Google And Alphabet Have Strong Quarter: $5.1 Billion Fine Turns Out To Be Just Pocket Change

Events like these are teaching us more and more about the "Modern Corporation" and we must pick up on this information in order to understand how they operate.

The charge hardly swayed the "Big Tech" company as the characteristics of the new "Modern Corporation" overwhelmed governmental efforts to contain Google's behavior.

Alphabet Inc., Google's parent, earned $3.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018 after absorbing a record-setting $5.1 billion fine from the European Union.

Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) paid the European Union $5.1 billion in the second quarter of 2018 and came away from the payment hardly missing a step.

Google and its parent company, Alphabet, Inc., represent one of the primary organizations in the “Big Tech,” that represent what it means to be a “Modern Corporation.” These “Modern Corporations,” as I have tried to portray them, produce not only information goods, but also information. They are basically non-tangible goods.

These modern corporations are also good managing another information product: financial engineering. And, Google appears to be one of the best.

The “Modern Corporation” thrives off of the scale economies of the information networks that they create. This is what makes these organizations so powerful. Their marginal costs turn out to be negligible, at best. Consequently, they thrive on building huge networks. And, it is these large networks that are scaring people.

Google was accused by the European Union of “absorbing its dominance in the smartphone market.”

By the way, the company’s Android software backs 80 percent of smartphones throughout the world. The EU said that Google was to stop requiring phone makers in Europe to install Google’s search engine and Chrome internet browser on their devices in order to use the Android software.

As Jack Nicas writes in the New York Times, “Such a change could mean fewer people using Google’s search engine on their phones, which would undercut an advertising business that is fueled by users’ clicking on ads in mobile search results.”

Here we are talking about information (advertising) and the use of Android software in European-made phones (the network) to generate revenues.

The response of the authorities is to attempt to fine this practice…or to regulate these companies…or to break them up.

The problem is that breaking the companies up is almost an impossible task, as William Rinehart writes in the Wall Street Journal, because of how interactive these organizations are in creating and sustaining their networks.

Furthermore, information is fungible…one piece of information can be exchanged for another piece of information, or, another piece of information, or, another piece of information, and on, and on, without changing its content.

This is one of the difficulties in trying to regulate information goods!

As Mr. Nicas writes, “it is Google that is responsible for devising a remedy, and it will have much incentive to propose one that limits the impact on its business.”

Note, Mr. Nicas adds, “After Google complied with last year’s European Union charges related to its shopping service, competitors complained its solution did little to reduce the harm to their businesses.”

This is one of the characteristic of the information age. Companies can bend much more easily to get around fines…regulation…legislation…than could companies of an earlier age producing physical goods.

Regulators, government officials, and politicians are going to have to recognize this fact and find different ways to reduce behavior they consider to be undesirable. In my view this will not be an easy job.

Furthermore, “Big Tech” companies produce huge amounts of free cash flow as well as profits. This is where a charge like the one levied by the European Union against Google has very little ultimate impact.

The EU’s fine of $5.1 billion is almost twice its previous record fine…which, by the way, was against Google in the same quarter last year…of $2.7 billion.

Last year’s fine did not prevent Google from reporting a $3.5 billion profit.

This year, after the $5.1 billion fine, Google has posted a $3.2 billion profit.

I guess the stockholders of Alphabet will just have to live without further stock buy backs for awhile. But, this is all a part of the company’s financial engineering, which hardly impacts the ongoing operations of the company.

In fact, Google’s capital expenditures almost doubled from a year earlier, rising to a $5.5 billion level. Essentially, this is just more intellectual capital to maintain its leadership in information technology and to protect its current and future markets.

Not showing up in the headlines is the fact that the total revenue of Alphabet increased by 25 percent, year-over-year. Oh, advertising revenue rose 24 percent, year-over-year.

Another fact here, according to Douglas MacMillan writing in the Wall Street Journal is that “Google is expected to control 31 percent of the global ad market this year, down slightly from 31.7 percent in 2017 according to estimates from eMarketer.”

Mr. Nicas reports “Alphabet’s stock rose 3.5 percent in after-hours trading and some analysts recommended its shares.”

This it “Big Tech” and it is also the “Modern Corporation” I have been writing about.

The information era is upon us and is impacting more and more of the world we work in. We must learn and adapt to this new world, as must the regulators and governments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.