Advisors, Legacy Planning And Bach: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: Advisors can be especially helpful third parties in the emotionally tinged area of legacy planning; Bach’s Partita No. 2 can also help.

First-Half Review

“It is a challenging environment to make asset allocation decisions. A bullish investor who went long small cap stocks, favored speculative grade credit over high quality credit, and chased momentum stocks higher did well in the first half. Another bullish investor who expressed his optimism in emerging market stocks and commodities did quite poorly.” (Ploutos)

Second-Half Outlook

“We think there is strong momentum for the second half of the year and more evidence to suggest that wage pressures are mounting - note the Fed's own Beige Book commented that there was growing evidence of firms ‘raising compensation to attract and retain employees’ while a couple of Fed Districts ‘cited a pickup in the pace of wage growth.’” (ING Financial and Economic Analysis)

Share Buybacks

“A key thing for fund managers to remain cognizant of when reviewing portfolio holdings is companies that (a) are trading at a full or lofty valuation, and that (b) have heightened their spend on repurchasing shares. Such a combo may result in a double-whammy: The stock eventually plummets from multiple contraction, and moreover the company is not able to capitalize on opportunities in a down market due to having exhausted all its financial dry powder (i.e. increasing debt or spending its cash before the crash to repurchase shares).” (Starvine Capital Q2 commentary on ValueWalk)

Interest Rates Tied To GDP

“Economic growth over the long term is capped at roughly 2% on a structural basis but will likely continue to move lower over time. This will serve to keep a lid on long-term interest rates as rates will not move materially higher without an accompanying rise in GDP.” (Eric Basmajian)

Manufacturing

“For US manufacturing output to be at record-high levels is even more impressive when you consider that the prices of manufactured goods have been continually and significantly falling for decades relative to other goods, services, and wages.” (Mark J. Perry)

Gold

“To the extent the dollar continues to rise, gold is likely to struggle. That said, based on this metric, gold is trading at the cheapest levels since the dollar last peaked in late 2016. To the extent it is even practical to discuss value and commodities in the same breath, gold prices are starting to look interesting.” (Russ Koesterich, CFA)

Venezuela

“We are projecting a surge in inflation to 1,000,000 percent by end-2018 to signal that the situation in Venezuela is similar to that in Germany in 1923 or Zimbabwe in the late 2000s.” (iMFdirect)

Thought For The Day

In the past two posts, we’ve discussed issues concerning the choice of a financial advisor; today, I thought it worthwhile to touch on one of the intangible benefits of working with an advisor, though one which does not require one. That is the issue of legacy planning, which describes the planning that goes into bequeathing assets to heirs. I admit the thought came not from an article I read on Seeking Alpha today, but the fact that my daughter put on Bach’s Partita No. 2 in D minor (BMV 1004), which uniquely evokes transcendent thoughts.

While only you and your spouse determine your values and priorities, the topic of how you dispose of your assets arises quite naturally in conversations with advisors because you can’t plan an appropriate portfolio withdrawal strategy for retirement without concretizing your bequest preferences. People generally want to leave something for their children, grandchildren or favorite charities, after they have secured their own retirement.

Life is filled with challenges, and it can be hard to go through all the steps required of legacy planning – not because any of it is inherently difficulty but because you need to pin down some knotty, intertwined issues like how you will finance your later years, how much will you spend during those years, what portion you can afford to give and how you distribute those gifts. It is therefore helpful to have someone nudge or nag you to make these tough decisions, particularly someone who has a comprehensive yet non-emotional view of your finances.

Finally, it bears mentioning that this process could take a long time – not merely because of the complexity of trust documents and attendant filings that go with it, but also as a result of the frequent infusions of inspiration you need to carry out something that bears an aspect of the unpleasantness of your impermanence. From that point of view, an effective advisor is not just one who understands and can assist with the process, but is also someone with the capacity to inspire. The nature of inspiration is that it, like everything in life, fades, and thus no matter how excited you may be initially to leave a legacy, your interest is apt to wane. Not that you love your kids any less in your fifth legacy planning conversation; rather it’s akin to the reality that you don’t feel the same level of transcendence in the fifth bite of your favorite dessert as after the first.

Thus, an advisor can help keep you on task, and keep reapplying inspiration as necessary. On a negative, but no less important note, people need to be mindful of the flipside of the legacy planning that is imagined, which is the unfortunately rising probability that it is the clients’ children who will have to bail out their parents. In this area, too, an advisor can play a critical role by reminding the client in a no less inspirational way of the negative consequences of not getting into sufficient financial shape.

And whether for good or ill, those contemplating legacy planning could do worse than to play Bach’s Partita No. 2 to get the conversation started.

