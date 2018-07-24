CEF DDF: This Fund Continues Higher (Too High)

While that return is phenomenal, the real problem lies in the NAV return YTD not keeping up, with only a 1.47% return.

Investors appear to have liked that move, YTD market returns are currently at 21.71%.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) on March 1, 2018 announced an increase to their distribution of 250%. The distribution went from $0.04 to $0.0995 per share on a monthly basis. This was due to the Board of Directors approving an updated managed distribution policy, targeting 10% annual distribution based on the NAV price. They calculate this by using the average NAV price for the preceding 3-month period and dividing by 12. This was seen as a great move as the fund began an upward climb of returning 21.71% so far YTD. The real problem however, is that this has left the NAV price in the dust. I have been watching this fund and wondering when the new "norm" will set in.

DDF has a primary objective of seeking high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The fund will invest in a wide range of securities, this can include dividend paying common stocks, convertible securities, preferred stocks, and other equity related securities comprising at least 65% of the fund's assets. The remaining 35% is invested in debt securities, primarily consisting of high-yield.

This is a small fund of total assets only amounting to $128.5 million, and utilizing 30.26% leverage. The expense ratio for the fund is 0.87%, which is actually quite low for such a small fund. When including the 0.84% interest expenses reported on November 30, 2017, this brings DDF to a total expense ratio of 1.71%. This fund has a long history too, with an inception date of March 26, 1993.

Performance

Source - CEFconnect

As previously stated, the fund has had a stellar 2018 so far on a market return basis, while the NAV is struggling to show a positive total return for the year. Actually, the NAV started at $11.97 per share going into the year and is currently at $11.52, or a loss of $0.45 per share. The market price for the fund started 2018 at $10.85 per share and is currently $12.41.

This was all due to the approval of the update to their managed distribution policy of paying out 10%. While this is a positive move by the fund to try and rein in on their discount, this type of jump I believe is a little over-the-top.

For example, with the numbers provided, DDF started this year at a discount of 9.40%. The fund now trades at a whopping premium of 7.73%.

Source - CEFconnect

The 1-year z-score for this fund currently shows at 3.60. This is a little bit misleading because of the change in policy for the fund. And I do believe going forward the fund's market price will trade closer to the NAV price per share because of the shareholder friendly policy.

Source - CEFconnect

Distribution

A main focus on this fund is on the distribution subject of this year. The fund had a per share amount of $0.04 before changing policy starting with March's payment. With a $0.04 payment, the fund would have yielded around 4.4% on the market price at the start of this year and about 3.75% for a NAV yield.

Source - CEFconnect

The fund then increased the payment in March to $0.0995, which equals a 250% increase. The following months of April, May, June, and July payments were $0.0986, $0.0964, $0.0959, $0.0959, respectively. As you can see, as the NAV started sliding downwards. The distribution has slid as well, due to the fund utilizing the last 3-month average price of NAV to calculate the distribution rate.

The fund does have a good chunk of assets invested in equities, so the last reported UNII per share amount of -$0.0061 shown for 11/30/2017, is quite irrelevant to projecting if this fund can support such a distribution going forward.

We can calculate from the last available Annual Report if the fund had the same managed distribution policy for the previous year and if they would potentially have been able to cover it through income and gains.

The total shares outstanding in that report were 7,688,159. We can then multiply that by what the fund would have to pay out, while calculating every month's distribution amount for the previous year would take some time. We will use the average of these last four months of distributions previously stated. We then get an average distribution of $0.0967 per month, times that by 12 for the annual amount to get $1.16. We can then times that by the outstanding shares of 7,688,159 to arrive at the fund paying out $8,921,339.70 for the prior year in this scenario.

We can then take the total realized and unrealized gains/loses, which was $9,917,814 and add that to the net income amount of $2,685,667 to arrive at a total $12,603,481. So the fund would have been able to pay out the distribution and retain some asset growth as well for the prior year.

A couple of important reminders is that 2017 was a great year for equities as a whole. Also, that the fund would have been paying out greater amounts of assets. Therefore, wouldn't have gained as much throughout the year, as the asset base would have been less to gain from.

Going forward, the fund will have to perform very well to be able to maintain the 10% distribution without eroding the NAV further.

Holdings

The current portfolio as of their latest fact sheet available is from March 31, 2018. The fund is primarily comprised of large-cap value at 55.64%, high-yield bonds making up 32.42%, and with real estate and convertible securities at 9.69% and 2.25%.

The breakdown for the high yields are what you would expect, with BB rated at the largest percentage comprising of 43.66% of the portfolio, followed by B rated for 33.50%.

Source - DDF Fact Sheet

The portfolio has quite a broad mix of securities in different sectors that they hold. The largest sectors of which include pharmaceuticals at 9.92% and oil & gas at 9.67%. These two sectors I believe are in good shape going forward. Pharmaceuticals have been sold off ever since the current administration has taken the White House, with uncertainty over policies on the Affordable Care Act.

Oil & Gas are another compelling sector that has been slowly recovering as oil prices begin to creep higher, towards a potential recovery.

Source - DDF Fact Sheet

The fund shows 327 underlying holdings, further clarifying why I believe the fund is well diversified across a broad spectrum of securities. DDF showed annual portfolio turnover of 36% for 2017, 47% for 2016, 43% for 2015. Which I believe shows that management is taking quite an active approach trying to find potential opportunities that they deem worthy.

Conclusion

DDF has rocketed higher so far this year on a market price basis, while this is enticing, I would personally like to see the fund show a little bit more stability before purchasing. All this excitement is over the funds new 10% distribution policy that was announced in March, and this news continues to push the shares high.

What I mean by "more stability," is wait and see where the new "normal" range for the fund may be. With the share price of the fund continuing to propel higher, I don't believe the new normal is in yet. I would actually expect to see the fund fall from its lofty premium of 7.73%, but likewise, I don't expect to see the fund return to an almost 10% discount like the fund had previously been trading at.

I don't have an exact price that I am looking for yet, but I know just from looking at the chart, it's not when the market price goes higher and NAV goes lower. It will remain on my watch list going forward.

Relevant Numbers for DDF include:

Premium 7.73%

Market Distribution 9.27%

Latest Monthly Distribution Rate $0.0959

Total Net Assets $128.5 million

Total Expense Ratio 1.71%

Leverage 30.26%

(Information Compiled from CEFconnect and/or Fund Website)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.