income (“ERTI”). These capital loss carryforward balances are allowed to be a deduction, offsetting ERTI for up to five years from the year such losses were incurred. However, in regards to BMNM’s NOL carryforward balance, due to the nature of these losses and the company now being taxed as a corporation (considered operating, not capital losses), the company can carryforward this balance for up to twenty years if needed from the year incurred (the “back two, forward twenty” rule). In my opinion, this is a significant positive catalyst/advantage for BMNM.

In addition, since BMNM is no longer considered a REIT entity per the IRC, the company is not required to distribute most of its then classified annual REIT taxable income (“AREITTI”) to shareholders. While some market participants believe BMNM not distributing dividends is a negative factor, I actually do not mind this change. As stated earlier, management has continued to state BMNM is generating positive cash flows (in most quarters by a decent margin; proportionately speaking). As such, management is now able to retain these earnings and put this additional capital to work in the form of additional MBS and/or ORC investments (or any other type of investment management sees fit). I prefer this strategy versus dividend distributions and subsequent material secondary share offerings and/or additional debt to raise capital.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) requires companies to value the net benefit/projected use of a NOL carryforward balance and classify this cumulative benefit as “net deferred tax assets” (or a similar terminology) per Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) 740. Readers should understand this cumulative figure is compiled from management’s best estimate, which is derived from multiple variables/metrics which are subject to change. Simply put, this figure is a company’s best estimate as to the cumulative net benefits from its NOL carryforward balance. GAAP requires periodic “assessments” of this account and requires a company to adjust this figure as deemed necessary.

Management determined BMNM’s net deferred tax assets should be valued at $64.8, $63.8, and $44.5 million as of 12/31/2015, 12/31/2016, and 12/31/2017, respectively. The notable drop in deferred tax assets from the end of 2016 to 2017 was directly due to passage of the TCJA. As highlighted to readers in the past as the creation/passage of the TCJA unfolded, companies who had net deferred tax assets needed to record a notable “valuation allowance” due to the fact the amount of net operating loss (“NOL”) carryforwards being used prior to expiration decreased once the new law took effect. This is due to the fact the U.S. Corporate tax rate was reduced from 35% to 21% starting in 2018. As such, for companies who had built up NOL carryforward losses, a lower “effective” tax rate directly meant a lower amount of deferred tax assets being used each tax year prior to expiration. I believe BMNM’s notable increase in the company’s valuation allowance (which lowers its deferred tax asset) was a cautious yet prudent decision.

While some market participants may initially believe BMNM’s 2015/2016/2017 figures were large/aggressive, I would point out the following carryforward balances the company had as of 12/31/2017: 1) capital losses of $0.3 million (begin to expire in 2019); 2a) federal NOLs of $19.1 million (begin to expire 2028; 20-year carryforward); and 2b) state NOLs of $18.5 million (begin to expire 2028; Florida 20-year carryforward). In addition, BMNM had the following carryforward balances through Royal Palm as of 12/31/2017: 1) capital losses of $0.1 million (begin to expire 2022; 5-year carryforward); 2a) federal NOLs of $253.5 million (begin to expire 2025; 20-year carryforward); and 2b) state NOLs of $26.0 million (begin to expire 2025; Florida 20-year carryforward).

As such, BMNM continues to believe a vast majority of the company’s gross deferred tax assets will expire prior to utilization. After running several modeled projections regarding BMNM’s future operations, I currently believe the company’s net deferred tax assets valuation is an accurate assessment regarding future tax benefits. Simply put, I do not believe BMNM is being overly aggressive with the company’s net deferred tax assets figure as management continues to project a vast majority of its capital/NOL carryforward balance will expire unused. When analyzing BMNM’s deferred tax asset, I believe the company has continued to project a relatively slow, gradual growth of the company’s MBS portfolio and advisory services income over time.

For readers unfamiliar with this type of account, I will try and simplify what this figure represents and how it will be accounted for in the future.As BMNM records future net taxable income (from a combination of net spread income/valuation changes from its RMBS portfolio, income over expenses in relation to its advisory services with ORC [add back reimbursements], and dividend income/valuation changes from its investment in ORC), the company will have a reduced corporate tax rate due to its existing capital/NOL carryforward balance. As a result, BMNM’s net income is ultimately positively impacted by the difference between the regular corporate tax rate (which was recently reduced through passage of the TCJA) and a reduced effective tax rate. Offsetting this benefit (which positively impacts BV through additional earnings), BMNM’s net deferred tax assets account will be reduced by an amount similar to the benefited amount in the period incurred. Theoretically, the net change within both accounts should be fairly close to each other. From a BV perspective, the additional earnings would theoretically be offset by the reduced tax asset. As such, this would be “BV neutral” for BMNM. This is very important for readers to understand.

To remain non-bias, it should be noted this net deferred tax assets figure is formed (and periodically assessed) by management through a projected model based on various moving variables/metrics/assumptions. As such, if there is a change in management’s/an independent valuation firm’s model, there will not be a “dollar-for-dollar” change between the two sets of figures in the period incurred. In other words, if it is determined a portion of BMNM’s existing net deferred tax assets may never be realized, a larger valuation allowance would occur lowering this balance. For example, as discussed above, the recent passage of the TCJA caused such a change. However, readers should understand such a notable event was an “atypical” event. In my professional opinion, I do not anticipate a similar event do occur over the foreseeable future.

If anything, I believe the probability of an increase in the U.S. Corporate tax rate in the future (say within the next 10 years) is greater versus another decrease. If such an event unfolded, this would almost certainly would cause a lower valuation allowance within BMNM’s deferred tax assets and directly lead to an immediate increase in BV. This would occur because it would be determined a greater portion of BMNM’s capital/NOL carryforward balance will be utilized prior to expiration. Future possibilities are considered when it comes to my current price target and BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation.

Conclusions Drawn:

The focus of this article was to provide a detailed analysis on why BMNM continues to be an attractive equity investment to own. This article first provided a detailed analysis/discussion of BMNM’s RMBS and derivatives portfolios. Within the first part of this article, it was determined BMNM currently has an attractive PT and structured MBS portfolio which should outperform most fixed-rate agency mREIT companies in a rising interest rate environment. This is due to the fact BMNM continues to invest in higher coupon, prepayment-protected MBS along with the utilization of a structured MBS portfolio that acts as a natural hedge. I believe this positive catalyst/factor is not fully priced into BMNM’s current valuation.

In regards to BMNM’s derivatives portfolio, the company continues to maintain a hedging coverage ratio that is not overly cautious or aggressive. In addition, most of BMNM’s net (short) Eurodollar futures contracts are towards the short- to intermediate-part of the yield curve which will directly combat a rise in repo loan rates/LIBOR. I also believe this positive catalyst/factor is not fully priced into BMNM’s current valuation.

This article then provided a detailed discussion of BMNM’s advisory services relationship with ORC. It was concluded BMNM’s advisory services income has gradually increased as ORC’s net stockholders equity increased; mainly from secondary offerings of common stock. As important, I believe this trend will continue to persist. This will directly increase BMNM’s future advisory services income over the foreseeable future. As such, I believe the likelihood BMNM being able to gradually increase the company’s net income for years to come is a high probability. Since BMNM currently does not have to distribute dividends, I believe the company’s RMBS portfolio and management agreement with ORC will continue to spur positive cash flow growth, including gradual increases to net income and BV per share.

Finally, this article provided a discussion on BMNM’s entity status change from a REIT per the IRC to a corporation. This included a discussion of BMNM’s deferred tax assets account, the utilization of capital/NOL carryforward amounts, and the impact from the recent passage of the TCJA. It was determined BMNM will have a notable advantage as a corporation to utilize the company’s previously accumulated capital/NOL carryforward balances to offset current/future taxable income. It was also determined that BMNM’s recent valuation of the company’s net deferred tax assets figure is appropriate and is not overly aggressive as management continues to believe a vast majority of the company’s gross deferred tax assets will expire prior to utilization.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

BMNM recently closed at $2.40 per share as of 7/16/2018. This was a ($1.73) per share discount to BMNM’s BV as of 3/31/2018 ($4.13 per share; including the company’s net deferred tax assets). This calculates to a price to BV ratio of 0.5812 or a discount of (41.88%).

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not analyzed within this article, I believe BMNM is currently notably undervalued. I currently rate BMNM as a STRONG BUY with the following 1- and 3-year price target:

BMNM 1-Year Price Target: $3.60 per share

BMNM 3-Year Price Target: $4.25 per share

This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL (for each respective timeframe).

When calculated, this would be a 1- and 3-year net price appreciation of 50% and approximately 75% from current valuations, respectively. It should also be noted my 1-year price target would still calculate to a (13%) discount to BMNM’s BV as of 3/31/2018.I believe some level of discount to BV is appropriate so a certain “cushion”/level of caution is maintained as future events unfold in regards to ORC and the utilization of BMNM’s capital/NOL carryforward balance. With that being said, as evidenced above, I still believe BMNM continues to be notably undervalued.

In addition, based on my annual projection in regards to BMNM’s income statement for 2018, a stock price of $3.60 per share calculates to an annualized forward earnings to price (forward p/e) ratio of 11x. When based on my current 2019 BMNM annual earnings projection, a price target of $3.60 per share calculates to a forward p/e ratio of 9x. This ratio is near the average price/earnings multiple of similar advisory service companies that manage mREIT, REIT, and business development companies (similar high-yielding sectors).

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following broader mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations;and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates (in particular ORC). This recommendation also considers the high probability of four Fed Funds Rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") during 2018 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the eventual “wind-down”/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk).

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current BMNM/ORC Stock Disclosures:

I first initiated and subsequently selectively increased by position in BMNM’s Class A common stock at prices ranging from $1.325 - $1.90 per share from 6/6/2016-9/9/2016. When combined, my current BMNM position has a weighted average purchase price of $1.588 per share. All purchases/sales are disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the “StockTalks” feature of Seeking Alpha. Readers who are curious about my current ownership percentage of BMNM can send me a personal message (“pm”) through Seeking Alpha.

On 2/9/2018, I re-entered a position in ORC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.845 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This ORC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. On 7/17/2018, I sold my entire position in ORC at a weighted average sales price of $8.042 per share as my price target, at the time, of $8.05 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 17.5% in roughly 5 months and a non-annualized total return (when including dividends received) of 24.4%.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, as of July 2018 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 97.0% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 33 positions (see my profile for more detailed investing statistics). The slight increase in percentages, when compared to last month, was due to the fact my re-entered position in Altria Group Inc. (MO) recently turned positive. I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMNM, AGNCB, MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, NLY, or ORC.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.