Costco Investors Waiting On A Special Dividend... Keep Waiting

Investors in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) have gotten spoiled with a large special dividend every couple of years. In 2012, 2015, and 2017, the company decided to reward shareholders with dividends of $5 to $7 per share. A quick Google search for, "Costco special dividend" shows several articles in the last few months proclaiming another special dividend may be coming this year. If you are holding Costco stock expecting a special dividend this year, you are probably going to be disappointed.

The Stock Is Fairly Valued

One concern facing Costco investors is the stock is running up as though the market expects a special dividend this year. The shares have been on a massive winning streak, up more than 15% this year. To get a sense of fair value for the company, let's look at BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and see how the market values their growth and dividends (or lack thereof) relative to Costco.

Company BJ's Costco Walmart Forward P/E 20.6 28.4 17.5 5-Year Projected EPS Growth 10% 11.9% 6.5% Dividend Yield N/A 1% 2.4% PEG+Y 2 2.2 2

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

As we can see, Costco sells at a premium to its peers, so the market is already taking into account the company's higher growth rate. What is worrisome is the company's PEG+Y seems to indicate some investors expect more than what Costco currently brings to the table. If the market is expecting a special dividend to make up the gap in valuation, investors could be disappointed, and the stock could correct to adjust to reality.

When Is $7 Billion Not Enough?

One analyst suggested that Costco could pay a special dividend this year based on expectations of, "cash levels near $7.5 billion by the end of the fiscal year, which is roughly in-line with the level achieved when the 2015 payment was made."

If this were the whole picture, I would be a believer in a special dividend this year, but there are two big holes in this theory. First, looking at cash levels alone is an incomplete analysis. What we need to do is look at the company's cash net of long-term debt to see where Costco really is at this point. We can see when the company could afford the last special dividend by looking at historical cash and debt figures.

2018 2017 2016 Cash and Investments $7b $5.7b $4.7b LTD $6.5b $2.8b $4.1b Cash net of LTD $500m $2.9b $600m

(Source: SEC filings May 2018 and May 2017)

As we can see, right before Costco announced a special dividend in 2017, the company was sitting on net cash of nearly $3 billion. Last year's special dividend essentially wiped out this surplus and the company's free cash flow has been building it back up since then.

A second reason to believe a special dividend will have to wait has to do with Costco's dividend payout ratio. On the surface, Costco seems to be in line with Walmart when it comes to its payout. Based on last quarter, Costco's core free cash flow (net income + depreciation - capex) combined with its current dividend gives a payout ratio of 49%.

By comparison, Walmart spent 47% on dividend payments by the same measure. BJ's made it clear in their IPO documents not to expect dividends anytime in the foreseeable future. Of course, with BJ's spending more than 60% of their operating income on interest payments, it's difficult to pay a dividend.

This is another situation where looking at Costco's historical information gives us guidance to when another special dividend could be paid.

2018 2017 2016 2015 Payout ratio 49% 40% 55% 34%

(Source: SEC filings)

We see the same pattern here as we did with Costco's balance sheet. Prior to the last special dividend in 2017 and in 2015, the company's cash flow had grown causing its payout ratio to fall. Since Costco took on long-term debt to finance the special payout in 2017, it makes sense the company wouldn't want its payout ratio to stray too far from the norm. The additional debt has an interest cost, plus the company needs to be able to service its existing dividend and provided expected increases each year.

Based on the company's net cash position and payout ratio, it seems very unlikely that management would undertake paying a special dividend, in a situation that would be a year ahead of "schedule."

Special Doesn't Mean Guaranteed

One thing Costco investors might need to be reminded of is a special dividend isn't written in stone. If we look at the company's dividend history prior to 2012, Costco only paid regular quarterly dividends. In addition, Walmart hasn't paid a special dividend in recent memory even though the company's payout ratio is nearly identical to Costco.

I'm not suggesting Costco is going to break its streak, as of now there is a strong argument to keep this going. In fact, if the company even hinted the special dividend wasn't going to be an option, the stock would almost certainly take a hit. However, investors need to be realistic about the timing.

That being said, when could Costco potentially afford a payment like was offered in 2017? The last special payout utilized roughly $3 billion of the company's net cash of LTD as we saw. It seems reasonable management would want the balance sheet to grow this figure to close to equal the $3 billion needed.

In Costco's current quarter, core free cash flow was $515 million, of which, $252 million would have been used on regular dividends, and the company repurchased $55 million in stock. This leaves us with just over $200 million in extra cash to the bottom line.

Based on the 36-week results in May 2017 and May 2016. The company's bottom line free cash flow generation has been fairly consistent. In 2017, core free cash flow after dividends worked out to about $190 million per quarter. In 2016, this same measure came in at about $210 million per quarter.

Assuming no unusual transactions or significant changes in profitability, Costco adds enough to the balance sheet to take on a special dividend once every couple of years. However, there are always risks. The wholesale club industry is growing at about 4% per year, and Costco witnessed nearly 5% membership growth annually last quarter. The combination is driving the company's sales, but any slowdown in the industry or membership growth would hurt sales and earnings.

Over the last several years, Costco has been whittling away at its SG&A expenses and in the current quarter this figure came in at less than 10%. By comparison, BJ's SG&A sits at 16%, and Walmart spends about 21% of revenue on this line item. If Costco isn't able to maintain this monastic level of spending, earnings and cash flow would suffer.

In the end, if some investors are getting excited about the idea of a special dividend this year, I have a suggestion… calm down. The stock is fairly valued, the company isn't sitting on a large pile of net cash, and its payout ratio is the second highest over the last four years. Special dividends aren't guaranteed, and in Costco's case, if one is paid, it's at least a year away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.